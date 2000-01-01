Email image popup

Community Curious?

Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.

BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!

Thank you!

Your first free resources will be on its way to your inbox soon.

We can’t wait to see what you create.

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2022
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2022)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
View All
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2022
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2022
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
View All
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2022
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2022
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2022
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2022
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2022
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
View All
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2022?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2022
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2022
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2022
View All
Growing Your Community
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
View All
Managing Your Community
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2022
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2022
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2022
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2022
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2022
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2022?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2022
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2022?
View All
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2022
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2022
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2022
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2022)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2022
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2022)
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2022
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2022
How to Price a Membership Site in 2022
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2022
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2022 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2022 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2022 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2022
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2022 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2022?
View All
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2022
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2022?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2022
Virtual Conference Platform
View All
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2022
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2022 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference
View All
View All Articles
Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2022
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2022)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2022
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2022
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
The Best Alternatives to Wix in 2022
7 Awesome No-Code Website Builders for Creators (2022 List)
The 4 Best Squarespace Alternatives in 2022
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2022
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2022
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2022
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2022
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2022
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
The Definitive Guide to Moving an Online Community
11 Types of Online Communities That Thrive
How to Pick the Best Community Platform for Your Brand
How to Start an Online Community Forum
6 Awesome Online Community Website Examples
How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps
How to Get Started on a Modern Community Platform (5 Steps)
How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community
How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement
How to Create a Virtual Community in 2022 in 6 Easy Steps
How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps
How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps
How to Create a Micro-Community
The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2022
How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2022
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2022?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2022
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2022
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2022
The 5 Best Social Community Software Options of 2022
The 6 Best Discord Alternatives for 2022
How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options
The 5 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2022
Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2022?
Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?
How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps
Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups
8 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups
The 7 Best Alternatives to Circle.so
The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives
Geneva vs. Mighty Networks
Tribe vs. Mighty Networks
How to Evaluate Community Platforms
What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)
Slack vs. Circle
Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform
The 3 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives
Mighty Networks vs. Circle
The Best Community Building Platform
Slack vs Discord: The Best Pick for Communities
The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2022
The 8 Best Alternatives to Substack for 2022
The Best Tribe Alternatives in 2022
The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2022
Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators
9 Best Online Community Platforms of 2022 (Ranked)
7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2022 (+ 14 Ideas)
The 6 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2022)
The 7 Best Facebook Group Alternatives in 2022
Growing Your Community
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
How to Monetize a Community
10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2022
Managing Your Community
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2022
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2022
9 Secrets to Increase Online Community Engagement (2022)
7 Community Management Software Picks for 2022
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2022
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2022
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2022
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2022
5 Secrets to Choosing the Right Online Course Name
How to Build an Online Course that Sells
7 Best Practices for Creating Online Courses in 2022
How to Create and Sell Online Courses With Mighty Networks
How to Engage Students in Online Courses (7 Pro Tips)
4 Alternatives to Profi for 2022
How to Build an Online Course Without Coding (9 Steps)
Can You Still Make Money with Online Courses in 2022?
The Importance of Community in Online Courses
How to Make Money Selling Courses Online
How to Teach Online Courses (10 Steps)
The Ins & Outs of Online Course Hosting
How to Create a Cohort-Based Course
What Makes a Cohort-Based Course Different?
How to Sell Courses Online in 11 Steps (+ 5 Success Stories)
How to Start an Online Training Business (4 Steps)
How to Price Online Courses (Our 2022 Guide)
How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network
How to Bring Your Courses and Community to a Mighty Network
The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Online Course
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2022?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2022
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2022?
Podia vs. Kajabi: Which Is Right for You in 2022?
The 5 Best Podia Alternatives for 2022
4 Top Online Courses App Options for 2022
Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2022
The 7 Best Online Course Platforms of 2022
Teachable vs. Udemy – Which Is Best in 2022?
Maven vs. Mighty Networks
Kajabi vs. Thinkific
Teachable vs. Mighty Networks
Teachable + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Kajabi + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Thinkific + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform
Skillshare vs. Udemy
Where to Sell Online Courses - 9 Best Platforms for 2022
Thinkific vs Teachable – The Ultimate Comparison for 2022
The Best Online Teaching Platform
Kajabi vs. Teachable
10 Best Online Course Creation Software Options for 2022
The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2022
The 4 Best Alternatives to Thinkific in 2022
What to Look For in an Online Course Builder
The 3 Best Alternatives to Udemy for Creating an Online Course in 2022
The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable in 2022
The 6 Best Kajabi Alternatives of 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2022
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2022
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2022
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)
The 5 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives for 2022
Online Church Membership Software
5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2022)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2022
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2022)
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2022
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2022
How to Price a Membership Site in 2022
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2022
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps
8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website
How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2022 (7 Steps)
How to Make a Paid Membership Site
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2022 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2022 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2022 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps
The Guide to Generating Recurring Business Income
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2022
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2022 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2022?
The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2022
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2022?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2022
Virtual Conference Platform
What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2022
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2022 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference

How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community

Building a fan base is a great way to create a community around your brand. We have some tips to get you started.

Resources confeti background

Whether you’re a wellness coach, artist,  entrepreneur, or something else, learning how to build a fan base is the first step in creating a community around your brand.


If you’re trying to grow your business we’re sure that you’ve spent a lot of time looking at the size of other creator’s fan bases. But we’re going to let you in on a little secret. While building a fan base is a great way to gain exposure, the thing that will set your brand apart is building a thriving community.


Ahead, we’re exploring why building a fan base is a good start for a brand, but not an end goal. Then, we’ll show you how transitioning your “fans” into members of a community will take your business to new heights.


If you want more support in building your online community, come join OUR Mighty Community for free and meet other new and established community owners! We’d love to meet you. Join for free!



In this article...



Why building a fan base is only the beginning


As we stated above, learning how to build a fan base is a great first step toward fostering a community around your brand. But you may be wondering why we’re saying it’s only the first step.


The reality is that building a fan base might seem like it equates to success, but just because someone has a big audience doesn’t mean those people are actually invested in the brand.


Take a moment and think about who you follow on social media. Then, think about why you started following them. What you may come to realize is that many of the creators you follow aren’t people you’re all that invested in. In fact, you may never interact with their content after the initial piece that got you invested.


That lack of attention has nothing to do with the quality of the content either, but it points to the main problem of valuing a following over a community: there’s no real connection between you and your fans.


This is where building an actual community around your brand comes into play. Let’s explore this more in-depth.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


Why an online community?


When you focus on building a community around your brand instead of building a fan base, you will add more value and longevity to your work.


Before we talk about why communities are so powerful, let’s quickly break down what we mean by community. A community is a group of people that all share a common interest or goal and are coming together in order to explore or accomplish it.  You might be thinking, how is that different from building a fan base?


The major difference between fans and members of a community is that at the base level a “fan” is simply someone who likes your work. A fan doesn’t necessarily interact with other people who enjoy your work, and most likely, as you build a fan base it will become much harder for you to interact with your fans.


When you have a community, each new person who joins brings value to your brand thanks to the knowledge, insights, and perspective they can share with other members. We like to call this creating a network effect. And each new member in your community has an incentive to bring new people into the fold too, which will increase your growth and brand value.


So, while it’s great to know how to build a fan base, the community you can create through bringing your fans and followers together around their shared interests will be much more beneficial.


Ahead, we’re exploring the steps you need to take to bring your online community to life.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


How to create a community for your growing fan base


Now that we’ve summarized why learning how to build a fan base is only half the battle of growing your business, let us walk you through what you really need: a community. We have a few steps that will get the ball rolling for transitioning your “fans” into members of a thriving community.


1. Have a clear purpose


What you’ll realize as you complete these steps is that learning how to build a fan base and creating an online community both have similar goals in mind. No matter what your brand is about, having a clear “big purpose” should be the first thing you nail down.


If you’re unfamiliar with what we mean, your big purpose is the motivation behind your community. It should be something that can only be achieved if you bring together your fans in a full-fledged community.


One obstacle you’ll run into is how you convince your fan base that transitioning to a dedicated community space is worth it. Here’s a template we created to help you out:



When you build a fan base it’s all about showing people how great your work is in hopes of them following your journey. But when you come up with your big purpose you’re showing your fans why transiting to an online community will help them achieve something they couldn’t on their own.


