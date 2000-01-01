14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program

Email image popup

Community Curious?

Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.

BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!

Thank you!

Your first free resources will be on its way to your inbox soon.

We can’t wait to see what you create.

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2022
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2022)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
View All
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2022
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2022
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
View All
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2022
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building an Online Course
What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2022
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2022
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2022
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2022
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
View All
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Passion.io vs. Mighty Networks: Where to Launch Your Online Business in 2022
Scenes vs. Mighty Networks: Which Is Better in 2022?
5 Higher Logic Alternatives for an Amazing Community
5 Mobilize Alternatives for an Amazing Community
Mighty Networks vs. Higher Logic: Where to Build Your Community in 2022
View All
Growing Your Community
10 Community Engagement Ideas to Steal This Week
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
View All
Managing Your Community
The Best Community Chat App of 2022 (9 Options)
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2022
How to Measure Community Engagement
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
6 Passion.io Alternatives for an Amazing Course App
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2022
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2022
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2022
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2022?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2022
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2022?
View All
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2022
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Creating an App
Managing Your Community
8 Telegram Alternatives to Chat With in 2022
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2022
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2022
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2022)
Growing Your Community
115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2023 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2022 Guide)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2022
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2022)
Managing Your Community
14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2022
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2022
How to Price a Membership Site in 2022
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2022
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
Quick Guide for How To Use ClickFunnels (7 Steps)
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2022 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2022 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2022 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Ways to Monetize Your Audience in 2022
How to Build a High-Ticket Coaching Funnel
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2022
View All
Professional Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
4 Graduway Alternatives for an Alumni Community that Shines
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2022
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2022?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2022
Virtual Conference Platform
View All
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2022
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
View All
View All Articles
Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2022
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2022)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2022
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2022
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
The Best Alternatives to Wix in 2022
7 Awesome No-Code Website Builders for Creators (2022 List)
The 4 Best Squarespace Alternatives in 2022
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2022
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building an Online Course
What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2022
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2022
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2022
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2022
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
The Definitive Guide to Moving an Online Community
11 Types of Online Communities That Thrive
How to Pick the Best Community Platform for Your Brand
How to Start an Online Community Forum
6 Awesome Online Community Website Examples
How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps
How to Get Started on a Modern Community Platform (5 Steps)
How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community
How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement
How to Create a Virtual Community in 2022 in 6 Easy Steps
How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps
How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps
How to Create a Micro-Community
The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2022
How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2022
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Passion.io vs. Mighty Networks: Where to Launch Your Online Business in 2022
Scenes vs. Mighty Networks: Which Is Better in 2022?
5 Higher Logic Alternatives for an Amazing Community
5 Mobilize Alternatives for an Amazing Community
Mighty Networks vs. Higher Logic: Where to Build Your Community in 2022
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2022?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2022
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2022
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2022
The 5 Best Social Community Software Options of 2022
The 6 Best Discord Alternatives for 2022
How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options
The 5 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2022
Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2022?
Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?
