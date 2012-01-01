Our Guide to Bootstrapping Your Business in 2023

Email image popup

Community Curious?

Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.

BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!

Thank you!

Your first free resources will be on its way to your inbox soon.

We can’t wait to see what you create.

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

FeaturesPricingAboutMighty Pro
Sign In
Start Your Free Trial
Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2023
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2023)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
View All
Finding a Membership Site Platform
7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2023 (+ How Build One)
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2023
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2023
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
View All
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Build a Personal Brand in 2023
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2023
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
View All
Community
Building an Online Course
What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2023
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2023
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2023
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2023
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
View All
Finding a Membership Site Platform
6 Steps to a Thriving Mastermind Group Coaching Business
The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2023
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2023
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 9 Examples)
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Mighty Networks vs. Honeycommb
6 Honeycommb Alternatives for 2023
What Is Cultural Software? Our 2023 Guide
Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
View All
Growing Your Community
13 Benefits of Online Communities (2023)
11 Community Engagement Ideas to Steal This Week
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
View All
Managing Your Community
The Best Community Chat App of 2023 (9 Options)
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2023
How to Measure Community Engagement
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
10 Profitable Online Course Niches for 2023
A Beginner’s Guide to Equipment for Online Courses (2023)
How to Make Online Video Courses – 2023 Quick Guide
How to Make a Tutorial Video - A Short Guide for 2023
168 Online Course Ideas for 2023
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
5 Maven Alternatives for 2023
The Best Online Video Course Software (6 Options)
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2023?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2023
Podia vs. Teachable
View All
Launching an Online Course
Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2023)
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2023
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Creating an App
Managing Your Community
8 Telegram Alternatives to Chat With in 2023
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2023
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2023)
Growing Your Community
115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2023 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2023 Guide)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2023
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2023)
Managing Your Community
14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2023
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2023
How to Price a Membership Site in 2023
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2023
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
Group Coaching 101: Starting Your Business in 2023
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
16 Killer Digital Product Ideas for 2023 (+ How to Launch)
Quick Guide for How To Use ClickFunnels (7 Steps)
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2023 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2023 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2023 (Ranked)
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
Our Guide to Bootstrapping Your Business in 2023
5 Ways to Monetize Your Audience in 2023
How to Build a High-Ticket Coaching Funnel
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
View All
No-code Apps & Community Tech Stacks
Finding Your Community's Home
How to Build a Business Community in 2023
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
7 Steps to Create Your Own Event App in 2023 (+3 Options)
Turning Your Brand into a Business
Best Business Community Platform of 2023 (3 Options)
Professional Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
4 Graduway Alternatives for an Alumni Community that Shines
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2023
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2023?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2023
What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
View All
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2023
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
View All
View All Articles
Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2023
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2023)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
Finding a Membership Site Platform
7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2023 (+ How Build One)
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2023
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2023
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
The Best Alternatives to Wix in 2023
7 Awesome No-Code Website Builders for Creators (2023 List)
The 4 Best Squarespace Alternatives in 2023
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Build a Personal Brand in 2023
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2023
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building an Online Course
What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2023
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2023
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2023
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2023
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
The Definitive Guide to Moving an Online Community
11 Types of Online Communities That Thrive
How to Pick the Best Community Platform for Your Brand
How to Start an Online Community Forum
6 Awesome Online Community Website Examples
How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps
How to Get Started on a Modern Community Platform (5 Steps)
How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community
How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement
How to Create a Virtual Community in 2023 in 6 Easy Steps
How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps
How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps
How to Create a Micro-Community
The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2023
How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2023
Finding a Membership Site Platform
6 Steps to a Thriving Mastermind Group Coaching Business
The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2023
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2023
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 9 Examples)
The 5 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives for 2023
Online Church Membership Software
5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2023
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Mighty Networks vs. Honeycommb
6 Honeycommb Alternatives for 2023
What Is Cultural Software? Our 2023 Guide
Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
Passion.io vs. Mighty Networks: Where to Launch Your Online Business in 2023
Scenes vs. Mighty Networks: Which Is Better in 2023?
5 Higher Logic Alternatives for an Amazing Community
5 Mobilize Alternatives for an Amazing Community
Mighty Networks vs. Higher Logic: Where to Build Your Community in 2023
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2023?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2023