2. Know who your ideal members are


Whether you just started building a fan base or have a large following already, knowing which people in your audience to target in your transition to a community is important.


The reality of transitioning a fan base into a thriving community is that you won’t retain 100% of your following. But that’s okay. Not everyone is going to be down for what you’re building, and in turn, they aren’t your ideal members for the community you’re building.


When you create an online community you’re honing in on the specific goal that you have in mind for your brand. In turn, that goal is going to entice a specific subset of your larger audience. These people are your ideal members.


If you can’t tell yet, your big purpose and your ideal member are intertwined. When you understand who in your audience you’re trying to target to join your online community, then you will also know how to better hone your big purpose. It can be challenging figuring out who these members might be, so here are some questions to consider:




  • What is the target demographic of my fan base?




  • Who within that demographic is the most engaged?




  • What is the age range of my ideal member?




  • What can my ideal members get out of a community that they can’t from simply following me?




Taking the time to understand who your ideal members are will make transitioning your fan base into a community much easier.


3. Use an email list


One of the benefits of building a fan base is that you’ve already done some of the work of amassing a potential email list.


Whether your audience is on a popular social media website, through a Substack newsletter, or somewhere else, utilizing an email list to tell people about the community you’re building is an important step.


Curating an email list from your fan base is a great way to get the word out (in detail) about the community you’re building. We are in a moment in time where everyone’s attention is being pulled in different directions.


No matter how big you’re able to build a fan base, keeping their attention will always be a point of concern. But when you have a dedicated community space, when they login to it all of their attention is on what you want them to see.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


4. Choose an online community platform


The next step you’ll need to complete is actually picking a platform where you’ll host your online community.


Up until now, you probably learned how to build a fan base through utilizing popular social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. These platforms are very familiar to most people and a good way to get your feet wet, but ultimately they don’t give you much control over your brand.


When you choose an online community platform, you’re allowing yourself the chance to have your own private network for you and your members. These platforms come with pre-built tools and features for you to build your community space how you’d like it unlike on social media where you’re stuck with whatever the company decides to do.


mighty-networks-product-example-1024x701


If you’re curious about what factors to consider when picking a platform here are a few important questions to think about:




  • Does the platform have both web and native mobile apps for your members to use to access your community?




  • Will the platform allow you to create your community all under your own branding?




  • Does the platform have native features so you’re not stuck juggling multiple integrations and platforms?




  • Does the platform have an easy setup process to get members onboarded to your community?




Transitioning to an online community platform from building a fan base on social media is all about putting more power and creative control into your hands. The platform that you choose should provide you with opportunities to create more interactions between your members.


Cohort-Based Course - Phone Image


5. Create a unique community culture


If you’ve spent any time planning how to build a fan base then you’ve probably thought about what makes your brand unique or how you can connect with your audience. When you transition your fans into becoming members of a community, you’ll want to figure out ways to make your community feel unique.


profile images, events, chat


As the creator of the community, you should be an exemplary example of how your fan base should treat each other. The online community platform that you choose should provide you with a plethora of different options to create opportunities for interaction between your members. You could try anything from a discussion board post to a poll or Q&A.


The most important thing is that when you’re starting out, your members will look to you for guidance about how to use the community. Use this as an opportunity to create something all your own. The answer to what a unique community culture looks like will be different for every brand, so our biggest suggestion is to experiment, get a little weird, and see what sticks.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


How to get started with Mighty Networks


mighty-networks-product-example-2-1024x506


If you’re solely fixated on how to increase fans, it can be easy to forget why you started building your brand in the first place.


When you’re solely thinking about how big your audience is, the real people who are enjoying your work simply become a number you’re trying to tick up. But when you focus on building an online community, you’re able to recenter what matters: bringing together a group of people who all love your work, and propelling them to achieve a common goal, together.


Choosing to build your community on a Mighty Network will give you the tools needed to make your online community more than just a place to market your content. We have industry-leading community-building tools and give you options to offer paid memberships, virtual events, and online courses.  On top of that, with a Mighty Network, you’ll be able to offer all of these pieces together under your own brand, instantly available on web, iOS, and Android.


So how about we pump the breaks on trying to increase your fans and instead create an online community that grows in value with each new person who joins in on the fun?


Ready to start building your community?


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.

Join Mighty Community

Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

Join Now