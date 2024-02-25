Purpose now email book
Purpose now email book

Can we send you a free gift?

This thought-provoking and actionable book offers a step-by-step guide to finding your purpose and translating it into action.

We’ll send you a link to redeem for a free copy once you share your email.

Success

Keep your eye on your inbox for how to redeem your free book.

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

Start Free Trial

Course Creators

Self-Learning 101: Learning How You Learn

How people self-learn and the best self-learning strategies

By Mighty Team

February 25, 2024

16 min read

IN THIS ARTICLE

    SHARE

    We learn so much every day, even subconsciously. And ironically, some people who are in formal education struggle to learn. When was the last time you learned or taught yourself something new?


    And there’s a difference between being taught, and learning something.


    While university education and structured courses still serve as an avenue to learn, it’s easier than ever to engage in self-learning to enhance your knowledge base.


    In this article about self-learning, we delve into how people learn, why self-learning is beneficial, and what practices can help you teach yourself better and learn more effectively.


    If you want more support in building your online community, come join OUR Mighty Community for free and meet other new and established course and community owners! We’d love to meet you. Join for free!


    ((toc))


    What is self-learning?


    Self-learning is a process in which people proactively self-direct their learning journeys, identifying their own learning goals and holding themselves accountable for reaching them. It takes dedication, motivation, and self-direction to be a successful self-learner.


    We’ve seen self-learning become more important than ever because of the rise of online courses. When people take online courses, there’s always an element of self-learning to it. And with asynchronous courses (pre-recorded), it can be even more challenging for learners to succeed on their own.


    Course Content


    That’s why understanding self-learning is important.


    The key parts of self-learning


    The key components of self-learning are:


    1. Self-evaluation


    In formal education, what you learn and how you learn is often decided by someone else. With self-learning, your learning is tailored to YOUR needs.


    The first step is to find an answer to the question: What do you want to learn? Why? What do I already know? What do I need to know?


    2. Setting learning goals


    Having identified what to learn, setting learning goals is necessary. Having a clear goal for learning means we focus on what’s important. And we aren’t just learning for no reason; we’re learning with intention.


    This is one of the reasons why adults are often really effective at self-learning–it’s easier for them to understand how the learning fits with their goals than for–say–a high school student who might not connect the learning to goals.


    Our minds are tuned to prioritize unfinished goals and desires. Research shows that assigning weight to an activity pushes us to work towards fulfilling it.


    Want to be more effective with goal-setting around your self-learning? Set SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Timebound) learning goals.


    3. Mobilizing resources


    When engaging in self-learning, finding and using credible resources is crucial.


    Learning resources can include books, peer-reviewed articles, videos, websites, self-paced online courses, and communities of practice. We all learn in slightly different ways, so the resources you choose need to work for you.


    For instance, learning a language? DuoLingo or Babbel should come in handy. Prefer something more experiential? Maybe Lingopie will work better for you. Big on immersion? Traveling to a different country could make you multilingual sooner!


    Duolingo - 2


    4. Learning actively


    Having identified goals and resources, self-learning requires engaging in active learning.


    Reading a book or watching a video might not translate to learning. Active learning involves self-testing, learning, revision, teaching, gaining practical experience, etc.


    5. Evaluating learning outcomes


    Ever pulled an all-night to cram before an exam?
    Chances are you managed to retain information to perform decently on the exam and     then forgot everything.


    So, how do you know that your learning practices were effective? The answer is simple:
    By evaluating your ability to retain knowledge over time and     apply it in practice. If it’s done right, self-learning should come with a high retention rate and we should be able to act on and recall what we’ve learned.


    We’ll get to some effective learning techniques below.


    Self-learning statistics



    • In the last decade, the online self-education industry has grown rapidly. According to reports, learning and development has a market size of $370 billion globally.

    • Globally, millions now engage in self-learning through online MOOCs.

    • In the United States, 84% of people said that self-learning and DIY (do-it-yourself) education would become their learning practice as they grew older.

