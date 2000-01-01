Email image popup

Community Curious?

Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.

BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!

Thank you!

Your first free resources will be on its way to your inbox soon.

We can’t wait to see what you create.

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

FeaturesPricingAboutMighty Pro
Sign In
Start Your Free Trial
Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2023
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2023)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
View All
Finding a Membership Site Platform
7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2023 (+ How Build One)
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2023
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2023
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
View All
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Build a Personal Brand in 2023
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2023
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
View All
Community
Building an Online Course
What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2023
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2023
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2023
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2023
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
View All
Finding a Membership Site Platform
6 Steps to a Thriving Mastermind Group Coaching Business
The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2023
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2023
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 9 Examples)
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Mighty Networks vs. Honeycommb
6 Honeycommb Alternatives for 2023
What Is Cultural Software? Our 2023 Guide
Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
View All
Growing Your Community
13 Benefits of Online Communities (2023)
11 Community Engagement Ideas to Steal This Week
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
View All
Managing Your Community
The Best Community Chat App of 2023 (9 Options)
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2023
How to Measure Community Engagement
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
10 Profitable Online Course Niches for 2023
A Beginner’s Guide to Equipment for Online Courses (2023)
How to Make Online Video Courses – 2023 Quick Guide
How to Make a Tutorial Video - A Short Guide for 2023
168 Online Course Ideas for 2023
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
5 Maven Alternatives for 2023
The Best Online Video Course Software (6 Options)
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2023?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2023
Podia vs. Teachable
View All
Launching an Online Course
Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2023)
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2023
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Creating an App
Managing Your Community
8 Telegram Alternatives to Chat With in 2023
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2023
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2023)
Growing Your Community
115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2023 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2023 Guide)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2023
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2023)
Managing Your Community
14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2023
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2023
How to Price a Membership Site in 2023
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2023
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
Group Coaching 101: Starting Your Business in 2023
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
16 Killer Digital Product Ideas for 2023 (+ How to Launch)
Quick Guide for How To Use ClickFunnels (7 Steps)
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2023 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2023 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2023 (Ranked)
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
Our Guide to Bootstrapping Your Business in 2023
5 Ways to Monetize Your Audience in 2023
How to Build a High-Ticket Coaching Funnel
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
View All
No-code Apps & Community Tech Stacks
Finding Your Community's Home
How to Build a Business Community in 2023
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
7 Steps to Create Your Own Event App in 2023 (+3 Options)
Turning Your Brand into a Business
Best Business Community Platform of 2023 (3 Options)
Professional Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
4 Graduway Alternatives for an Alumni Community that Shines
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2023
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2023?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2023
What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
View All
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2023
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
View All
View All Articles
Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2023
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2023)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
Finding a Membership Site Platform
7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2023 (+ How Build One)
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2023
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2023
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
The Best Alternatives to Wix in 2023
7 Awesome No-Code Website Builders for Creators (2023 List)
The 4 Best Squarespace Alternatives in 2023
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Build a Personal Brand in 2023
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2023
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building an Online Course
What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2023
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2023
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2023
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2023
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
The Definitive Guide to Moving an Online Community
11 Types of Online Communities That Thrive
How to Pick the Best Community Platform for Your Brand
How to Start an Online Community Forum
6 Awesome Online Community Website Examples
How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps
How to Get Started on a Modern Community Platform (5 Steps)
How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community
How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement
How to Create a Virtual Community in 2023 in 6 Easy Steps
How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps
How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps
How to Create a Micro-Community
The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2023
How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2023
Finding a Membership Site Platform
6 Steps to a Thriving Mastermind Group Coaching Business
The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2023
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2023
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 9 Examples)
The 5 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives for 2023
Online Church Membership Software
5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2023
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Mighty Networks vs. Honeycommb
6 Honeycommb Alternatives for 2023
What Is Cultural Software? Our 2023 Guide
Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
Passion.io vs. Mighty Networks: Where to Launch Your Online Business in 2023
Scenes vs. Mighty Networks: Which Is Better in 2023?
5 Higher Logic Alternatives for an Amazing Community
5 Mobilize Alternatives for an Amazing Community
Mighty Networks vs. Higher Logic: Where to Build Your Community in 2023
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2023?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2023
