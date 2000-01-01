How to Make a Tutorial Video - A Short Guide for 2023

Email image popup

Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2023
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2023)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
Finding a Membership Site Platform
7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2023 (+ How Build One)
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2023
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2023
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
The Best Alternatives to Wix in 2023
7 Awesome No-Code Website Builders for Creators (2023 List)
The 4 Best Squarespace Alternatives in 2023
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2023
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building an Online Course
What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2023
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2023
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2023
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2023
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
The Definitive Guide to Moving an Online Community
11 Types of Online Communities That Thrive
How to Pick the Best Community Platform for Your Brand
How to Start an Online Community Forum
6 Awesome Online Community Website Examples
How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps
How to Get Started on a Modern Community Platform (5 Steps)
How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community
How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement
How to Create a Virtual Community in 2023 in 6 Easy Steps
How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps
How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps
How to Create a Micro-Community
The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2023
How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2023
Finding a Membership Site Platform
6 Steps to a Thriving Mastermind Group Coaching Business
The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2023
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2023
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)
The 5 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives for 2023
Online Church Membership Software
5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2023
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
6 Honeycommb Alternatives for 2023
What Is Cultural Software? Our 2023 Guide
Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
Passion.io vs. Mighty Networks: Where to Launch Your Online Business in 2023
Scenes vs. Mighty Networks: Which Is Better in 2023?
5 Higher Logic Alternatives for an Amazing Community
5 Mobilize Alternatives for an Amazing Community
Mighty Networks vs. Higher Logic: Where to Build Your Community in 2023
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2023?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2023
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2023
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2023
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2023
The 5 Best Social Community Software Options of 2023
The 6 Best Discord Alternatives for 2023
How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options
The 5 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2023
Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2023?
Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?
How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps
Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups
8 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups
The 7 Best Alternatives to Circle.so
The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives
Geneva vs. Mighty Networks
Tribe vs. Mighty Networks
How to Evaluate Community Platforms
What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)
Slack vs. Circle
Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform
The 3 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives
Mighty Networks vs. Circle: Which Is the Better Community Platform in 2023?
Slack vs Discord: The Best Pick for Communities
The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2023
The 8 Best Alternatives to Substack for 2023
The Best Tribe Alternatives in 2023
The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2023
Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators
9 Best Online Community Platforms of 2023 (Ranked)
7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2023 (+ 14 Ideas)
The 6 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2023)
The 7 Best Facebook Group Alternatives in 2023
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
Growing Your Community
13 Benefits of Online Communities (2023)
11 Community Engagement Ideas to Steal This Week
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
How to Monetize a Community
10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2023
Managing Your Community
The Best Community Chat App of 2023 (9 Options)
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2023
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2023
9 Secrets to Increase Online Community Engagement (2023)
7 Community Management Software Picks for 2023
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
How to Make a Tutorial Video - A Short Guide for 2023
168 Online Course Ideas for 2023
11 Secrets of Effective Online Course Design (2023)
How to Develop Online Training Courses – A Short Guide (2023)
6 Passion.io Alternatives for an Amazing Course App
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2023
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2023
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2023
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2023
5 Secrets to Choosing the Right Online Course Name
How to Build an Online Course that Sells
7 Best Practices for Creating Online Courses in 2023
How to Create and Sell Online Courses With Mighty Networks
How to Engage Students in Online Courses (7 Pro Tips)
4 Alternatives to Profi for 2023
How to Build an Online Course Without Coding (9 Steps)
Can You Still Make Money with Online Courses in 2023?
The Importance of Community in Online Courses
How to Make Money Selling Courses Online
How to Teach Online Courses (10 Steps)
The Ins & Outs of Online Course Hosting
How to Create a Cohort-Based Course
What Makes a Cohort-Based Course Different?
How to Sell Courses Online in 11 Steps (+ 5 Success Stories)
How to Start an Online Training Business (4 Steps)
How to Price Online Courses (Our 2023 Guide)
How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network
How to Bring Your Courses and Community to a Mighty Network
The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Online Course
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2023?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2023
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2023?
Podia vs. Kajabi: Which Is Right for You in 2023?
The 5 Best Podia Alternatives for 2023
4 Top Online Courses App Options for 2023
Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2023
The 7 Best Online Course Platforms of 2023
Teachable vs. Udemy – Which Is Best in 2023?
Maven vs. Mighty Networks
Kajabi vs. Thinkific
Teachable vs. Mighty Networks
Teachable + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Kajabi + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Thinkific + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform
Skillshare vs. Udemy
Where to Sell Online Courses - 9 Best Platforms for 2023
Thinkific vs Teachable – The Ultimate Comparison for 2023
The Best Online Teaching Platform
Kajabi vs. Teachable
10 Best Online Course Creation Software Options for 2023
The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2023
The 4 Best Alternatives to Thinkific in 2023
What to Look For in an Online Course Builder
The 3 Best Alternatives to Udemy for Creating an Online Course in 2023
The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable in 2023
The 6 Best Kajabi Alternatives of 2023
Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
Launching an Online Course
Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2023)
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2023
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Creating an App
Managing Your Community
8 Telegram Alternatives to Chat With in 2023
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2023
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2023)
Growing Your Community
115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2023 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2023 Guide)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2023
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2023)
Managing Your Community
14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2023
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2023
How to Price a Membership Site in 2023
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2023
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps
8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website
How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2023 (7 Steps)
How to Make a Paid Membership Site
Turning Your Brand into a Business
Group Coaching 101: Starting Your Business in 2023
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
Quick Guide for How To Use ClickFunnels (7 Steps)
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2023 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2023 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2023 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps
The Guide to Generating Recurring Business Income
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Ways to Monetize Your Audience in 2023
How to Build a High-Ticket Coaching Funnel
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2023
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2023 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2023?
The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy
No-code Apps & Community Tech Stacks
Finding Your Community's Home
How to Build a Business Community in 2023
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
7 Steps to Create Your Own Event App in 2023 (+3 Options)
Turning Your Brand into a Business
Best Business Community Platform of 2023 (3 Options)
Professional Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
4 Graduway Alternatives for an Alumni Community that Shines
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2023
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2023?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2023
What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2023
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2023 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference

How to Make a Tutorial Video - A Short Guide for 2023

If you're thinking about making a tutorial video, here's how.

There are a ton of different ways to teach online. If you’ve heard words like cohort-course, asynchronous or synchronous, or virtual instructor-led training, you’ve been introduced to some of them.


And while it’s easy to get caught up in semantics and buzz words, there’s one type of online training that most of us know, love, and use on a regular basis: tutorial videos.


Whether it’s a YouTube cooking class, an intro to a new tax software, or a Minecraft walkthrough, we’re all using tutorial videos. They’re usually short and super practical. But best of all, they show us how to do something instead of telling us.


And, once you’ve watched someone do something, chances are you’ll say – “Hey, I could do that!” That’s what makes tutorial videos so powerful.


In this article, we’re going to talk about how to make a tutorial video that rocks! We’ll talk about what makes it work, what gear you need, and give you a short, step-by-step guide for getting started!


In this article…



What is a tutorial video?


A tutorial video teaches somebody how to do something. It could be a demonstration or an explanation, but usually, tutorials are pretty hands-on and practical. Like we said in the intro, tutorials usually show instead of tell you how to do something.


When creating an online tutorial, you might choose either a talking head approach, where you teach into a camera. Or, it's also common to share a slideshow or something on your screen with a voiceover.


Mighty Networks - Graphics - Live Streaming - Miami


There's no one right way to do a tutorial video, but we'll get into some of the best practices below.


Mistakes people make with tutorial videos



  • Too theoretical. This ain't college. Tutorial videos are supposed to share some practical knowledge.

  • Too wordy. Try to make sure your script or outline keeps you on track and away from a bunch of unnecessary descriptions or editorializing.

  • Too much info. This is connected to the point above, but resist the temptation to teach everything you know about a subject. Instead, teach what your audience needs to achieve their learning goals.