    • In developing countries with large populations like China, India, Brazil, etc about 2/3rds of learners are looking to engage in self-learning and upskill.

    • 89% of L&D professionals agree that lifelong learning and upskilling is necessary for individuals to navigate the evolving future of work.

    • 94% of business leaders expect employees to pick up new skills on the job. Which makes learning to learn a much sought-after skill.

    • For students in university education, self-learning accounts for about 80% of their time. As blended learning becomes widespread, learning to learn is undeniably important.


    Benefits of self-learning


    1. Autonomy


    As Malcolm Knowles said, adult learning is learner-centric and problem-centric.


    Instead of learning stuff that feels useless (when was the last time you used theoretical calculus anyway?) self-learning allows you to tailor your learning goals to meet your personal and professional needs.


    Need to build a website or cook a three-course meal?
    Self-learning (and very likely YouTube) to the rescue!


    2. Flexibility


    We all value flexibility in life.


    If you’re juggling work, family, and life, committing to attend a structured course that meets five times a week may be tough.



    • Maybe you naturally learn better in the afternoon than in the morning (or vice versa).

    • Maybe you prefer reading to educate yourself rather than pursuing an online course or watching videos.


    Self-learning allows you to select resources that work best for you and pace your learning to suit your requirements and schedule.


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - Livestream Paired Light


    3. Affordability


    Traditional higher education can be very expensive and leave you with years of debt.


    With a plethora of freely available/low-cost learning resources, self-learning often requires far less financial investment.


    If you ever get stuck and need help, you can invest in ad hoc support (tutoring, coaching) or turn to communities.


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - Discovery Course


    4. Personal Growth


    Self-learning requires intrinsic motivation and discipline.


    If you typically rely on external deadlines and rewards to help accomplish your learning goals, self-learning can kick-start a journey of self-discovery.


    You will learn more about yourself - what motivates you, what you enjoy, when you learn best, why you procrastinate, etc. Self-learning will make you a better learner.


    This personal growth that can come with self-learning might be just as rewarding as the skills you actually learn. And it’s a skill that will stick with you for life.


    5. Professional Growth


    In the rapidly evolving world of work, self-learning and upskilling will help you remain competitive and facilitate your career advancement.


    While companies can institute formal learning and development programs, the onus is on individuals to consistently engage in learning and enhance their skill sets.


    Learning a new skill can also help you build an alternate career and income stream.


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - Body Soul Livestream Paired Light


    Some examples of self-learning



    • Watching fitness videos, reading about fitness, downloading a fitness app, and building a tailored fitness routine.

    • Learning to draw, cook, play an instrument, etc. There are many resources and communities that you can use while acquiring a hobby.

    • Watching documentaries and reading books to self-educate about the world. Netflix, National Geographic, and Encyclopedias can all serve as resources.

    • Learning a new language via Duolingo and practicing in a learner community.

    • Enrolling in a one-off mastermind or local community class.

    • Completing a course on an online learning platform.


    Challenges of self-learning (and how to overcome them)


    Setting learning goals: Not knowing where to start and what to learn is the first challenge of self-learning. As you begin your learning journey, it is easy to get overwhelmed. There is so much you don’t know and all of it can seem so very interesting. Our advice? Start somewhere! You can set a one-off learning goal (like learning about Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs) or develop a curriculum to master a topic (Motivation).


    Lack of motivation and discipline: When there’s limited accountability or motivation for self-learning it is easy to just give up. Research shows that only a small percentage (6%) of those who sign up for courses on the learning platform EDx actually complete them. Always remember your WHY. This should be a powerful motivator. Need a bit more motivation? Reward yourself once you accomplish a goal. Want to enhance accountability? Ask loved ones to follow up about your learning.


    Limited resources and peer support: The best part about formal education is having an expert to help you in your learning journey. Need resource recommendations? They know the best. Stuck on something? Office hours will help. But there are communities for almost any type of learning; you don’t have to do it alone. Join or build a self-learning community and it will make a big difference for learning goals.


