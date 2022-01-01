Could this be THE DECISION that changes everything?
Enter your email to get 9 SIMPLE STEPS to $1M and a special bonus: a FREE copy of the best-selling book, Purpose
By signing up you’re opting in to emails from us about the free masterclass, the podcast, and other helpful guides and goodies. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Something went wrong!
Please, try again later.
Hosting & Marketing Events
Our Ultimate Intro to Virtual Events–All You Need to Know in 2025
Learn what virtual events are, the benefits of virtual events, examples, and a glimpse at where the industry is going.
Our Ultimate Intro to Virtual Events–All You Need to Know in 2025
Virtual Conferences – A Guide for 2025
Learn what a virtual conference is, its benefits, and what you need to know to make your virtual conference a success.
Virtual Conferences – A Guide for 2025
21 Virtual Event Ideas
Thinking about hosting a virtual event, but at a loss on where to start? Read on to get inspired about some creative virtual event ideas!
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2025
Wondering how to find attendees for your online event? These tips will help you fill the virtual seats.
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2025
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
A long-term trend for the foreseeable future? Hybrid events! Find out how they’ll be a part of the “new normal.”
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2025 Guide)
This guide will help you host a virtual event that will wow your audience.
How to Host a Virtual Event (2025 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference
Wondering how to host a virtual conference? We’ve got the guide for you.
How to Host a Virtual Conference
Get Started for Free
Start with our 14 day free trial and discover what The Business Plan can offer to you, your brand and your community.