How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps
Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups
8 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups
The 7 Best Alternatives to Circle.so
The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives
Geneva vs. Mighty Networks
Tribe vs. Mighty Networks
How to Evaluate Community Platforms
What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)
Slack vs. Circle
Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform
The 3 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives
Mighty Networks vs. Circle
The Best Community Building Platform
Slack vs Discord: The Best Pick for Communities
The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2022
The 8 Best Alternatives to Substack for 2022
The Best Tribe Alternatives in 2022
The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2022
Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators
9 Best Online Community Platforms of 2022 (Ranked)
7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2022 (+ 14 Ideas)
The 6 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2022)
The 7 Best Facebook Group Alternatives in 2022
Growing Your Community
10 Community Engagement Ideas to Steal This Week
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
How to Monetize a Community
10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2022
Managing Your Community
The Best Community Chat App of 2022 (9 Options)
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2022
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2022
9 Secrets to Increase Online Community Engagement (2022)
7 Community Management Software Picks for 2022
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
6 Passion.io Alternatives for an Amazing Course App
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2022
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2022
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2022
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2022
5 Secrets to Choosing the Right Online Course Name
How to Build an Online Course that Sells
7 Best Practices for Creating Online Courses in 2022
How to Create and Sell Online Courses With Mighty Networks
How to Engage Students in Online Courses (7 Pro Tips)
4 Alternatives to Profi for 2022
How to Build an Online Course Without Coding (9 Steps)
Can You Still Make Money with Online Courses in 2022?
The Importance of Community in Online Courses
How to Make Money Selling Courses Online
How to Teach Online Courses (10 Steps)
The Ins & Outs of Online Course Hosting
How to Create a Cohort-Based Course
What Makes a Cohort-Based Course Different?
How to Sell Courses Online in 11 Steps (+ 5 Success Stories)
How to Start an Online Training Business (4 Steps)
How to Price Online Courses (Our 2022 Guide)
How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network
How to Bring Your Courses and Community to a Mighty Network
The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Online Course
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2022?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2022
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2022?
Podia vs. Kajabi: Which Is Right for You in 2022?
The 5 Best Podia Alternatives for 2022
4 Top Online Courses App Options for 2022
Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2022
The 7 Best Online Course Platforms of 2022
Teachable vs. Udemy – Which Is Best in 2022?
Maven vs. Mighty Networks
Kajabi vs. Thinkific
Teachable vs. Mighty Networks
Teachable + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Kajabi + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Thinkific + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform
Skillshare vs. Udemy
Where to Sell Online Courses - 9 Best Platforms for 2022
Thinkific vs Teachable – The Ultimate Comparison for 2022
The Best Online Teaching Platform
Kajabi vs. Teachable
10 Best Online Course Creation Software Options for 2022
The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2022
The 4 Best Alternatives to Thinkific in 2022
What to Look For in an Online Course Builder
The 3 Best Alternatives to Udemy for Creating an Online Course in 2022
The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable in 2022
The 6 Best Kajabi Alternatives of 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2022
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Creating an App
Managing Your Community
8 Telegram Alternatives to Chat With in 2022
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2022
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2022
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)
The 5 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives for 2022
Online Church Membership Software
5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2022)
Growing Your Community
115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2023 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2022 Guide)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2022
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2022)
Managing Your Community
14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2022
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2022
How to Price a Membership Site in 2022
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2022
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps
8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website
How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2022 (7 Steps)
How to Make a Paid Membership Site
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
Quick Guide for How To Use ClickFunnels (7 Steps)
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2022 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2022 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2022 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps
The Guide to Generating Recurring Business Income
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Ways to Monetize Your Audience in 2022
How to Build a High-Ticket Coaching Funnel
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2022
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2022 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2022?
The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy
Professional Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
4 Graduway Alternatives for an Alumni Community that Shines
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2022
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2022?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2022
Virtual Conference Platform
What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2022
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2022 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference

14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program

Incorporate these and watch your membership program thrive.

Resources confeti background

Without a doubt, there's one question that every single nonprofit faces. "How do we keep our members happy?"


Of course, there are a bunch of related questions. Questions like:



  • How do we get new members to sign up?

  • How do we deliver value to the members we have?

  • How can we charge members enough to keep the lights on?


If you're involved in leading a nonprofit, you know these questions all too well. And whether you feel like you’ve got a handle on them, or whether you’re trying to play whack-a-mole with every single membership problem that arises, you need to keep your members happy.


Really, there are some clear and well-known elements of a successful nonprofit membership program. The thriving nonprofits all do some of the same things, while the struggling ones are missing these things.


In this article, we'll talk about 14 things that make great nonprofit membership programs. Many of these aren’t difficult, and you can implement them this week. But get these right, and watch as your membership grows and thrives.


If you want more support in building your online community, come join OUR Mighty Community for free and meet other new and established community owners! We’d love to meet you. Join for free!



In this article…



1. Big Purpose


One of the mistakes a lot of nonprofits make is forgetting who they are there for. It's especially true if you are compassion driven. There are so many challenges out there, you might feel compelled to try to solve them all or do too much.


That's why, successful membership programs have a Big Purpose. Their leaders know exactly what the program is about, including the Ideal Members - which we'll talk about next.


When designing membership communities, we like to put together a Big Purpose Statement. This statement helps you remember who you are, and what it is that you give your members.


It looks like this:


Big Purpose- New Image


If you can develop a clear Big Purpose that drives your organization, it will help you filter out some of the noise.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


2. Ideal Members


The next mistake some membership organizations make is to think that they want anybody and everybody as members. It's tempting to let anyone with a pulse join or get involved, especially if you are hurting for membership.


But this is actually dangerous. Diluting your members will split your focus, and give you even more people who are unhappy because they were never focused on one common thing in the first place.


Ironically, your organization can grow by saying "no" to some types of members.


The very best way to do this is to have what we call an Ideal Member. This is the exact person who will benefit from your community.


When you are trying to identify this person, don't just think about demographics. Think about their hopes and dreams, where they came from, or what challenges they have.


*We have free training on finding your Ideal Member in our Mighty Community.
*


3. Create community


We believe in a great membership program. But there's a reason we do the work we do here at Mighty Networks. We also believe that tech, used well, can enhance our ability to be happy humans. And one of the things humans have always done is created communities.


Gather Community


Communities of members are spaces where people get value just by showing up. You can combine all the good stuff you offer your members with the fact that they will get friendship out of the deal too.


Yep, one of the things we find the most about online communities is that people come for a perk but stay for the friends.


An amazing membership community built with the best membership site software means that you don't even have to do all the member engagement. In fact, when you lay the groundwork and bring people together, members will help and serve each other! You get to spend less time worrying about whether you are offering your members value, and focus on doing the other stuff you want to do.


4. Choose the right tech


As a follow-up, one of the best partners you will have in building an online community will be your tech solution: powerful membership software for nonprofits.


A good nonprofit membership management solution should give you options to invite people, sell memberships, track who's in and who's out, and look at analytics to see what's working.


And what we've created with Mighty Networks is a powerful, all-in-one community platform that brings together membership forums, messaging, live events, courses, and subgroups, all under your own brand. You can get your own totally branded app if you want. We do that too.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


5. An immersive new member experience


What's the most important part of your membership experience? It might actually be the first few hours, days, and weeks.


One of the hardest things about growing your membership is moving those new members from being passive observers to engaged community members. Passive observers will quit. Engaged community members usually don't.


So, your goal is to get your members engaged. And one of the best ways to do this is with an exciting and structured new member experience. Basically, this means customizing your new members' entry into your membership community, with lots of prompts, questions, and opportunities to engage. We've even gamified this into a checklist for new members to go through, that you can customize.


Magical new member experience


We also have training for new member experiences, free in our Mighty Community.


6. A transformation


We touched on this above with the Big Purpose Statement. But when you are trying to think about the elements of a successful membership program, think transformation. Too many organizations think that serving their numbers means info dumps of emails, handouts, booklets, reports, and anything else they can possibly create.


But actually, one of the best ways to provide value to your members is to help them transform. Think about a transformation you can take your members through. Imagine where they will be a year from now because they bought a membership, or spent some time with your organization.


Will they be better at doing their jobs? Lead happier lives? Have a new skill or have mastered something that matters to them?


Don't provide information, provide transformation.


7. A solid marketing strategy


Most membership organizations need some sort of marketing strategy. But you don't have to overthink this. We talked about some of the basics above. If you know who your Ideal Members are and the Big Purpose of your organization, you're halfway there. You now know exactly what your members want.


The marketing part of the equation is about showing your potential members that your organization is the right place for them to be.


There are a lot of different ways to acquire members. Some organizations love webinars with an upsell, some run ads and build funnels, some host live events, and some count on word-of-mouth advertising from their existing members. None of these things are wrong. What matters is, how do you feel most comfortable reaching potential members? Try that first!