    Ineffective learning practices: If you’re new to self-learning, experiment with your learning practices. It helps you figure out what works for you. This might involve trial and error.


    The science of learning how to learn


    Research on how we learn is fascinating and surprising.


    In the rush of cramming for an exam or working on a deliverable before a deadline, the skill of ‘learning to learn’ does not get much attention. If you’re keen to become a better self-learner, this section provides an overview of some science-backed learning core concepts.

    AND if you’re creating an online course, this is important too. If you understand how to build a course that promotes self-learning, and you build it on the best     online course platform, you’re setting students up for success.


    Introduce them to your learning practice and check if they work for you!


    1. Self-testing


    Tests can be both exhausting and exhilarating.


    Outside formal education, testing is a powerful means to learn and reinforce learning.


    In fact, research shows that taking a test on a subject before you learn anything about it improves subsequent learning and retention.


    Many adult learners learn through observation and experience. Next time, maybe start your learning practice with a test. This can simply be writing down everything you know about the topic or taking an online quiz. This will help gauge your learning needs better!


    Self-testing throughout learning will help in meeting your learning goals effectively too.


    Building it into your course: Next time you’re designing an online course, start with a zero-pressure brainstorm to see what students know. It’s a great way to unlock existing knowledge and loosen students up for learning.


    Course Delivery


    2. Distributed Learning


    Sure, cramming works great in the short run.
    But if you want to learn better, distributed learning is the way to go.


    Humans have limited attention spans. People learn and retain subjects for much longer when they break down and space their study sessions over time.


    Let’s say you want to learn a topic. You estimate that it will take you 5 hours.


    Rather than a single, 5-hour session, multiple sessions spread across a few days/weeks will help enhance absorption and retention of the topic, making learning more effective.


    A little progress each day does add up to big results.


    Building it into your course: Plan lots of breaks and consider spreading out your learning. For example, for a cohort course, set an hour a week for learning instead of a full weekend.


    Deliver Online Courses - Livewell


    3. Repetition and Revision


    Complementing distributed learning is the strategy of repetition and revision.


    Scientists who studied how memory and learning works initially believed that without use, any learned matter wholly decays from our memory.


    Just because you studied something, doesn't mean you learned and retained it.


    We now know that memory has two strengths. Storage and Retrieval.


    Storage is our ability to remember and use knowledge continuously. For instance, you remember the route from home to work and use it daily.


    Retrieval is our ability to recollect nuggets of information. Do you remember the facts you learned in school? Probably not. But coming across them may spark recollection.


    Both storage and retrieval can be improved with repetition. So make sure your self-learning practice includes revision sessions where you revisit subjects.


    Longer intervals between study sessions are found to improve storage and retrieval.
    So, revisit a few weeks after you study; followed by another revisiting in a few months.


    This will help identify and improve upon weaknesses in your knowledge base.


    Building it into your course: Find ways to come back and revisit knowledge at every stage of the course. It could be a review session at the beginning or ongoing quizzes.


    4. Interleaved practice


    When learning something new, it’s tempting to go all in and focus on ONLY that thing. Research suggests that mixing learning up works better for the brain.


    Interleaving is a learning technique where distinct (and related) skills are learned together.


    For example, a researcher might alternate between data analysis and playing chess. A fitness enthusiast might swing between yoga and pilates. Want to focus on one subject? Reviewing two distinct topics in one study session also counts as interleaving.


    How does it work? Interleaving helps us better grasp each skill/subject individually, and distinguish between them too.


    Our daily lives can be riddled with surprises and uncertainty. Interleaving helps sharpen our brains and prepares us to apply our knowledge under varied circumstances.


    Building it into your course: Switch up your activities and skill acquisition often.


    5. Reflection and self-evaluation


    Reflection is a powerful tool that can help cement and enhance your self-learning skills. Take the time to reflect on your learning experience and outcomes periodically.


    Reflect out loud, by journaling, or speaking to someone who will listen.