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2023
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2023
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2023
The 5 Best Social Community Software Options of 2023
The 6 Best Discord Alternatives for 2023
How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options
The 5 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2023
Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2023?
Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?
How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps
Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups
8 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups
The 7 Best Alternatives to Circle.so
The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives
Geneva vs. Mighty Networks
Tribe vs. Mighty Networks
How to Evaluate Community Platforms
What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)
Slack vs. Circle
Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform
The 3 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives
Mighty Networks vs. Circle: Which Is the Better Community Platform in 2023?
Slack vs Discord: The Best Pick for Communities
The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2023
The 8 Best Alternatives to Substack for 2023
The Best Tribe Alternatives in 2023
The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2023
Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators
9 Best Online Community Platforms of 2023 (Ranked)
7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2023 (+ 14 Ideas)
The 6 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2023)
The 7 Best Facebook Group Alternatives in 2023
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
Growing Your Community
13 Benefits of Online Communities (2023)
11 Community Engagement Ideas to Steal This Week
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
How to Monetize a Community
10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2023
Managing Your Community
The Best Community Chat App of 2023 (9 Options)
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2023
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2023
9 Secrets to Increase Online Community Engagement (2023)
7 Community Management Software Picks for 2023
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
10 Profitable Online Course Niches for 2023
A Beginner’s Guide to Equipment for Online Courses (2023)
How to Make Online Video Courses – 2023 Quick Guide
How to Make a Tutorial Video - A Short Guide for 2023
168 Online Course Ideas for 2023
11 Secrets of Effective Online Course Design (2023)
How to Develop Online Training Courses – A Short Guide (2023)
6 Passion.io Alternatives for an Amazing Course App
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2023
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2023
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2023
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2023
5 Secrets to Choosing the Right Online Course Name
How to Build an Online Course that Sells
7 Best Practices for Creating Online Courses in 2023
How to Create and Sell Online Courses With Mighty Networks
How to Engage Students in Online Courses (7 Pro Tips)
4 Alternatives to Profi for 2023
How to Build an Online Course Without Coding (9 Steps)
Can You Still Make Money with Online Courses in 2023?
The Importance of Community in Online Courses
How to Make Money Selling Courses Online
How to Teach Online Courses (10 Steps)
The Ins & Outs of Online Course Hosting
How to Create a Cohort-Based Course
What Makes a Cohort-Based Course Different?
How to Sell Courses Online in 11 Steps (+ 5 Success Stories)
How to Start an Online Training Business (4 Steps)
How to Price Online Courses (Our 2023 Guide)
How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network
How to Bring Your Courses and Community to a Mighty Network
The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Online Course
Finding the Right Course Platform
5 Maven Alternatives for 2023
The Best Online Video Course Software (6 Options)
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2023?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2023
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2023?
Podia vs. Kajabi: Which Is Right for You in 2023?
The 5 Best Podia Alternatives for 2023
4 Top Online Courses App Options for 2023
Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2023
The 7 Best Online Course Platforms of 2023
Teachable vs. Udemy – Which Is Best in 2023?
Maven vs. Mighty Networks
Kajabi vs. Thinkific
Teachable vs. Mighty Networks
Teachable + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Kajabi + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Thinkific + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform
Skillshare vs. Udemy
Where to Sell Online Courses - 9 Best Platforms for 2023
Thinkific vs Teachable – The Ultimate Comparison for 2023
The Best Online Teaching Platform
Kajabi vs. Teachable
10 Best Online Course Creation Software Options for 2023
The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2023
The 4 Best Alternatives to Thinkific in 2023
What to Look For in an Online Course Builder
The 3 Best Alternatives to Udemy for Creating an Online Course in 2023
The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable in 2023
The 6 Best Kajabi Alternatives of 2023
Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
Launching an Online Course
Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2023)
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2023
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Creating an App
Managing Your Community
8 Telegram Alternatives to Chat With in 2023
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2023
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2023)
Growing Your Community
115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2023 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2023 Guide)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2023
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2023)
Managing Your Community
14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2023
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2023
How to Price a Membership Site in 2023
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2023
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps
8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website
How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2023 (7 Steps)
How to Make a Paid Membership Site
Turning Your Brand into a Business
Group Coaching 101: Starting Your Business in 2023
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
16 Killer Digital Product Ideas for 2023 (+ How to Launch)
Quick Guide for How To Use ClickFunnels (7 Steps)
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2023 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2023 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2023 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps
The Guide to Generating Recurring Business Income
Turning Your Brand into a Business
Our Guide to Bootstrapping Your Business in 2023
5 Ways to Monetize Your Audience in 2023
How to Build a High-Ticket Coaching Funnel
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2023
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2023 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2023?
The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy
No-code Apps & Community Tech Stacks
Finding Your Community's Home
How to Build a Business Community in 2023
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
7 Steps to Create Your Own Event App in 2023 (+3 Options)
Turning Your Brand into a Business
Best Business Community Platform of 2023 (3 Options)
Professional Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
4 Graduway Alternatives for an Alumni Community that Shines
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2023
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2023?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2023
What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2023
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2023 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference

How to Build a Personal Brand in 2023

No matter who you are and what your business goals are, chances are a personal brand can help you get there. Here’s how to build yours.

Seth Godin is a branding expert who is known all around the world for his great ideas. With books like Purple Cow and Linchpin, he's established himself as a thought leader in the world of both business and personal branding.


And, as a branding expert, Seth made an intentional choice when it came to his appearance. He wears super bright-colored glasses, all the time. So when you see an internet picture of a bald man with glasses that have yellow or fuchsia frames, you're usually looking at Seth.


Seth's glasses might seem like a silly thing to open an article on personal branding with. But they became an integral part of his amazing personal brand.


When it comes to developing a personal brand, a lot of us know the good that could come out of it. We see people with great personal brands and they get job opportunities, consulting gigs, sponsorship deals, and a whole lot more.


But personal branding can be intimidating, especially when you look around and see people who apparently have more going on for them than you do.


In this article, we’re going to talk about how to build a personal brand. No matter who you are and what your goals are, chances are a personal brand can help you get there. Here’s how to build yours.


If you want more support in building your online community, come join OUR Mighty Community for free and meet other new and established community owners! We’d love to meet you. Join for free!



In this article…



What is a personal brand?


A personal brand is - quite simply - how other people perceive you. Cultivating a personal brand is an intentional process of doing what you can to influence and shape how others perceive you. One of the things we do as humans is to make judgments about people - for better or worse. When we cultivate a solid personal brand, it helps to control the type of judgments people make about us. And, in the age of LinkedIn and other social media, more and more, we’re presenting that version of ourselves in the online space.


Mighty Networks - Graphics - Courses and live streaming - Galaxy DAO


We usually think about personal branding as connected to careers, which is great. So, a career-oriented personal brand is how people perceive you in relation to your career.


Examples of awesome personal brands



  • Adriene Mishler - Founder of the YouTube channel Yoga with Adriene (10+ million subs), Adriene has built an amazing personal brand around Yoga and wellness.

  • Oprah - “You get a car… you get a car…” Oprah’s personal brand is a powerhouse, from her show to books and magazines, we associate Oprah with ideas mixed with humanity.

  • Jay Shetty - Former Monk turned workplace expert and motivational speaker, Jay has built a personal brand around the lessons he learned from his spiritual training.


Start Your Free Trial


How to build a personal brand


1. Find your voice


It's easy to compare yourself to others. It's easy to pop on to LinkedIn and see the executives and career influencers who seem to have their lives together and be WAY more accomplished than you.


Maybe you get hit with imposter syndrome, "What do I have to offer?" Or maybe you're just not feeling it, "That's not for me."


Really, that's okay. The word authenticity gets thrown around a lot, but your personal brand should - first and foremost - be authentic. It should be a reflection of who you really are, a part of your true self. (It doesn’t have to be all of who you are. It’s okay to keep something for yourself.)


