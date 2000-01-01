The 5 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives for 2022

Email image popup

Community Curious?

Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.

BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!

Thank you!

Your first free resources will be on its way to your inbox soon.

We can’t wait to see what you create.

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2022
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2022)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
View All
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2022
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2022
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
View All
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2022
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2022
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2022
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2022
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2022
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
View All
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2022?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2022
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2022
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2022
View All
Growing Your Community
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
View All
Managing Your Community
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2022
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2022
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2022
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2022
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2022
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2022?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2022
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2022?
View All
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2022
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2022
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2022
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2022)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2022
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2022)
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2022
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2022
How to Price a Membership Site in 2022
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2022
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2022 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2022 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2022 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2022
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2022 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2022?
View All
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2022
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2022?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2022
Virtual Conference Platform
View All
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2022
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2022 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference
View All
View All Articles
Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2022
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2022)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2022
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2022
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
The Best Alternatives to Wix in 2022
7 Awesome No-Code Website Builders for Creators (2022 List)
The 4 Best Squarespace Alternatives in 2022
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2022
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2022
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2022
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2022
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2022
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
The Definitive Guide to Moving an Online Community
11 Types of Online Communities That Thrive
How to Pick the Best Community Platform for Your Brand
How to Start an Online Community Forum
6 Awesome Online Community Website Examples
How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps
How to Get Started on a Modern Community Platform (5 Steps)
How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community
How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement
How to Create a Virtual Community in 2022 in 6 Easy Steps
How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps
How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps
How to Create a Micro-Community
The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2022
How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2022
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2022?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2022
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2022
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2022
The 5 Best Social Community Software Options of 2022
The 6 Best Discord Alternatives for 2022
How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options
The 5 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2022
Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2022?
Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?
How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps
Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups
8 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups
The 7 Best Alternatives to Circle.so
The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives
Geneva vs. Mighty Networks
Tribe vs. Mighty Networks
How to Evaluate Community Platforms
What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)
Slack vs. Circle
Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform
The 3 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives
Mighty Networks vs. Circle
The Best Community Building Platform
Slack vs Discord: The Best Pick for Communities
The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2022
The 8 Best Alternatives to Substack for 2022
The Best Tribe Alternatives in 2022
The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2022
Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators
9 Best Online Community Platforms of 2022 (Ranked)
7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2022 (+ 14 Ideas)
The 6 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2022)
The 7 Best Facebook Group Alternatives in 2022
Growing Your Community
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
How to Monetize a Community
10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2022
Managing Your Community
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2022
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2022
9 Secrets to Increase Online Community Engagement (2022)
7 Community Management Software Picks for 2022
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2022
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2022
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2022
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2022
5 Secrets to Choosing the Right Online Course Name
How to Build an Online Course that Sells
7 Best Practices for Creating Online Courses in 2022
How to Create and Sell Online Courses With Mighty Networks
How to Engage Students in Online Courses (7 Pro Tips)
4 Alternatives to Profi for 2022
How to Build an Online Course Without Coding (9 Steps)
Can You Still Make Money with Online Courses in 2022?
The Importance of Community in Online Courses
How to Make Money Selling Courses Online
How to Teach Online Courses (10 Steps)
The Ins & Outs of Online Course Hosting
How to Create a Cohort-Based Course
What Makes a Cohort-Based Course Different?
How to Sell Courses Online in 11 Steps (+ 5 Success Stories)
How to Start an Online Training Business (4 Steps)
How to Price Online Courses (Our 2022 Guide)
How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network
How to Bring Your Courses and Community to a Mighty Network
The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Online Course
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2022?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2022
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2022?
Podia vs. Kajabi: Which Is Right for You in 2022?
The 5 Best Podia Alternatives for 2022
4 Top Online Courses App Options for 2022
Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2022
The 7 Best Online Course Platforms of 2022
Teachable vs. Udemy – Which Is Best in 2022?
Maven vs. Mighty Networks
Kajabi vs. Thinkific
Teachable vs. Mighty Networks
Teachable + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Kajabi + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Thinkific + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform
Skillshare vs. Udemy
Where to Sell Online Courses - 9 Best Platforms for 2022
Thinkific vs Teachable – The Ultimate Comparison for 2022
The Best Online Teaching Platform
Kajabi vs. Teachable
10 Best Online Course Creation Software Options for 2022
The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2022
The 4 Best Alternatives to Thinkific in 2022
What to Look For in an Online Course Builder
The 3 Best Alternatives to Udemy for Creating an Online Course in 2022
The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable in 2022
The 6 Best Kajabi Alternatives of 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2022
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2022
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2022
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)
The 5 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives for 2022
Online Church Membership Software
5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2022)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2022
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2022)
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2022
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2022
How to Price a Membership Site in 2022
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2022
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps
8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website
How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2022 (7 Steps)
How to Make a Paid Membership Site
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2022 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2022 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2022 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps
The Guide to Generating Recurring Business Income
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2022
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2022 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2022?
The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2022
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2022?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2022
Virtual Conference Platform
What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2022
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2022 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference

The 5 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives for 2022

How do Mighty Networks alternatives compare to the real thing? Let’s take a look.