    Here are some questions to reflect on your self-learning practice:



    • What did I want to learn and why?

    • Did my chosen learning strategies work for me?

    • Did I accomplish my learning goals? If not, why not?

    • Can I confidently retain and apply my knowledge?

    • What would I do differently when self-learning next time?


    Building it into your course: Get students to reflect on their self-learning practice in class. You’ll get insights into their learning practice and can help improve outcomes too.


    How to teach yourself how to learn


    If there’s one learning technique you must incorporate as part of your self-learning practice, it is The Feynman Technique. Devised by the Nobel Prize-winning physicist and renowned educator Richard Feynman, it’s a simple four-step process. Rather than rote learning and memorization, this learning philosophy is guided by the principle of active learning.


    1. Choose and learn a topic


    We’ve emphasized the importance of setting learning goals previously in the article.


    Choose a topic to learn about. Write the title down on a piece of paper.


    If you wish, begin with self-testing. Write down what you know about the topic.
    Otherwise, draw on resources and begin with learning everything there is to know.


    2. Teach it to yourself or someone else.


    Write down everything you learned about the topic on a page.


    In very simple language, eliminating all jargon. As if you are teaching a small child.


    This will help you gauge how much you’ve learned. If your explanation is not clear enough to be understood by a child, chances are that your understanding is not complete.


    The famous Albert Einstein quote rings true:



    “If you can't explain it to a six-year-old, you don't understand it yourself”.



    sketchplanations-feynman-learning-technique(2)


    Image: Sketchplanations


    3. Identify knowledge gaps


    From the teaching exercise, identify what remains unclear. These are the gaps in your learning and areas of improvement.



    • Revisit your learning resources and begin to fill in these gaps.

    • Find new sources of information - books, videos, collaborative learning - to further build your knowledge base.

    • Iteratively go back and forth between learning and teaching yourself.


    The second and third steps serve as repetition and will help reinforce learning.


    4. Organize and simplify


    Consider your explanation of the topic.


    Organize the information better and simplify it. Does it give you the complete story?


    Create analogies that will make learning stick for you. Research shows that connecting information to prior knowledge improves retention.


    For instance, we all likely remember that proteins are the building blocks of life


    Coming up with your own learning analogies can be fun!


    If there’s still something you don’t fully understand, go back to step 2.


    Otherwise, revisit your explanation periodically to retain knowledge.


    Secrets of learning to learn


    1. Understand how you learn


    Self-learning requires self-awareness.


    Every person learns a little differently. So experiment with your learning style.


    You might prefer to read or watch information. You might need instruction and a structured course. You might learn better in a group. You might learn better alone.


    Once you reflect on how you learn, you can steadily implement what works best for you.


    2. Learn actively



    • Take a quiz or write a reflective essay.

    • If you’re a visual learner, create mind maps.

    • Teach yourself and others - maybe even create a video.

    • Apply your learning in practice - side hustles can be great.

    • Build a learning community of practice. We have whole posts dedicated to communities of practice and community-based learning.


    3. DO NOT Build a routine


    Almost every other article about self-learning emphasizes the importance of consistency and building a study routine.



    • Find a place where you can study every day.

    • Minimize distractions. Cut down on social media.

    • Schedule to study at the same time. Stick to it!


    Sure, you can do that.


    But, if we follow research on the influence of context on learning (for example, Steven M. Smith's work), NOT following the same routine and allowing some distractions are found to help individuals perform better.


    It also helps retain skills for a longer period.


    So, switch up your routine sometimes.


    Learn at home, in a library or in a new café every week. Play music or not. Study alone or with friends around. Feeling bored? Take a 10-minute break to scroll your socials.


    Committing to learning is important. But your self-learning practice does not require military precision. Varied routines will help you perform well in (m)any conditions.


    4. Interruptions are GOOD!


    Research suggests that interrupting yourself in the middle of learning improves retention over time and makes you more focused on accomplishing your goal.


