Could this be THE DECISION that changes everything?
Enter your email to get 9 SIMPLE STEPS to $1M and a special bonus: a FREE copy of the best-selling book, Purpose
By signing up you’re opting in to emails from us about the free masterclass, the podcast, and other helpful guides and goodies. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Something went wrong!
Please, try again later.
Coaching Platforms
The 17 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2025
If you’re looking for a place to host your online coaching business, these are the ones you should consider.
The 17 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2025
4 Alternatives to Profi for 2025
If you’re a coach looking for a platform for running courses or scheduling your meetings, here are some alternatives to Profi.io.
4 Alternatives to Profi for 2025
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Which is better for running your coaching business? We’ll give you a side-by-side comparison of what each option gives you.
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
Looking for a coach course platform so that you can do more for your clients? We’re exploring the top five options, right here.
The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2025
Moving your coaching group online can make your coaching business bigger (and better). Read on to learn what group coaching software can help you go the extra mile.
5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2025
Get Started for Free
Start with our 14 day free trial and discover what The Business Plan can offer to you, your brand and your community.