Resources confeti background

When it comes to finding a website builder that lets you create memberships, online courses, content, and a thriving community all in one place, all under your brand, and instantly available on every platform, there haven’t been a lot of options available.


Until Mighty Networks. 


A Mighty Network is a website builder, online course platform, and flexible membership site software rolled into one solution. It’s offered under your own brand, and is instantly available on every device with the option of even offering your Mighty Network on your own mobile apps


Creating your own Mighty Network means bringing your community, content, and online courses together in one place. While other creators have tried to do this by cobbling together course platforms and Facebook groups, Mighty Networks gives you all the features you need to do it all on your own platform.


Given the ways a Mighty Network is being used by hundreds of thousands of creators today, it’s somewhat of a challenge to identify and evaluate compelling Mighty Networks alternatives.


What other platforms are out there? Does anyone else offer the same combination of features? What else should someone consider when evaluating alternatives to Mighty Networks?


This article is here to help.


Here are some of the best Mighty Networks alternatives that offer some combination of membership, online courses, and community.


If you want more support in building your online community, come join OUR Mighty Community for free and meet other new and established community owners! We’d love to meet you. Join for free!



In this article...




What makes a Mighty Network special?


Mighty Networks is an all-in-one platform for creative businesses, brands, and creators that is powered by community. We started as a community platform whose customers saw the opportunity for them to add online courses and membership features, including paid subscriptions, to their offering.


When creators & entrepreneurs built their businesses on Mighty Networks, they recognized early on that their students:



  • Finished their courses at a higher rate (since the majority of people who buy courses on other platforms don’t finish)

  • Bought more courses overall

  • Got more value from their membership subscriptions–sending loyalty through the roof.


The difference was community. Someone who buys a stand-alone course on another site struggles to finish. Someone who buys a course on Mighty Networks and instantly meets others like them on the same journey will finish it. As Hosts often tell us, people come for the course and stay for the community.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


Feature Item 2 - Courses


Better retention equals more revenue, plain and simple. And a community on a Mighty Network leads to better retention, lower membership churn, and less work for the creator because of the network effect.


As a result, Mighty Networks evolved from a community platform to something much more. It does what creators once needed 6 different programs to accomplish: they’d try to stitch together a separate online course platform, payment gateway, and Facebook group with a community-powered platform.


With Mighty Networks, they can do this all in the same place, building a community that gets more valuable to every member with each new person who joins.

The combination of things a Mighty Network offers means that, when we’re looking for an alternative, it needs to hold up in a lot of categories. We’re not just comparing a course platform or community software, we need something that does it all.


And very few do.


But we’ll show you some of the top contenders.


And if you want to try the original free for 14 days to get a sense of how it works, check it out! No credit card required.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.





Resource insert- course powered by community



Judgment Criteria


So here’s the criteria we’re looking for in Mighty Networks Alternatives:


Affordability


With a Mighty Network, you have options no matter what your budget. Unlike many Mighty Networks alternatives, our platform is built to reduce the need for a plethora of integrations to make your community work. Why? Because integrations are what will raise your recurring costs astronomically. The small cost to hosting a community is made up for in the multiple ways you can monetize.


Building community


With its strong emphasis on community, on a Mighty Network your members get multiple ways to foster connections, from direct & group messaging and a relevant, personalized activity feed, to multiple kinds of polls and Q&As and live streaming.


Not only can members build relationships with those near them and like them, but these connections only get deeper when you layer in online courses, workshops, and events–keeping people coming back and renewing their subscription, month after month. They’re building friendships they’ll keep for years to come!


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.





Amazing online courses


Hosting an online course within a Mighty Network allows you to share your expertise and experience with members who have the same motivations and passions as you do. But where most online course platforms focus on the content, expecting you to use a Facebook group for your community, Mighty Network’s online courses are different. Imagine going through a course with peers, learning not only from the instructor but from each other. Imagine forging relationships in an online course you’ll keep for years to come. Imagine an online course that’s interactive and engaging, instead of one that you have to struggle to stay awake for.
That’s what Mighty Networks helps you build.