    Think about it. If you have been working on a difficult project, you might have felt stuck at times. Taking a break and stepping away from the task can do wonders.


    Consider writers, artists, musicians, scientists, etc. Stepping away from work is often a conscious strategy that helps overcome blocks and keeps the creative juices flowing.


    Deliberate interruptions and incubation enhance learning and development.


    5. Sleep well


    The brain works best when you rest!


    You’ve probably heard this a lot. Evidence suggests that sleeping well improves your ability to understand, recall, and retain what has been studied.


    Don’t scrimp on sleep. For beauty and knowledge.


    Conclusion


    Whether you’re in formal education or navigating a professional career, self-learning is a valuable skill. It will help you succeed in the rapidly evolving world of work.


    We hope this article has equipped you to confidently embark on your learning-to-learn journey!


    And if you’re launching a course, these strategies will make for a better course that serves you and your learners.





    If you’re looking for a place to build a course that boosts self-learning, come build on Mighty! You can bring courses and community together, building in engagement and discussions. Whether it’s a live cohort course or a pre-recorded course built on Mighty’s LMS, you can create a learning experience that helps your students succeed.


    Ready to start building your online course?

    Ready to start building your course?

    Start Your Own Mighty Network Today!No credit card required.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Join Mighty Community

    Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

    Join Now
    screenshot
    Building a Website
    Creating a Website
    The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2024
    The New Way to Build a Website
    The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2024)
    How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
    The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
    View All
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2024 (+ How Build One)
    Where to Host Your Website
    5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
    5 WordPress Alternatives for 2024
    4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2024
    The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
    Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
    View All
    Building Your Brand
    Growing Your Community
    14 Customer Engagement Strategies You Need in 2024
    What Is the Network Effect? Our Crash Course for 2024
    Monetizing Your Digital Business
    How Much Money Do You Get Per View on YouTube?
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    What Is a Content Creator? (And How to Become One)
    How To Start a Podcast in 2024
    How to Start a Life-Coaching Business Online (2024 Guide)
    How to Grow Your Online Personal Training Business (Ultimate Guide - 2024)
    How to Build an Email List on Facebook in 2024
    View All
    Community
    Building an Online Course
    What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
    Building or Moving Your Community
    What Is a Virtual Community? All You Need to Know in 2024
    Community of Practice (Definition + CoP Framework)
    How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2024
    Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2024
    The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2024
    View All
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    What Is A Forum? A Beginner’s Guide (Definition + Examples)
    6 Steps to a Thriving Mastermind Group Coaching Business
    The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
    The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives
    The 14 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2024
    View All
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    Profi vs. Mighty Networks
    Finding Your Community's Home
    9 Skool Alternatives for 2024
    Mighty Networks vs. Honeycommb
    6 Honeycommb Alternatives for 2024
    What Is Cultural Software? Our 2024 Guide
    Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
    View All
    Growing Your Community
    A Guide to Online Community Management
    What Is a Customer Community? (+Examples)
    13 Benefits of Online Communities (2024)
    31 Community Engagement Ideas (+ Examples)
    Try These 13 New Member Onboarding Hacks This Week!
    View All
    Managing Your Community
    What Is A Learning Community? Our 2024 Guide
    How to Build a Brand Community – Our 2024 Guide
    The Best Community Chat App of 2024 (13 Options)
    These 9 Steps Make Online Community Moderation Easy
    How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
    View All
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    Why You Need A Community Flywheel (+ How To Build One in 2024)
    Everything You Need to Know About an Online Community (2024)
    5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
    Course Creators
    Building an Online Course
    Self-Learning 101: Learning How You Learn
    Our Guide to Hybrid Learning (2024)
    Monetizing Your Digital Business
    Digital Creator: What Is It & How To Become One (2024)
    Courses
    Building an Online Course
    Self-Paced Learning: All You Need to Know for 2024
    Our Guide to Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT)
    Blended Learning – Everything You Need to Know
    The 24 Best Online Learning Platforms for 2024
    How to Make a Digital Course in 2024 (9 Steps)
    View All
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    Mighty Networks vs LearnWorlds (2024 Comarison)
    How to Migrate From Teachable in 2024 (and where to go)
    5 Maven Alternatives for 2024
    The Best Online Video Course Software (6 Options)
    Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2024?
    View All
    Launching an Online Course
    Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2024)
    How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
    5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2024
    11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
    Creating an App
    Developing a Mobile App
    What Is a Native App? (A Beginner’s Guide + Examples)
    Memberships & Subscriptions
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    6 Nonprofit Membership Software Options (2024)
    The 10 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2024
    15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2024)
    Growing Your Community
    115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2024 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
    How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2023 Guide)
    Managing a Membership Site
    The Best Newsletter Software of 2024 (13 Options)
    10 Membership Engagement Ideas and Best Practices You Must Try in 2023
    6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
    12 Best Membership Management Software Options (2024)
    Managing Your Community
    14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
    Starting a Membership Site
    How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2024
    10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2024
    How to Price a Membership Site in 2024
    7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2024
    The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
    View All
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    How to Create a Newsletter (8 Steps)
    How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
    Monetization
    Monetizing Your Digital Business
    14 Scalable Business Ideas for 2024
    Here’s Where to Sell Digital Products (18 Options for 2024)
    A Complete Guide to Content Monetization for 2024
    What Is a Digital Nomad? A Complete Guide + Career Options (2024)
    What Is Passive Income? All You Need to Know for 2024
    View All
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    How to Write a Mission Statement (+ Examples)
    A Guide to High-Ticket Sales (2024)
    What Is a Paywall? Everything You Need to Know for 2024
    6 Repeat Business Ideas to Rock 2024
    Our Guide to Bootstrapping Your Business in 2024
    View All
    Professional Networks
    Growing Your Community
    What Is a Mastermind Group? All You Need to Know (2024)
    Virtual Events
    Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
    Our Ultimate Intro to Virtual Events–All You Need to Know in 2024
    5 Alternatives to Run the World
    The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2024
    What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2024?
    The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms
    View All
    Making Your Virtual Event a Success
    Virtual Conferences – A Guide for 2024
    A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
    10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
    21 Virtual Event Ideas
    11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2024
    View All
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    How to Create a Webinar Worth Watching
    View All Articles
    Building a Website
    Creating a Website
    The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2024
    The New Way to Build a Website
    The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2024)
    How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
    The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2024 (+ How Build One)
    Where to Host Your Website
    5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
    5 WordPress Alternatives for 2024
    4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2024
    The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
    Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
    The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
    The Best Alternatives to Wix in 2024
    7 Awesome No-Code Website Builders for Creators (2024 List)
    The 4 Best Squarespace Alternatives in 2024
    Building Your Brand
    Growing Your Community
    14 Customer Engagement Strategies You Need in 2024
    What Is the Network Effect? Our Crash Course for 2024
    Monetizing Your Digital Business
    How Much Money Do You Get Per View on YouTube?
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    What Is a Content Creator? (And How to Become One)
    How To Start a Podcast in 2024
    How to Start a Life-Coaching Business Online (2024 Guide)
    How to Grow Your Online Personal Training Business (Ultimate Guide - 2024)
    How to Build an Email List on Facebook in 2024
    14 Email List Building Strategies for 2024
    22 Ways to Grow Your Brand in 2024
    How to Build a Personal Brand in 2024
    The 15 Best Content Creation Platforms of 2024
    How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
    How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
    Community
    Building an Online Course
    What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
    Building or Moving Your Community
    What Is a Virtual Community? All You Need to Know in 2024
    Community of Practice (Definition + CoP Framework)
    How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2024
    Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2024
    The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2024
    18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2024
    11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
    How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
    The Definitive Guide to Moving an Online Community
    11 Types of Online Communities That Thrive
    How to Pick the Best Community Platform for Your Brand
    How to Start an Online Community Forum
    4 Awesome Online Community Website Examples