That's why the first step in personal branding is figuring out what you believe to be true and how you want to present yourself. Obviously, for most of us, this is a professional brand. So whether you're trying to get jobs, clients, investors, or customers, presenting the side of ourselves that maximizes our chance of success makes sense.


Just as you'd probably fill out an online dating profile with the best possible dateable version of yourself, your personal brand in the professional space should be a reflection of your best professional self.


2. Choose your niche


Oprah has arguably one of the most visible personal brands on the planet. But would you hire Oprah to do your taxes? Would you hire Gary Vee to teach you meditation? Would you hire Tony Robbins to create Facebook ads for you?


Chances are, the answer to each of these is a resounding "no."


And it teaches us something about personal brands. Personal brands exist in a niche and a space. They speak to a certain type of person with a certain type of problem.


Politicians have very different personal brands from rockstars - but both have them.


If you are creating a personal brand from scratch, it's worth asking yourself the question, "Who is it for?"


Who do you want your personal brand to attract? You can even create a persona.


If your personal brand is meant to get you a job, you want to attract potential employers. If you're an entrepreneur and you want clients, your personal brand should convince those clients that you are the best person to help them.


Choose a niche that you want to operate in.


3. Pick a platform


When we think of personal branding, most of us think about it in connection with a platform.


Sure, your personal brand is more than your social media. Maybe you are the person in your office everyone talks to about workplace wellness - without having ever seen you on Facebook.


That's a type of personal brand.


But most people are using social media and tech to clarify and leverage their personal brand.


The power of social media is that it gives you leverage. There's no limit to how far your brand can grow.


If you become the best-known person at your company to talk to about taxes, you might have some job security and a raise. If you become the best-known person who talks about taxes on LinkedIn, you could probably start your own tax business and consult.


The difference isn't really in what you're saying as much as it is scale. Online platforms have let us do personal branding at scale.


Here are some of the platforms to look for:


LinkedIn


LinkedIn is the place to go for all things career – it's called a professional network for a reason. LinkedIn has thousands of career and business-minded people looking for their next job, employee, investment, or customer.


Here are some of the types of people who are building great personal brands on LinkedIn:



  • Coaches

  • CEOs

  • Employers

  • Marketers

  • Thought leaders

  • Investors


Meta


Meta sort of encompasses two social media platforms: Facebook and Instagram. But they're owned by the same company and a lot of the back-end stuff works the same.


Both of these platforms have a lot of good things to offer creatives. If your personal brand is based on something that you do visually, whether potting plans, painting, or graphic design, these might be the platforms for you.


Also, Facebook and Instagram can do quite well for people who are sharing ideas and life tips, think motivational speakers and coaches.


Both of these platforms were highly image-based, but they've done a deep push in video. The algorithm is rewarding more and more native video these days. So if you want to make video, these might be a good option.


They do have some limitations. Facebook isn't a great place to grow groups, and its organic reach really stinks. They make you pay to reach your own followers.


But both of the platforms can work well for different types of personal brands.


Here are some personal brands that do well on Meta:



  • Fashion

  • Fitness

  • Motivational speaking

  • Career influencers

  • Wellness


YouTube


YouTube is an awesome place to build some types of personal brands. Thanks to the built-in search engine, putting up YouTube videos today can pay dividends for years to come – especially if you're in a well-designed niche.


Here are some cool personal brands being built on YouTube:



  • Teachers

  • Entertainers

  • Storytellers

  • Explorers


Tiktok


If you're under 20, you probably know that TikTok has been around for a while. If you're older, you might see it as something brand new.


But there's no question that TikTok is powerful, and we are seeing creators go from zero to millions in a very short period of time.


The musician JVKE started releasing songs on TikTok during the pandemic and blew up, today his new song Golden Hour is playing on every radio station.


Here are some of the great personal brands being built on TikTok:



  • Musicians

  • Fashion influencers

  • Makeup

  • Performers

  • Thought leaders

  • Cat videos 😀


Your own social network


Mighty Networks - Graphics - Discovery Course


One of the things we love is that more and more creators are opting out of the mainstream platforms and building their own thing.


