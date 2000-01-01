Email image popup

Community Curious?

Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.

BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!

Thank you!

Your first free resources will be on its way to your inbox soon.

We can’t wait to see what you create.

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2022
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2022)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
View All
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2022
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2022
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
View All
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2022
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building an Online Course
What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2022
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2022
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2022
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2022
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
View All
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
Passion.io vs. Mighty Networks: Where to Launch Your Online Business in 2022
Scenes vs. Mighty Networks: Which Is Better in 2022?
5 Higher Logic Alternatives for an Amazing Community
5 Mobilize Alternatives for an Amazing Community
View All
Growing Your Community
10 Community Engagement Ideas to Steal This Week
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
View All
Managing Your Community
The Best Community Chat App of 2022 (9 Options)
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2022
How to Measure Community Engagement
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
6 Passion.io Alternatives for an Amazing Course App
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2022
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2022
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2022
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2022?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2022
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2022?
View All
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2022
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Creating an App
Managing Your Community
8 Telegram Alternatives to Chat With in 2022
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2022
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2022
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2022)
Growing Your Community
115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2023 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2022 Guide)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2022
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2022)
Managing Your Community
14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2022
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2022
How to Price a Membership Site in 2022
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2022
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
Quick Guide for How To Use ClickFunnels (7 Steps)
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2022 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2022 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2022 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Ways to Monetize Your Audience in 2022
How to Build a High-Ticket Coaching Funnel
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2022
View All
Professional Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
4 Graduway Alternatives for an Alumni Community that Shines
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2022
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2022?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2022
Virtual Conference Platform
View All
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2022
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
View All
View All Articles
Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2022
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2022)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2022
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2022
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
The Best Alternatives to Wix in 2022
7 Awesome No-Code Website Builders for Creators (2022 List)
The 4 Best Squarespace Alternatives in 2022
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2022
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building an Online Course
What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2022
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2022
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2022
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2022
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
The Definitive Guide to Moving an Online Community
11 Types of Online Communities That Thrive
How to Pick the Best Community Platform for Your Brand
How to Start an Online Community Forum
6 Awesome Online Community Website Examples
How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps
How to Get Started on a Modern Community Platform (5 Steps)
How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community
How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement
How to Create a Virtual Community in 2022 in 6 Easy Steps
How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps
How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps
How to Create a Micro-Community
The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2022
How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2022
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
Passion.io vs. Mighty Networks: Where to Launch Your Online Business in 2022
Scenes vs. Mighty Networks: Which Is Better in 2022?
5 Higher Logic Alternatives for an Amazing Community
5 Mobilize Alternatives for an Amazing Community
Mighty Networks vs. Higher Logic: Where to Build Your Community in 2022
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2022?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2022
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2022
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2022
The 5 Best Social Community Software Options of 2022
The 6 Best Discord Alternatives for 2022
How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options
The 5 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2022
Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2022?
Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?
How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps
Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups
8 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups
The 7 Best Alternatives to Circle.so
The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives
Geneva vs. Mighty Networks
Tribe vs. Mighty Networks
How to Evaluate Community Platforms
What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)
Slack vs. Circle
Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform
The 3 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives
Mighty Networks vs. Circle
The Best Community Building Platform
Slack vs Discord: The Best Pick for Communities
The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2022
The 8 Best Alternatives to Substack for 2022
The Best Tribe Alternatives in 2022
The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2022
Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators
9 Best Online Community Platforms of 2022 (Ranked)
7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2022 (+ 14 Ideas)
The 6 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2022)
The 7 Best Facebook Group Alternatives in 2022
Growing Your Community
10 Community Engagement Ideas to Steal This Week
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
How to Monetize a Community
10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2022
Managing Your Community
The Best Community Chat App of 2022 (9 Options)
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2022
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2022
9 Secrets to Increase Online Community Engagement (2022)
7 Community Management Software Picks for 2022
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
6 Passion.io Alternatives for an Amazing Course App
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2022
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2022
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2022
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2022
5 Secrets to Choosing the Right Online Course Name
How to Build an Online Course that Sells
7 Best Practices for Creating Online Courses in 2022
How to Create and Sell Online Courses With Mighty Networks
How to Engage Students in Online Courses (7 Pro Tips)
4 Alternatives to Profi for 2022
How to Build an Online Course Without Coding (9 Steps)
Can You Still Make Money with Online Courses in 2022?
The Importance of Community in Online Courses
How to Make Money Selling Courses Online
How to Teach Online Courses (10 Steps)
The Ins & Outs of Online Course Hosting
How to Create a Cohort-Based Course
What Makes a Cohort-Based Course Different?
How to Sell Courses Online in 11 Steps (+ 5 Success Stories)
How to Start an Online Training Business (4 Steps)
How to Price Online Courses (Our 2022 Guide)
How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network
How to Bring Your Courses and Community to a Mighty Network
The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Online Course
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2022?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2022
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2022?
Podia vs. Kajabi: Which Is Right for You in 2022?
The 5 Best Podia Alternatives for 2022
4 Top Online Courses App Options for 2022
Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2022
The 7 Best Online Course Platforms of 2022
Teachable vs. Udemy – Which Is Best in 2022?
Maven vs. Mighty Networks
Kajabi vs. Thinkific
Teachable vs. Mighty Networks
Teachable + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Kajabi + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Thinkific + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform
Skillshare vs. Udemy
Where to Sell Online Courses - 9 Best Platforms for 2022
Thinkific vs Teachable – The Ultimate Comparison for 2022
The Best Online Teaching Platform
Kajabi vs. Teachable
10 Best Online Course Creation Software Options for 2022
The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2022
The 4 Best Alternatives to Thinkific in 2022
What to Look For in an Online Course Builder
The 3 Best Alternatives to Udemy for Creating an Online Course in 2022
The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable in 2022
The 6 Best Kajabi Alternatives of 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2022
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Creating an App
Managing Your Community
8 Telegram Alternatives to Chat With in 2022
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2022
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2022
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)
The 5 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives for 2022
Online Church Membership Software
5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2022)
Growing Your Community
115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2023 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2022 Guide)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2022
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2022)
Managing Your Community
14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2022
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2022
How to Price a Membership Site in 2022
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2022
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps
8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website
How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2022 (7 Steps)
How to Make a Paid Membership Site
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
Quick Guide for How To Use ClickFunnels (7 Steps)
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2022 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2022 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2022 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps
The Guide to Generating Recurring Business Income
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Ways to Monetize Your Audience in 2022
How to Build a High-Ticket Coaching Funnel
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2022
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2022 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2022?
The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy
Professional Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
4 Graduway Alternatives for an Alumni Community that Shines
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2022
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2022?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2022
Virtual Conference Platform
What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2022
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2022 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference

Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)

If you’re following the buzz over Twitter and the exodus of users to Mastodon, we’ll show you what these give you and what they don’t.

Resources confeti background

Twitter was created in 2006, and in the decades that followed the little bird tweeted its way into the hearts and minds of 400 million users. Twitter was made up of famously short, text-based content composed in “tweets.” Long-time users of the platform will remember the kerfuffle when tweets expanded from their original 140-character limit to 280 and the brief outrage that followed.


With Elon Musk’s +$40 billion Twitter acquisition in October 2022, a lot of people have been fleeing the platform. Some object to Musk himself, whether it’s his political views or his leadership style. And some people just aren’t buying into his vision for the platform.


One of the Twitter alternatives that’s been making waves lately is Mastadon. Created in 2016 as an open-source, decentralized social forum, Mastodon touts (or we should say “toots”) itself as the better option for long-time Twitter users. With celebrities like Kathy Griffin and Stephen Fry making the switch, you might be wondering if it’s time for you to try it too.


In this article, we’ll talk about Twitter vs. Mastodon, showing how the wooly mammoth compares to the little blue bird, and we’ll talk introduce a better option.


If you want more support in building your online community, come join OUR Mighty Community for free and meet other new and established community owners! We’d love to meet you. Join for free!



In this article…



What is Mastodon


Mastodon is a decentralized social network that’s hosted on what users refer to the “fediverse” – that basically means that the network lives on independent servers that can talk to each other. This gives it a bit of a local-to-social network feel. Created in 2016 by Eugen Rochko, Mastodon feels a bit like independent social networks that all speak the same language.


But, if the individual server part of Mastodon freaks you out, let’s say this. Once you get past the individual hosting (ie. where your information lives), the user experience is ridiculously similar to Twitter, maybe with a bit of Discord thrown in. Instead of a “tweet” you “toot.” Instead of “liking,” you “favorite” something. Long-time users of Twitter will probably recognize Mastodon as a sort of generic brand Twitter – although with 500 characters.


Mastodon Toot window


Mastodon lets you create an account, where you can add a profile pic, a link to your website, or other features that people put in their Twitter Bio. Like Twitter, you get a head count of your followers and the people you’re following. You can reply, boost (AKA “retweet”), star (favorite) something, or bookmark toots.


Mastodon - Stephen Fry


Pros and cons of Mastodon


Pros



  • Mastadon feels like Twitter. The usability should be pretty familiar, allowing you to get an account up and running quickly. Posting, uploading photos and videos, and even polls feel almost identical.

  • It’s got similar interactive functions too. You can send direct messages to people, follow them, block them, or mention them with an @.

  • The decentralized feel gives you MORE options than Twitter for building something like a space, a dedicated server where users interested in a specific topic can come together.

  • There are no ads on Mastodon. People have been creating servers either by paying out of pocket or with crowdfunding. This has some issues to it, which we’ll talk about below, but it’s nice in theory.