    How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps
    How to Get Started on a Modern Community Platform (5 Steps)
    How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community
    How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement
    How to Create a Virtual Community in 6 Simple Steps
    How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps
    How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps
    How to Create a Micro-Community
    The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2024
    How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2024
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    What Is A Forum? A Beginner’s Guide (Definition + Examples)
    6 Steps to a Thriving Mastermind Group Coaching Business
    The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
    The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives
    The 14 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2024
    10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 9 Examples)
    These Are the 9 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives
    Online Church Membership Software
    5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2024
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    Profi vs. Mighty Networks
    Finding Your Community's Home
    9 Skool Alternatives for 2024
    Mighty Networks vs. Honeycommb
    6 Honeycommb Alternatives for 2024
    What Is Cultural Software? Our 2024 Guide
    Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
    Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
    20 Telegram Alternatives to Chat With in 2024
    Passion.io vs. Mighty Networks: Where to Launch Your Online Business in 2024
    Scenes vs. Mighty Networks: Which Is Better in 2024?
    5 Higher Logic Alternatives for an Amazing Community
    5 Mobilize Alternatives for an Amazing Community
    Mighty Networks vs. Higher Logic: Where to Build Your Community in 2024
    Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2024?
    6 Memberful Alternatives for 2024
    7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2024
    6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2024
    Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2024
    The 6 Best Social Community Software Options of 2024
    The 18 Best Alternatives to Discord for 2024
    How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options
    The 17 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2024
    Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2024?
    Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?
    How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps (2024)
    Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups
    These Are the 10 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups
    The 13 Best Alternatives to Circle.so
    The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives
    Geneva vs. Mighty Networks
    Tribe vs. Mighty Networks
    How to Evaluate Community Platforms
    What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)
    Slack vs. Circle
    Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform
    The 11 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives
    Mighty Networks vs. Circle: Which Is the Better Community Platform?
    The Best Community Building Platform
    Slack vs Discord: Which is Best? (2024)
    The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2024
    These 13 Alternatives to Substack Are the Best (2024)
    The Best Tribe Alternatives in 2024
    The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2024
    Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators
    15 Best Online Community Platforms of 2024 (Ranked)
    7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2024 (+ 13 Ideas)
    The 18 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2024)
    These Are The 17 Best Facebook Group Alternatives
    These Are The 17 Best Alternatives to Patreon (2024)
    Growing Your Community
    A Guide to Online Community Management
    What Is a Customer Community? (+Examples)
    13 Benefits of Online Communities (2024)
    31 Community Engagement Ideas (+ Examples)
    Try These 13 New Member Onboarding Hacks This Week!
    5 Essential Tips for Increasing Member Engagement
    12 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
    How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
    10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
    How to Monetize a Community Like a Boss (2024)
    10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2024
    Managing Your Community
    What Is A Learning Community? Our 2024 Guide
    How to Build a Brand Community – Our 2024 Guide
    The Best Community Chat App of 2024 (13 Options)
    These 9 Steps Make Online Community Moderation Easy
    How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
    14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2024
    How to Measure Community Engagement
    The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
    12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2024
    13 Secrets to Increase Online Community Engagement (2024)
    Here’s the Best Community Management Software for 2024
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    Why You Need A Community Flywheel (+ How To Build One in 2024)
    Everything You Need to Know About an Online Community (2024)
    5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
    Course Creators
    Building an Online Course
    Self-Learning 101: Learning How You Learn
    Our Guide to Hybrid Learning (2024)
    Monetizing Your Digital Business
    Digital Creator: What Is It & How To Become One (2024)
    Courses
    Building an Online Course
    Self-Paced Learning: All You Need to Know for 2024
    Our Guide to Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT)
    Blended Learning – Everything You Need to Know
