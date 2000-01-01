Community Curious?
What is a virtual summit?
A virtual summit is technically an online meeting of people who are the leaders, experts, or executives in their field or company. Traditionally, “summit” was different from a “conference.” Conferences were meetings of peers that anyone could access, while summits were reserved for the elite of a certain field; for example, meetings of world leaders are often referred to as a summit (i.e. the G7 Summit).
But since it’s such a great word, “summit” is used by marketers to describe all sorts of meetings, including conferences. This means that a virtual summit could be a meeting of field leaders, or it could just be a virtual conference. The line between these two things is a bit fuzzy. So if you want to describe your conference as a summit–go right ahead.