  • Bad sound. We'll get into the technicalities below. Make sure your video has good-quality sound. Good quality video can help too… but we’ll get there.


What gear do you need to make a tutorial video?



  • A camera or screen-capture software. If you are doing video, your phone or webcam can work just fine. But some presenters opt for a better digital camera. If you’re not appearing on the screen, chances are that you’ll be showing your audience how to do something – often on a computer screen. You’ll need screen capture software. There are a lot of these out there, but even a screen-share in Zoom that’s recorded will do the trick.

  • A mic. Assuming you are speaking for your tutorial, a mic will really improve your sound quality. You could look for either a lapel mic or a USB condenser mic that plugs into your laptop. These cost a little bit, but are totally worth it in the improved quality of your sound and experience for your students.

  • A platform to host/sell it (we'll get to that below).


How to make a tutorial video - 7 Steps


Step 1: Plan your outcomes


Before you even think about recording a video, identify the learning outcomes you want. People are going to watch your tutorial video for a reason. Probably because they want something.


Do you remember the old formula for achieving goals? Try the SMART formula. Learning goals should be:



  • Specific

  • Measurable

  • Attainable

  • Relevant

  • Timely


Here are some examples of how to create SMART goals for your tutorials.




  • Get better at marketing (weak)




  • Get 100 coaching prospects monthly with targeted Facebook ads (SMART)




  • Improve your physical fitness (weak)




  • Learn 10 targeted, daily exercises to strengthen your core in a month (SMART)




  • Learn to draw (weak)




  • 10 pencil techniques to draw realistic faces (SMART)




Creating these clear outcomes help you figure out what you offer, and in turn, what your audience expects.


Mighty Networks - Graphics - MC Courses Paired Dark


Step 2: Design your content


If you have your outcome set up, the next step will be designing your content. This will look different depending on how you want to structure your tutorials.


At the bare minimum, create an outline of what you would like to cover, making sure to include everything that will help your students achieve their learning goals.


Some people like to write down a script word for word, but it's not necessary. Most instructors find the flow much better with a simple outline. But you can do whatever makes you most comfortable.


Step 3: Choose your tech


The next step will be choosing a tech solution to help you deliver a tutorial.


Screen sharing


If you are screen sharing, choose a program that will let you use your slides. Zoom will work for this, but here are some other options:



  • Loom

  • Camtasia

  • Scribe

  • Snagit


Live tutorials


If your tutorials are going to be live, you will need some sort of live streaming solution. Here are some tips for creators. And here are some options for live streaming a tutorial:



  • Mighty Networks

  • YouTube

  • Zoom

  • Twitch



Pre-recorded tutorial


If your tutorial is going to be pre-recorded, you need some way to capture video. This could just be your phone placed on a tripod or a window sill.


Step 4: Test


Make sure you test everything! This is true for live recording, where you don't want to have technical issues. It’s embarrassing in front of a live audience.


But even if you are pre-recording, there's nothing worse than talking for half an hour only to realize that your mic wasn't plugged in properly! Test everything to make sure it works.


Step 5: Record


Whether you're teaching your tutorial live or pre-recorded, the time has come to start recording.


Mighty Networks - Graphics - Livestream Paired Light


Step 6: Edit


You don't have to do this step. Live, unfiltered video can be fantastic! And if you’re teaching a live tutorial, obviously no editing is required.


But if you have a pre-recorded tutorial you’re sharing, this might be a good point to edit your video, adding in any music, sounds, or transitions that you want.


At this point, you can also cut out any extraneous material.


Step 7: Share


If you haven't yet, it's time to share your tutorial!


Conclusion


We hope these steps and tips have prepared you to create tutorial videos!


If you are looking for an awesome place to bring together live streaming, Zoom, plus the option to sell your tutorials, come try Mighty! It's an all-in-one cultural software platform that lets you bring together community, courses, content, and commerce. And Mighty's flexible Spaces mix in community discussions, live streaming, chat and messaging, member profiles, and more. You can sell access to your tutorials in 135 currencies or with token-gating. And your audience can access them on apps for every single device.


Come give us a try for 14 days! No credit card required.