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2023
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2023
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2023
The 5 Best Social Community Software Options of 2023
The 6 Best Discord Alternatives for 2023
How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options
The 5 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2023
Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2023?
Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?
How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps
Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups
8 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups
The 7 Best Alternatives to Circle.so
The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives
Geneva vs. Mighty Networks
Tribe vs. Mighty Networks
How to Evaluate Community Platforms
What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)
Slack vs. Circle
Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform
The 3 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives
Mighty Networks vs. Circle: Which Is the Better Community Platform in 2023?
Slack vs Discord: The Best Pick for Communities
The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2023
The 8 Best Alternatives to Substack for 2023
The Best Tribe Alternatives in 2023
The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2023
Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators
9 Best Online Community Platforms of 2023 (Ranked)
7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2023 (+ 14 Ideas)
The 6 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2023)
The 7 Best Facebook Group Alternatives in 2023
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
Growing Your Community
13 Benefits of Online Communities (2023)
11 Community Engagement Ideas to Steal This Week
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
How to Monetize a Community
10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2023
Managing Your Community
The Best Community Chat App of 2023 (9 Options)
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2023
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2023
9 Secrets to Increase Online Community Engagement (2023)
7 Community Management Software Picks for 2023
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
10 Profitable Online Course Niches for 2023
A Beginner’s Guide to Equipment for Online Courses (2023)
How to Make Online Video Courses – 2023 Quick Guide
How to Make a Tutorial Video - A Short Guide for 2023
168 Online Course Ideas for 2023
11 Secrets of Effective Online Course Design (2023)
How to Develop Online Training Courses – A Short Guide (2023)
6 Passion.io Alternatives for an Amazing Course App
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2023
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2023
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2023
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2023
5 Secrets to Choosing the Right Online Course Name
How to Build an Online Course that Sells
7 Best Practices for Creating Online Courses in 2023
How to Create and Sell Online Courses With Mighty Networks
How to Engage Students in Online Courses (7 Pro Tips)
4 Alternatives to Profi for 2023
How to Build an Online Course Without Coding (9 Steps)
Can You Still Make Money with Online Courses in 2023?
The Importance of Community in Online Courses
How to Make Money Selling Courses Online
How to Teach Online Courses (10 Steps)
The Ins & Outs of Online Course Hosting
How to Create a Cohort-Based Course
What Makes a Cohort-Based Course Different?
How to Sell Courses Online in 11 Steps (+ 5 Success Stories)
How to Start an Online Training Business (4 Steps)
How to Price Online Courses (Our 2023 Guide)
How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network
How to Bring Your Courses and Community to a Mighty Network
The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Online Course
Finding the Right Course Platform
5 Maven Alternatives for 2023
The Best Online Video Course Software (6 Options)
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2023?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2023
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2023?
Podia vs. Kajabi: Which Is Right for You in 2023?
The 5 Best Podia Alternatives for 2023
4 Top Online Courses App Options for 2023
Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2023
The 7 Best Online Course Platforms of 2023
Teachable vs. Udemy – Which Is Best in 2023?
Maven vs. Mighty Networks
Kajabi vs. Thinkific
Teachable vs. Mighty Networks
Teachable + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Kajabi + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Thinkific + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform
Skillshare vs. Udemy
Where to Sell Online Courses - 9 Best Platforms for 2023
Thinkific vs Teachable – The Ultimate Comparison for 2023
The Best Online Teaching Platform
Kajabi vs. Teachable
10 Best Online Course Creation Software Options for 2023
The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2023
The 4 Best Alternatives to Thinkific in 2023
What to Look For in an Online Course Builder
The 3 Best Alternatives to Udemy for Creating an Online Course in 2023
The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable in 2023
The 6 Best Kajabi Alternatives of 2023
Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
Launching an Online Course
Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2023)
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2023
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Creating an App
Managing Your Community
8 Telegram Alternatives to Chat With in 2023
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2023
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2023)
Growing Your Community
115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2023 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2023 Guide)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2023
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2023)
Managing Your Community
14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2023
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2023
How to Price a Membership Site in 2023
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2023
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps
8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website
How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2023 (7 Steps)
How to Make a Paid Membership Site
Turning Your Brand into a Business
Group Coaching 101: Starting Your Business in 2023
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
16 Killer Digital Product Ideas for 2023 (+ How to Launch)
Quick Guide for How To Use ClickFunnels (7 Steps)
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2023 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2023 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2023 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps
The Guide to Generating Recurring Business Income
Turning Your Brand into a Business
Our Guide to Bootstrapping Your Business in 2023
5 Ways to Monetize Your Audience in 2023
How to Build a High-Ticket Coaching Funnel
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2023
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2023 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2023?
The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy
No-code Apps & Community Tech Stacks
Finding Your Community's Home
How to Build a Business Community in 2023
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
7 Steps to Create Your Own Event App in 2023 (+3 Options)
Turning Your Brand into a Business
Best Business Community Platform of 2023 (3 Options)
Professional Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
4 Graduway Alternatives for an Alumni Community that Shines
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2023
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2023?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2023
What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2023
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2023 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference

Our Guide to Bootstrapping Your Business in 2023

In this article, we introduce you to bootstrapping and talk through what you need to know to get started with bootstrapping your own business.

There are a lot of different ways to approach doing business. And no one way is right. If you are one of the business owners who can build a successful business, more power to you – however it is you do it.


But there's one way of building a business that has got a lot of traction: bootstrapping. At Mighty, we love bootstrapping, probably because we’ve watched creators start with a few passionate members and grow into thriving, successful businesses doing 5 and 6 figures a month.


Bootstrapping a business has a lot of advantages, and can be a fantastic road to profitability. In this article, we're going to introduce you to bootstrapping. We'll talk about what it is and isn't, and talk through what you need to know to get started with bootstrapping your own business.


If you want more support in building your online community, come join OUR Mighty Community for free and meet other new and established community owners! We’d love to meet you. Join for free!



In this article…



What is bootstrapping in business?


Bootstrapping means building a business to profitability without taking outside funding. In today's startup environment, it's common for founders to do rounds of funding from investors and venture capitalists.


Bootstrappers don’t take outside money, usually focusing on keeping a low overhead and getting revenue quickly so that they don't have to take this kind of funding.


Start Your Free Trial


Advantages of bootstrapping a business



  • Ownership. When you take outside funding or venture capital, you give up ownership. This can make sense in some cases, to get a company off the ground – especially if the business needs capital. But the more people you have at the table, the more you have to answer to. If you have a viable business that can be bootstrapped, usually you can retain complete ownership.

  • Control. We sort of just mentioned it, but bootstrapping also gives you control. You can make decisions without answering to outside influence.

  • Profitability. Bootstrapping focuses on getting a product up and profitable as quickly as possible. This is a really great way to build a business. If it fails, it fails fast. Some founders can take huge chunks of money from investors and go years before realizing a business isn't going to work.


Mighty Networks - Graphics - MC - Mastermind EventSeries Paired Light


Disadvantages of bootstrapping



  • Less capital. Obviously, if you don't have outside investors, you might not have a ton of capital to get things off the ground. Some founders will turn to debt, which has its place, but you're on the hook for it.

  • Less wisdom. Ideally, taking money from investors isn't just about giving up control. You get the voice of experience at the table, advice and connections. This can be really beneficial. It's why founders go on Dragon's Den (well... that and the TV exposure).

  • Tighter timelines. Again, you need to get a business up to profitability fast. Either that or you are working another job to put a roof over your head while you build your company.


Start Your Free Trial


Examples of bootstrapping in business


Here are some companies you experience every day that you probably never knew were bootstrapped!



  • Apple: Founded by the Steves, Jobs and Wozniak, Apple started in Steve Jobs’ garage in 1976 with a mission to bring personal computers to the masses.

  • Meta: Facebook was bootstrapped until it filed for IPO in Jan 1, 2012 – looking for $5 Billion.

  • Atlassian: was famously started in Australia by two founders with a $10,000 credit card.