And find what works for you and stick to it. Often, it's better to try one or two membership acquisition channels and focus on doing them really well than to try to do everything.


8. Regular touchpoints


Your members need to hear from you. Probably not every day, but enough to remember that you're there and to feel like a part of your organization. This is one of the reasons we talked about community above. There's nothing like a community for helping people feel connected and engaged.


Plan different ways to have regular touchpoints with your members. It might mean you send out a regular newsletter or email blast weekly or monthly. You might hold a monthly meeting, networking event, or happy hour. Whatever you choose to do that fits your style, make sure you are consistent. A successful membership program isn't built in days and weeks. It's built in months and years of consistently showing up and learning how to serve your members.


9. Live events


Live events, whether virtual or IRL, can be the highlight of a lot of nonprofit membership programs. Getting together with like-minded people is always a great thing.


GoLive


So whether you want to do a yearly conference or a weekly live stream, find a way to bring the passion and energy of live events to your members. You will see a huge lift in how well your members know each other and the connection they feel to your community.


10. Try quests


This year, we've been seeing some awesome engagement in our Mighty Networks from what we call quests. A quest is when your membership goes on a journey of transformation together. Spread out over a period of time, with lots of touch points and support, and a clear end goal, quests are a great way to help nonprofit membership programs serve their members.


We think about quests as four things:


MN Quests


11. Offer a course


No matter what your nonprofit does, there's a pretty good chance part of your mandate is educating people. From poverty reduction to anti-racism to local business chambers to religious organizations, most nonprofits have something to teach. (Yeah, we know that we mentioned courses under quests. But stay with us here…)


MC courses


If that's true for your nonprofit, try offering a course. You can host it for free, and just make it a member benefit. Or, you can offer it for sale and help support your expenses. Either way works. Don't forget, if you want you can pre-record it. But a cohort course is also a great way to engage people, and it lets your members ask questions and learn in real-time.


12. Easy membership management


One of the surprising ways that you lose people in a non-profit membership organization is really just that people disappear. It's not that they plan to leave. it's not that they are angry and they quit. Often, life gets in the way and people just forget.


One way to keep your members around long-term, on the technical side, is to make sure that membership management is easy for them. If they have to go and manually re-register every year, for example, chances are people may not make that step. Make member management automatic, with self-serve options and lots of help if they need it.


13. Prompt members who are missing


Life gets in the way sometimes, and often taking the time to check in on members you haven't heard from in a while can go a long way. Checking in with people reminds them that they are valued and part of the community.


You can also use your analytics on your membership software to see who's not logging on and who is. This makes it a bit easier to track.


14. Learning and adapting


Last but not least, keep on learning and adapting. Running a successful nonprofit membership program isn't something that happens overnight. If it was, more nonprofits would be thriving. But if you've taken a look around, you know that a lot are struggling.


One of the things that stymies many nonprofits is the curse of feeling the need to do things the way they've always been done.


Avoid this trap. The best way to run a successful nonprofit with membership will be to keep on learning and adapting. Do more of what works. Leave the stuff that doesn't work behind. And don't be afraid to experiment.


Ready to start?


We hope that walking through these elements of a successful membership program has encouraged you. While it's not always easy, thriving membership organizations are amazing things to be in and run. This means that it's worth it to figure it out.





If you're looking for software to host your own nonprofit membership program, come try Mighty Networks! It's a powerful, all-in-one community software that will help you grow and launch your own thriving community. With comprehensive membership features, built-in forum, a course platform, messaging, live streaming, native events, and more, it's the perfect place to build.


We also build totally custom, white-label apps with Mighty Pro. So if you want your own membership app in the Google Play and Apple store, schedule a call with us! Otherwise, you can try Mighty Networks free for 14 days, no credit card required.


Ready to grow your nonprofit membership


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.

Join Mighty Community

Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

Join Now