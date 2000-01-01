How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options

Email image popup

Community Curious?

Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.

BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!

Thank you!

Your first free resources will be on its way to your inbox soon.

We can’t wait to see what you create.

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2022
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2022)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
View All
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2022
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2022
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
View All
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2022
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2022
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2022
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2022
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2022
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
View All
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2022?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2022
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2022
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2022
View All
Growing Your Community
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
View All
Managing Your Community
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2022
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2022
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2022
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2022
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2022
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2022?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2022
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2022?
View All
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2022
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2022
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2022
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2022)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2022
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2022)
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2022
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2022
How to Price a Membership Site in 2022
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2022
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2022 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2022 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2022 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2022
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2022 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2022?
View All
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2022
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2022?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2022
Virtual Conference Platform
View All
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2022
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2022 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference
View All
View All Articles
Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2022
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2022)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2022
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2022
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
The Best Alternatives to Wix in 2022
7 Awesome No-Code Website Builders for Creators (2022 List)
The 4 Best Squarespace Alternatives in 2022
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2022
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2022
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2022
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2022
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2022
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
The Definitive Guide to Moving an Online Community
11 Types of Online Communities That Thrive
How to Pick the Best Community Platform for Your Brand
How to Start an Online Community Forum
6 Awesome Online Community Website Examples
How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps
How to Get Started on a Modern Community Platform (5 Steps)
How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community
How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement
How to Create a Virtual Community in 2022 in 6 Easy Steps
How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps
How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps
How to Create a Micro-Community
The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2022
How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2022
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2022?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2022
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2022
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2022
The 5 Best Social Community Software Options of 2022
The 6 Best Discord Alternatives for 2022
How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options
The 5 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2022
Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2022?
Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?
How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps
Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups
8 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups
The 7 Best Alternatives to Circle.so
The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives
Geneva vs. Mighty Networks
Tribe vs. Mighty Networks
How to Evaluate Community Platforms
What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)
Slack vs. Circle
Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform
The 3 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives
Mighty Networks vs. Circle
The Best Community Building Platform
Slack vs Discord: The Best Pick for Communities
The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2022
The 8 Best Alternatives to Substack for 2022
The Best Tribe Alternatives in 2022
The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2022
Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators
9 Best Online Community Platforms of 2022 (Ranked)
7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2022 (+ 14 Ideas)
The 6 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2022)
The 7 Best Facebook Group Alternatives in 2022
Growing Your Community
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
How to Monetize a Community
10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2022
Managing Your Community
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2022
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2022
9 Secrets to Increase Online Community Engagement (2022)
7 Community Management Software Picks for 2022
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2022
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2022
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2022
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2022
5 Secrets to Choosing the Right Online Course Name
How to Build an Online Course that Sells
7 Best Practices for Creating Online Courses in 2022
How to Create and Sell Online Courses With Mighty Networks
How to Engage Students in Online Courses (7 Pro Tips)
4 Alternatives to Profi for 2022
How to Build an Online Course Without Coding (9 Steps)
Can You Still Make Money with Online Courses in 2022?
The Importance of Community in Online Courses
How to Make Money Selling Courses Online
How to Teach Online Courses (10 Steps)
The Ins & Outs of Online Course Hosting
How to Create a Cohort-Based Course
What Makes a Cohort-Based Course Different?
How to Sell Courses Online in 11 Steps (+ 5 Success Stories)
How to Start an Online Training Business (4 Steps)
How to Price Online Courses (Our 2022 Guide)
How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network
How to Bring Your Courses and Community to a Mighty Network
The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Online Course
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2022?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2022
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2022?
Podia vs. Kajabi: Which Is Right for You in 2022?
The 5 Best Podia Alternatives for 2022
4 Top Online Courses App Options for 2022
Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2022
The 7 Best Online Course Platforms of 2022
Teachable vs. Udemy – Which Is Best in 2022?
Maven vs. Mighty Networks
Kajabi vs. Thinkific
Teachable vs. Mighty Networks
Teachable + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Kajabi + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Thinkific + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform
Skillshare vs. Udemy
Where to Sell Online Courses - 9 Best Platforms for 2022
Thinkific vs Teachable – The Ultimate Comparison for 2022
The Best Online Teaching Platform
Kajabi vs. Teachable
10 Best Online Course Creation Software Options for 2022
The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2022
The 4 Best Alternatives to Thinkific in 2022
What to Look For in an Online Course Builder
The 3 Best Alternatives to Udemy for Creating an Online Course in 2022
The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable in 2022
The 6 Best Kajabi Alternatives of 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2022
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2022
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2022
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)
The 5 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives for 2022
Online Church Membership Software
5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2022)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2022
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2022)
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2022
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2022
How to Price a Membership Site in 2022
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2022
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps
8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website
How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2022 (7 Steps)
How to Make a Paid Membership Site
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2022 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2022 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2022 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps
The Guide to Generating Recurring Business Income
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2022
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2022 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2022?
The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2022
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2022?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2022
Virtual Conference Platform
What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2022
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2022 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference

How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options

If you’re looking for an online home for your community, here’s how to pick the right one.

Resources confeti background

Martinus Evans was a creator with more than 32,000 Instagram followers, where he built an audience around being a beginning runner. With the platforms out there celebrating the fastest, he used his story to inspire the newbies. While planning to turn his following into a business, he started looking for the right online community creator. He discovered Mighty Networks and launched the Slow AF Run Club. In his first year, he made $140,000 with his community.


While there are a lot of different reasons to choose to build a community, there are a lot of creators and brands who are experiencing what Martinus experienced as he turned his social following into a six-figure brand, now with over 6,000 members. It’s the power of an online community.