  • KFC: Harland Sanders started frying chicken at his roadside cafe with a secret receipt of 11 herbs and spices. He eventually started franchising (and dressing like a historic colonel).

  • Plenty of Fish: A dating site that started as a free app by Markus Frind and sold to Match for $575 million.


Examples of Bootstrapping on Mighty



  • Yoga with Adriene: Started as a YouTube Channel by Adriene Mishler, the movement grew to 10+ million subscribers and spun into two profitable Yoga apps and a community of 220,000 users.

  • Wealth Builders Community: Launched by Ashley Fox, the movement provides financial advice to the 99% of people Wall Street won’t talk to – it made $100,000 in its first 2 weeks.

  • Code Red: A $10 million nutrition and weight loss business launched by Cristy “Code Red” Nickel.


Start Your Free Trial


Mighty Networks - Graphics - Courses and live streaming - Galaxy DAO


Guide to bootstrapping your business


1. Focus on an Ideal Client


The place bootstrapping is usually going to start is with an Ideal Client or avatar (similar to the concept of an Ideal Member for those starting a community). This is especially true in the creator economy.


It usually comes down to:



  • Who is your Ideal Client?

  • What problem do they have?

  • How does your product or service solve it for them?


It's a little dated now, but for creators, it's hard to beat the idea Kevin Kelly wrote about in his book, "1000 true fans."


Instead of selling millions of things, focus on those thousand true fans. Build a profitable business from them. It's a great guideline for a creator-based, B2C service.


But whether you’re reaching 1,000 or millions, you need a clear idea of who they are before your product or service can add value to them.


2. Revenue from day one


One of the key things for successful bootstrapping is going to be fast revenue. It doesn't have to be true in every single case, but the longer it takes to get to revenue the longer slog you'll have as a creator.


Try to think about how to get to revenue fast. One thing that we've seen work really well in different community and course businesses is pre-selling. Pre-selling can get you to revenue before you even build something, and it can be the ultimate way to validate a product.


Start Your Free Trial


3. MVP


If you're watching football or baseball, MVP means something very different.


In the world of business, MVP stands for a minimum viable product. It's easy to be a perfectionist, focusing on getting everything completely right before you release something to the public. Some founders and entrepreneurs take forever to get everything right.


Enter… a minimum viable product.


The term was coined by Eric Reis, who developed the lean startup methods. A minimum viable product is the simplest product that you can ship. Instead of worrying about getting everything right, create a basic product so that you can start generating revenue.


In bootstrapped businesses, minimum viable products are an essential part of getting to revenue. When you're bootstrapping, you don't have the luxury of getting everything perfect. Start getting some revenue and adapt and learn as you go.


4. One great funnel


There are a lot of different ways to sell products. And established companies might create multi-tiered funnels that bring in customers from advertising, organic search, social media, word of mouth, and who knows what else.


When you're bootstrapping, it's often best to focus on one funnel. Focus on one thing that works.


For example, let's say you discover that advertising for your webinar on Facebook works great. It brings you qualified leads.


Say you have to spend $200 in advertising to get 40 qualified leads. Let's say 2-4% of those will actually buy - that's a pretty standard conversion rate.


That means one or two people will buy. Let’s say two. If you spend $200 to get 2 customers, your cost of acquisition per customer is therefore $100.



  • Cost per lead (200/40 = $5 per lead)

  • Cost per acquisition ($200/2 = $100 per customer)


You need to get $100 in revenue out of these two customers to break even.


Building a sales funnel is a tried and true way to build a business, and if you can get the numbers right, you can be super profitable. Let's say that our funnel above led to people purchasing a monthly subscription for $50, and the average person stays for 12 months. The average lifetime value of a customer is $600.


You’ve spent $200 to get those two customers, who are worth $1,200 to your business.


Is that worth it?


If you are selling an online course with super low overhead, this would be a no-brainer. If you have a business that's product-focused with expenses like staff, shipping, inventory, etc., you have to do the math to see if these numbers make sense.


But the great thing about a good funnel is that it can be relatively stable. It takes time to develop your baseline numbers. But eventually, you can be pretty confident that if you put $1,000 into your advertising, you will get $6,000 out of it.