Feature Item 1 - Courses


In fact, you have three different ways to offer your online courses:



  1. Run a course “live” where the community is front and center, adding course content as you go.

  2. A course with a dedicated course community only available to students of that course, all within a larger community! A Mighty Network is the only platform where you can deliver a course and dedicated course community together.

  3. A course with content only. On par with other Mighty Networks alternatives, you still have the option to turn off comments and community and just offer course content in a Mighty Network too.


Customization options


Mighty Networks makes it really easy to add your brand to your course, giving it your own personal touch. With a Mighty Network, it’s easy to set up an intuitive and streamlined home for your brand on the web. Plus, your members will be able to access an easy-to-use native app on their mobile devices at any time. No coding required.


Awesome live events


Last but DEFINITELY not least, let’s talk about live events. Ask anyone who’s ever been in a Mighty Network and they’ll tell you how much they loved coming to live events. The platform makes it ridiculously easy to set up, collect RSVPs, and host live events–whether you’re running a virtual summit or a community happy hour.


These are the touchpoints that remind members they aren’t alone on their journey, and they love them!


Try It Free!No credit card required.


5 Alternatives to Mighty Networks


1. Kajabi


Kajabi app


The first Mighty Networks alternative we’re going to look at is Kajabi. Kajabi is a membership and course platform designed to run paid memberships and market, sell, and deliver online courses. It’s well-known in the course-creation space, and has a lot of options for selling and marketing an online course.



Kajabi course demo



Kajabi pros


Course content flexibility. When it comes to online courses, Kajabi offers a variety of course content structures. You can set up courses with text, files, photos and videos (hosted on the platform Wistia); engage students with quizzes and polls; and deliver online courses by dropping them all at once, dripping them out by date, or requiring a student to finish a prior lesson first.


Marketing your online courses or memberships. Where Kajabi really shines is in how it lets instructors market and sell their courses with robust marketing tools to deliver email campaigns, welcome flows, weekly updates, and more; marketing landing pages to create email waitlists or sell exclusive “windows” for purchase; and checkout and payments that support multiple currencies around the world.


Kajabi cons


It’s expensive. As far as alternatives to Mighty Networks go, Kajabi is the most expensive. Its most basic plan starts at $119 a month. This is exacerbated by the fact that you'll be paying for many integrations for business in addition to Kajabi's monthly cost.


Limited community. While Kajabi offers a web-only online forum, it’s basically just a discussion board. It’s so limited that the vast majority of Kajabi instructors use Facebook groups for their online courses or Kajabi memberships, which have issues of their own. There aren’t events, live streaming, or the many other engagement features you get with Mighty Networks.


2. Teachable


Teachable is the dominant platform for online course instructors that want to offer their courses on their own website under their own brand. As far as a Mighty Networks alternatives, if you’re looking for a different place to run your online courses, Teachable is a strong contender after Kajabi. 





Teachable course image



Teachable lets creators customize a lot about their course, including landing and sales pages. One of its best features is that creators can make an affiliate program; when others refer customers to them, a creator can reward them with a percentage of the course sale. But Teachable is a course platform only, with no options for community, events, or the many other features of Mighty Networks.


Teachable pros


Easy to set up. Building an online course on Teachable is a straightforward process. The online course platform allows you to add multiple content types to your courses, including videos and quizzes.


Enables certification. Unlike a Mighty Network, Teachable gives course creators the option to create certificates for course completion.


Affiliate program. Teachable also lets you recruit affiliates to help sell your course.


Teachable cons


No community. Like the other Mighty Networks alternatives, Teachable doesn’t offer a community option, period. Many course creators end up going one of two ways. Most start Facebook groups, where they have little control over what their students see (including their own messages and posts). Others forgo a community altogether, driving down their student completion rates, mastery of the material, and relationship to their brand or course content. With the many features Mighty Networks has to create thriving communities, live events, teach live courses, and really just grow through human connection, Teachable doesn’t compare.


No membership features. Teachable is not designed to be a membership site. It exclusively powers online courses, limiting the upsell and cross-sell opportunities of course creators who want to offer ongoing membership subscriptions to alumni or creatively deliver new courses to long-time members.


No mobile apps. Again, while they claim native mobile app access, it’s just not there. The mobile web is only available on iOS, not Android.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


3. Podia


Podia Course


Podia is a digital storefront that lets you create and sell online courses, memberships, and content downloads. It has some webinar functionality too, and teachers can create themed discussions around their course.


Podia markets itself as a replacement for those who are selling courses on WordPress, which takes a bunch of plugins and integrations, so it also has a no-code website builder and email campaigns.


Podia pros


Beautiful, flexible content that’s easy to set up. Podia is a content creator’s alternative to Mighty Networks. In terms of being an all-in-one platform, they recently launched a community feature on their platform, bringing it more in line with the features of Mighty Networks.