With new creator economy platforms, you own your voice and your brand. They don't own you.


That's why we're so proud of what we've built at Mighty. With our cultural software platform, you can build the equivalent of your own social network, bringing content, community, courses, and commerce together.


Start Your Free Trial


4. Build your profiles


If you decided which platform you want to get active on, you can set up your profiles. Your personal brand, positioning, and the way you present yourself, all of it will impact how people perceive you.


Don't forget that a personal brand is made up of a lot of things. It's worth putting your best foot forward on the things that you can control. For example, on your LinkedIn profile, you can control your description, the quality of your photo, your keywords, and even your testimonials – you can ask people you've worked with in the past to leave one.


Create a personal brand that's consistent with the audience that you want to reach, but - like we said in the introduction - is faithful to what feels authentic for you.


Start Your Free Trial


5. Start talking


Every thought leader or influencer you've seen in your life has done one key thing… they started posting.


At the end of the day, your personal brand doesn't have to be perfect to get started. Or, in the words of Zig Ziglar, "You don't have to be great to get started. But you have to get started to be great."


Mighty Networks - Graphics - Live Streaming - Miami


Having a great personal brand at some point just comes down to jumping in and figuring out as you go. If you're building your brand online, it takes time and practice to figure out what resonates with people, how to master the algorithm, and how to create content that attracts likes and follows.


If you want to master personal brand building, don't wait until you have it all figured out. Start talking and figure it out as you go!


6. Be consistent


Building a great personal brand requires consistency. Once you've decided the thing you talk about, your niche, you should stick to it fairly consistently. That lets the people who follow you know what they're going to get when they tune in.


Mighty Networks - Graphics - Body Soul - Page Paired Dark


If somebody follows you for your awesome yoga tips, and your account gets filled with rants, politics, local news, and everything else under the sun, they will probably stop following.


The other part of consistency is even more important. Keep showing up. Keep going. So many people intend to build a good personal brand, but then drop off after a couple of weeks of trying.


The people who go the distance in personal branding are the ones who build long-term, consistent reputations that translate into job offers, clients, and other great things.


Start Your Free Trial


7. Build your network


Last but most definitely not least, make networking a part of developing your personal brand. Reach out and meet other people in your space. Spend time getting to know them. Promote the work of others who have content that provides value to your audience.


mighty networks - Graphics - Modern Creator - Chat light


Building a great personal brand works better when you are seen as plugged into the scene.


Building your personal brand at work


A lot of this article was dedicated to building your personal brand online, but all the same steps apply to building your personal brand at work.



  • Find your voice. Figure out what you want to talk about.

  • Choose your niche. Become known for something.

  • Pick your platform. It could be social media, your company is probably active on linkedin. But you could also consider the company magazine, emails, or hosting regular sessions in the break room.

  • Build your profile. Decide how you want to present yourself and craft that image.

  • Start talking. Don't wait till you have everything figured out.

  • Be consistent. Become known as the person who cares a lot about x thing (workplace wellness, healthy work-life balance, productivity, etc.)

  • Build your network. Meet people across the office and represent your company in the world beyond.


Conclusion


We hope this article has given you a great overview of how to build a personal brand. At the end of the day, building a personal brand isn't rocket science. But it does require figuring out who you want to be and showing up.





And if you want to build your own social space, come build with Mighty. Our cultural software platform lets you mix content, community, courses, and commerce. And with our flexible Spaces, you can add in things like live events, live streaming, member profiles, discussion boards, and chat and messaging. It's a perfect place to grow and monetize your personal brand.

Ready to start building your community?

Start Your Own Mighty Network Today!No credit card required

How to Create a Network Effect

Creating a network effect for your company will increase its value significantly. We’re breaking down why the concept is so powerful.

How to Create a Network Effect

How to Create a Network Effect

How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps

A step-by-step guide to taking your business online in a way that embraces the Internet and real life, together.

How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps

How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps

The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2023

Here are 8 of the best content creator platforms, their advantages and disadvantages, and some ideas for pairing platforms to make a living!

The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2023

The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2023

Join Mighty Community

Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

Join Now