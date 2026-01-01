Mighty Encyclopedia

Virtual Summit

What is a virtual summit?

A virtual summit is technically an online meeting of people who are the leaders, experts, or executives in their field or company. Traditionally, “summit” was different from a “conference.” Conferences were meetings of peers that anyone could access, while summits were reserved for the elite of a certain field; for example, meetings of world leaders are often referred to as a summit (i.e. the G7 Summit).

But since it’s such a great word, “summit” is used by marketers to describe all sorts of meetings, including conferences. This means that a virtual summit could be a meeting of field leaders, or it could just be a virtual conference. The line between these two things is a bit fuzzy. So if you want to describe your conference as a summit–go right ahead.

Now Read: How to Host a Virtual Conference

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CommunityCoursesMembersMarketingPaymentsAdminAI Cohost

Extensions

APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

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Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanAll Plans

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesPro ServicesPro Case StudiesNon-Profits

Services

StrategyDesignMigrationMighty Experts

Resources

BookPodcastCommunity DesignCase StudiesResource CenterProduct TrainingHelp CenterChangelogDevelopers

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

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© 2026 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.