Podia cons


No Apps. The biggest thing missing from Podia is the apps. While Mighty Networks has beautiful, responsive apps for every device, and even the option to customize your apps, Podia has none. This is a big miss in 2022, since most of your members will want app access.


Limited customization. With Podia, you won’t be able to build a dynamic website with your own branding. Plus, there’s no option for mobile app access, so your students won’t have a dedicated place to access their courses and content on their tablet or mobile device.


A one-dimensional course builder. Podia’s courses may be wrapped in a well-designed package, but the platform’s course builder is limited. Yes, you’ll be able to build out custom courses, but you won’t be able to add graded quizzes, assignments, or course certification.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


4. Tribe


Tribe- screenshot


Tribe is a platform that caters to big companies who want to add a community to their existing website. It is a Mighty Networks alternative for the Mighty Networks enterprise solution, Mighty Pro. This means that it’s not really made for smaller creators; it’s made for enterprise users. Tribe lets big-name corporations add a white-label community platform under their brand where customers can have discussions, share content, and ask questions.


Tribe pros


White label customer community. Like Mighty Networks, Tribe reflects how powerful a community can be, especially for big companies that are typically pretty removed from their customers. Members can use Tribe to ask questions, start discussions, share content, participate in polls and more on both a company’s website and their own native mobile apps.


White label mobile apps for enterprise. Tribe started by offering brands their own native mobile apps and have recently pivoted into integrating a community application into an existing website as well. As the data on native mobile apps is striking–increased engagement, longer retention, and closer connections between your members. When you want to evaluate the only Mighty Networks alternative that offers mobile apps like with Mighty Pro, your best bet is Tribe.


Tribe cons


Limited community features. Interestingly, while Tribe allows for a way to map a community to an existing website, the actual community features are more limited than on a Mighty Network. There aren’t the same ways to connect members by location or interests, nor other features many have come to expect from online communities.


No mobile apps outside of the enterprise. While any Mighty Network has the option to access its mobile apps on iOS or Android, this isn’t available with Tribe. With a web-only alternative to Mighty Networks at its lower prices, the engagement is more limited.


No online courses. Tribe is not an all-in-one platform, so it doesn’t have courses. 





Resource Insert- 2- Mighty Community



5. AccessAlly


As the last alternative to Mighty Networks we evaluated, AccessAlly is a small learning management system (LMS) that lets you sell courses, online memberships, and digital products. 


AccessAlly pros


Designed for formal online learning. AccessAlly is designed, first and foremost, with formal, conventional online courses in mind. Meant to mirror how instruction has been delivered for hundreds of years, only now online, there are strong features built for progress tracking and quizzes to video bookmarks.


AccessAlly cons


Complicated customization. AccessAlly is a WordPress plug-in that requires you to have your own hosted WordPress website. Not only will you be on the hook for your WordPress customization and operations, you’ll also have to download, integrate, and pay for additional apps, including a CRM like ActiveCampaign or ConvertKit in order for AccessAlly to work.


Expensive. On top of the thousands of dollars you’ll pay for your WordPress installation in order to use AccessAlly, you also have to pay for their software. Their lowest tier package starts at $82 per month, and their most popular package is priced at $108 per month for just online courses.


No community or memberships. Given its focus on its learning management system, AccessAlly is not meant for creating and running memberships or a community. In fact, it believes that an active community in an online course distracts from course content, a contrarian perspective that’s out of step with the direction online courses have rapidly taken over the past few years.


Conclusion



While we’ve given some alternatives to Mighty Networks in this list, none of them have it all. Each of these is missing one of the key features of a Mighty Network, whether it’s memberships, online courses, content, and community all in one place, all under your brand, and instantly available on every device.


It means that when you choose a Mighty Network, you’re investing in a platform that’s designed to grow with you as you build a following or an email list, start to think about creating a community, or get ready to launch or grow your own online courses or paid memberships.


What’s more, with your own Mighty Network, you can celebrate the inherent power in connecting people together who have similar motivations and passions. Your people will be able to build relationships around their shared interests, enabling them to master something interesting, together.


Try It Free!No credit card required.


Feature Item 2 - Courses - Mobile


In the end, this is the fundamental difference between Mighty Networks and Mighty Networks alternatives–the opportunity to deliver more value at a fraction of the cost to you and your members as you build a network that gets more valuable to everyone with each new person who joins.


So before you go, why not give Mighty Networks a try? Start playing around to see what you could create! It’s free to try for 14 days, and you don’t need a credit card to register.


Ready to start building your community?


Try It Free!No credit card required.

Join Mighty Community

Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

Join Now