In this article, we’ll talk about some of the things to think about when searching for an online community creator. And we’ll give you four community creators to consider.


If you want more support in building your online community, come join OUR Mighty Community for free and meet other new and established community owners! We’d love to meet you. Join for free!





In this article…



What is an online community creator?


An online community creator is a piece of software that lets you build an online community. While that might sound like a bit of a boring answer, the reality is actually really exciting! That's because an online community creator lets you harness the potential of human relationships to build a space for members to connect and learn. You can even build a thriving business out of an online community.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


How to choose an online community creator


If you're at the beginning of your journey towards building an online community, choosing the right place to build and host it will definitely be part of your exploration. The right online community creator will work for you, easily giving you the capacity to build from 0 to thousands of members. Ultimately, you should be able to spend your time focusing on growing and serving your community, and not have to spend a lot of time learning tech or looking for support.


mighty-networks-product-example-1024x701


That's why we’d advocate for choosing an all-in-one community platform that lets you do everything right out of the box. For many creators who have, in the past, relied on multiple software options cobbled together, having everything in one place makes a huge difference.


Here’s how to choose an online community creator:


Look for features


Obviously, a place to start is to look for a community platform that offers you the features you need. When running an online community, features like live streaming, adding courses, charging for membership, or creating subgroups are what help you bring it to life. They give you more options as a host and let you better serve your members.


GoLive


Here are some common features to look for in a community platform:



  • Payment options

  • Single Sign-On (SSO)

  • Content options (text, video, polls, etc.)

  • Live streaming

  • Subgroups

  • Course creator

  • An app


  • Email integrations


Give yourself room to grow


There’s something that happens with many community creators. Often people will start a community on one platform, invest their time into it, and then bump up against limitations. They then have to piece together different types of software to make it work. They’re adding Facebook groups, or else mixing in a different program for an app. All this is exhausting, annoying, and–honestly–usually leads to the point where the creator has to move the community or where it just fizzles because it’s too complicated.


Since all this is a ton of work and energy, make sure you choose a platform that gives you room to grow right from the outset. Think about what your community could be, rather than what it is right now.


Pay attention to access


Access is important. Your community members need to be able to ACTUALLY use your community on a regular basis. This doesn’t mean when they finally haul the laptop out from under the bed, dust it off, and search for the lost plug.


Yup, we’re talking here about an app. Even if you’re a regular desktop or laptop user, which many people aren’t, a community app lets you reach people where they’re at, in their pocket. On the Mighty Networks app, they could join a fitness community and watch workouts on the go, take a course and learn a new skill on the bus, or jump onto a live stream while waiting in line.


Ultimately, access flexibility means that more members can log on more often, and all this translates into happier members and a thriving community.


Think about monetization


One final thing we’ll talk about here is monetization. Would you believe that communities that charge something for admission often do better than those that don’t? While this might be surprising at first, it’s actually sort of intuitive. Think about the last time you joined a new Facebook group, excited by the possibilities and the “free” price tag. How many times have you been back to that group?


We’ve learned from our over 12,000 networks that people value what they pay for. It seems counterintuitive, but communities that charge something for membership often do better.


Finally, if you’ve decided to monetize the community, look for a platform that lets you do this in different ways. With Mighty Networks, for example, we let you charge a membership fee. OR you could keep the main membership costs free and add paid subgroups and/or upsell into a course.


Courses Feature


There are different ways to monetize, and it’s important to choose a platform that lets you build a business if and how you choose.


4 online community creator options


1. Mighty Networks


mighty-networks-product-example-1024x701


Mighty Networks is an all-in-one community platform that gives you a place to build, monetize, and grow your community. It’s got more features to work with than any other community platform, things like polls, live streaming, creating blog-post-style articles, adding video, building different plans and membership bundles, and more. It’s the perfect online community creator for building and growing a thriving membership base.


Try it free for 14 days


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


2. Tribe


Tribe- screenshot
Tribe is a white-label community platform for businesses that gives you a way to integrate a community into your existing website. It’s designed for corporations to add discussion forums to their business pages. While creating a customer community can take many different forms, Tribe gives users a forum where they can ask questions, start discussions, and share content on mobile apps. Tribe doesn’t have the options for monetization that Mighty Networks has, and it has no course function, but it is an alternative for big businesses that simply want a forum.


3. Facebook Groups


Facebook Groups is a free option for people looking to create an online community. We talked above about the limitations of the many Facebook groups out there; let’s be honest, you’ve joined them and never went back. So there are a lot of reasons to avoid Facebook Groups. You’re also fighting the algorithm to actually get people to see your stuff. BUT, it is free to start a Facebook group and to some extent, your members may already have Facebook accounts, so it’s an option.


4. Kajabi community


One final option for an online community creator is a Kajabi community. Kajabi is known for its courses, and it also has a complex set of marketing options for selling those courses: things like email campaigns, welcome flows, and landing pages, which can require separate software to run on other platforms. With this, it has a function that can be used to add a course community to a course you’re building, which gives you a discussion forum and some ways to organize conversations.


Conclusion


If you’re on the hunt for an online community creator, there are some great options to work with–that let you blend all the things we talked about above: comprehensive features, room to grow, access options, and monetization to let you turn it into a business.


So, if you’re ready, come try your hand at building an online community! There’s so much you can do with one. And Mighty Networks gives you all the tools you need to make your dream community a reality. Try it free for 14 days, no credit card required!


Ready to start building your online community?


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.

Join Mighty Community

Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

Join Now