Start Your Free Trial


5. Low overhead


This brings us to the next secret of great bootstrapping: low overhead.


Let's imagine you were opening a restaurant. It would be ridiculously hard to bootstrap it. You would need equipment, inventory, a space, permits, and probably staff. You're looking at spending thousands of dollars before you bring in a penny.


On the other hand, let's say you're selling a cohort course. If you choose a great platform (like Mighty!), you would pay a minimum monthly cost that would cover literally every aspect of your business. You would get a great platform, the ability to brand it yourself, and a point of sale.


The cost to deliver that cohort course is going to be extremely low. And low overhead makes bootstrapping way easier.


6. Recurring revenue


It's not an absolute must, but here's something to consider. If you’re bootstrapping a business, recurring revenue is a big boost.


Recurring revenue is basically when customers give you money every month. Your Netflix subscription or gym membership produces recurring revenue for those businesses.


Let's imagine you bootstrap a consulting business. Generally speaking, you might do a project for a client and charge for it. So far so good. But then, you have to go find another client.


The great thing about recurring revenue businesses is that you tend to keep your clients. For example, when we see people start communities on Mighty, many of them will keep those members for years.


Some businesses gain customers and then need new customers every month. But recurring revenue businesses gain customers, keep them, then add more customers to their monthly pool. If you have a relatively low churn rate, it's a great way to bootstrap.


7. Multiple offers for each Ideal Member


One of the true paradoxes of business is that often, your best customers are the ones who have already bought from you. If people have bought something, and are satisfied with it, they're more willing to buy from you again.


But a lot of business owners forget this. They think "Oh, I already sold to that person."


And they miss one of their greatest revenue sources: existing customers.


Figure out ways to offer your existing customers more value. We like to call this the value ladder. Chances are, some of your customers will want more from you.


sales funnels - value ladder


For example, let's say you are offering a community membership based on career mastery. You have 100 happy members in your community. It's easier to offer them something else than to go find 100 more members.


How about a career mastermind or a dedicated course? How about one-on-one coaching for a select few?


Adding offers for your existing customers is just smart.


8. Invest in scaling


Last but not least, the secret to bootstrapping a business, put some of that money back into scaling. It could be investing back into ads or improving your product. It could be hiring out some talent to make your life easier.


Bootstrapping isn't just about getting some cash coming in every month. It's about growing a business to profitability and high value without actually taking investor money.


As you grow, take a look at how you can scale your impact and revenue.


Start Your Free Trial


Bootstrapping Checklist



  • Focus on an ideal client

  • Get revenue ASAP

  • Develop a minimum viable product (or offer)

  • Create one great funnel

  • Keep your overhead low

  • Aim for recurring revenue (if appropriate)

  • Create multiple offers for your customers

  • Invest in scaling


Ready to start?





If you're ready to start bootstrapping your business, come build with Mighty! Mighty Networks is a cultural software platform that brings together community, courses, content, and commerce. And our flexible Spaces let you mix in discussions, live events, live streaming, member profiles, chat and messaging, and more.


You can sell in 135 different currencies or even monetize with token-gating. And we've got a great app for every device, or we'll work with you to build a white-label app with Mighty Pro.


Many of our Mighty hosts have built six and seven-figure businesses, bootstrapping their way to fantastic monthly profits. And businesses built on Mighty check all of the boxes above.


If you want to get inspired, click through our case studies and read what some amazing business owners have built on Mighty. And if you're ready to start, you can try it free for 14 days - no credit card required.

Ready to start building your community?

Start Your Own Mighty Network Today!No credit card required

How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2023 (5 Steps)

If you’re looking to level up your coaching, this guide will help you set up an online coaching business.

How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2023 (5 Steps)

How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2023 (5 Steps)

16 Killer Digital Product Ideas for 2023 (+ How to Launch)

We share some of our top digital product picks for this year and give you some ideas about how you could use them.

16 Killer Digital Product Ideas for 2023 (+ How to Launch)

16 Killer Digital Product Ideas for 2023 (+ How to Launch)

5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur

If you’re a creator ready to make money from your work and your brand, here are some things you need to know

5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur

5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur

Join Mighty Community

Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

Join Now