  • The operating code for Mastodon is open source. This is generally a positive thing since people can adopt it and use it to customize their own discussions. In addition to the Mastodon official apps, people have used Mastodon’s open-source code to create their own social apps.

  • You aren’t limited to people on your own server. You can follow people across the platform, whatever server they happen to live on. You can also mark servers as either open to join, or make potential users request to join.


Cons



  • There’s no algorithm. Users see posts in the order they’re posted. This sounds great at first but in general decreases the usability of the platform.

  • Someone has to pay. It’s great not to have ads on Mastodon, but there could be a catch. Building your following on a server means someone has to pay for it, either you pay yourself or you'll be operating on a server someone else pays for. This is great if the funding lasts, but if someone decides it’s not worth their time to pay for the server it could disappear.

  • Mastodon is complicated to set up if you want to start your own channel. You need to figure out how to do your own hosting and install security protocols. If you’re not a programmer, you would probably need to hire one.

  • There are a lot of security concerns with the way this platform is structured. Requiring people to "apply" to a server can help a bit, and so can the “block” features. But there’s no real moderation and you can see almost anyone anywhere, no matter what server they’re on. And since it’s grassroots, there’s nobody to try to fix the culture when it inevitably gets taken over by bots and trolls.

  • There’s no real way to monetize on Mastodon. Not only that, but it’s not free. Whoever is hosting the network has to pay for it and there aren’t ads. As of now, this is being done by donors, raising serious concerns about the longevity of these networks.

  • It’s an open-source and decentralized community engine. Open source can be good, people can edit and fix bugs, but also bad – it’s been used to create controversial networks like Gab.


A better alternative to both Twitter AND Mastodon


As a Twitter alternative, Mastodon does a lot of the same things. But it’s harder to use, requires self-hosting if you want to create a server, and frankly, is missing a lot of the good features Twitter has. It’s easy to dismiss an algorithm, but on a traditional social network, the algorithm helps you see content that you want to see. When your feed is a never-ending and unorganized brain dump, it makes it tough to have conversations and grow community. We could think of Mastodon as a forum instead, but it doesn’t work as well as something like reddit, which has up-voting and down-voting to make sure people are seeing relevant material.


So let’s talk about an alternative.


Mighty Networks is a cultural software platform that works to build vibrant communities. But where Twitter is a massive social network and Mastodon is a huge collection of servers, Mighty lets you build a dedicated community full of members who share similar visions and goals.


Here are a few reasons to build a Mighty Network instead.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


True usability


Where Mastodon requires coding and hosting to be able to set up your own server, Mighty Networks gives you a powerful community right out of the box. Anyone can easily create, grow, and even monetize a beautiful community that blows both Twitter and Mastodon out of the water.


Real content features


280 characters? 500? Who cares? A Mighty Network gives you ACTUAL content features. Create posts if you want, or create full-length articles (blog posts). You can create polls and discussions, organize discussions, live stream, add events, and build courses. Mighty is a platform designed to make community work and to bring a group of strangers together and help them become life-long friends.


Feature Item 2 - Courses


Spaces, not servers


Unlike Mastodon, where users live on servers but can reach across the platform, a Mighty Network is an enclosed community. Instead of having to join different servers, discussions and activities can be organized by spaces instead. Each space gives you the option to sell access, host events, add content, all-member chat, or even try live streaming and courses.


Actual ownership = monetization


If you’ve gone to the work to build a community and you want to monetize it, there’s nothing wrong with that. So instead of worrying about whether your platform has ads or not - like Mastodon does – why not just build on a platform that lets you turn community into a thriving business?


mc-paid-membership-mobile


Mighty Networks has payments built-in, making it easy to charge members either a one-time or monthly fee for access (or keep it free if you prefer). Or, some Hosts monetize free communities with paid live events, charging for access to premium spaces, or selling a course. The sky is the limit, and you can’t do any of this on either Twitter or Mastodon.


Safer


A Mighty Network gives you way more options for safety and moderation. It has the same possibilities as Mastodon for getting users to request access or apply to join. You can moderate content and enlist other hosts as moderators. And since users belong to a community instead of the whole platform, you can be comfortable in the privacy of your own Network.


Apps and access


Mighty Networks comes with a great app for all devices. But with Mighty Pro, you can also get a custom-built, branded app that gives you a Mighty Network completely under your own brand. We do the building and offer ongoing support. Schedule a call with us to learn more.


MC - product bundle - pro


Ready to start?





If you’re looking for a better alternative to both Twitter and Mastodon, the software review site G2 ranks Mighty Networks as the #1 community platform. With Mighty, you get a powerful community engine to bring people together for great conversations. But add in the features like events, courses, and monetization, and you’ve got the tools to build your own powerful social network.


Why not give it a try? It’s free for 14 days, and we won’t ask for your credit card. You could have your own social network up and running in the next 20 minutes, no coding required.


Ready to start building your community?


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.

Join Mighty Community

Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

Join Now