    The 24 Best Online Learning Platforms for 2024
    How to Make a Digital Course in 2024 (9 Steps)
    10 Profitable Online Course Niches for 2024
    A Beginner’s Guide to Equipment for Online Courses (2024)
    How to Make Online Video Courses – 2024 Quick Guide
    How to Make a Tutorial Video - A Short Guide for 2024
    168 Online Course Ideas for 2024
    11 Secrets of Effective Online Course Design (2024)
    How to Develop Online Training Courses – A Short Guide (2024)
    6 Passion.io Alternatives for an Amazing Course App
    A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2024
    How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2024
    6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
    How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2024
    5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2024
    5 Secrets to Choosing the Right Online Course Name
    How to Build an Online Course that Sells
    7 Best Practices for Creating Online Courses in 2024
    How to Engage Students in Online Courses (7 Pro Tips)
    4 Alternatives to Profi for 2024
    How to Build an Online Course Without Coding (9 Steps)
    Can You Still Make Money with Online Courses in 2024?
    The Importance of Community in Online Courses
    How to Make Money Selling Courses Online
    How to Teach Online Courses (10 Steps)
    The Ins & Outs of Online Course Hosting
    How to Create a Cohort-Based Course
    What Makes a Cohort-Based Course Different?
    How to Start an Online Training Business (4 Steps)
    How to Price Online Courses (Our 2024 Guide)
    How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network
    How to Bring Your Courses and Community to a Mighty Network
    The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Online Course
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    Mighty Networks vs LearnWorlds (2024 Comarison)
    How to Migrate From Teachable in 2024 (and where to go)
    5 Maven Alternatives for 2024
    The Best Online Video Course Software (6 Options)
    Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2024?
    5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2024
    Podia vs. Teachable
    Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
    Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2024?
    Podia vs. Kajabi - Here's How They Compare
    The 5 Best Podia Alternatives for 2024
    5 Top Online Courses App Options for 2024
    Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2024
    These Are the 11 Best Online Course Platforms for 2024
    Teachable vs. Udemy – Which Is Best in 2024?
    Maven vs. Mighty Networks
    Kajabi vs. Thinkific - Here's How They Compare
    Teachable vs. Mighty Networks
    Teachable + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
    Kajabi + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
    Thinkific + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
    What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform
    Skillshare vs. Udemy - The Ultimate Comparison
    Where to Sell Online Courses - 11 Best Platforms for 2024
    Thinkific vs. Teachable – The Ultimate Comparison for 2024
    The 11 Best Online Teaching Platforms
    Kajabi vs. Teachable
    10 Best Online Course Creation Software Options for 2024
    The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2024
    The 14 Best Alternatives to Thinkific in 2024
    What to Look For in an Online Course Builder
    The 9 Best Alternatives to Udemy for 2024
    The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable in 2024
    The 13 Best Kajabi Alternatives of 2024
    Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
    Launching an Online Course
    Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2024)
    How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
    5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2024
    11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
    Creating an App
    Developing a Mobile App
    What Is a Native App? (A Beginner’s Guide + Examples)
    Memberships & Subscriptions
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    6 Nonprofit Membership Software Options (2024)
    The 10 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2024
    15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2024)
    Growing Your Community
    115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2024 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
    How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2023 Guide)
    Managing a Membership Site
    The Best Newsletter Software of 2024 (13 Options)
    10 Membership Engagement Ideas and Best Practices You Must Try in 2023
    6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
    12 Best Membership Management Software Options (2024)
    Managing Your Community
    14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
    Starting a Membership Site
    How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2024
    10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2024
    How to Price a Membership Site in 2024
    7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2024
    The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
    How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps
    8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website
    How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2024 (7 Steps)
    How to Make a Paid Membership Site
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    How to Create a Newsletter (8 Steps)
    How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
    Monetization
    Monetizing Your Digital Business
    14 Scalable Business Ideas for 2024
    Here’s Where to Sell Digital Products (18 Options for 2024)
    A Complete Guide to Content Monetization for 2024
    What Is a Digital Nomad? A Complete Guide + Career Options (2024)
    What Is Passive Income? All You Need to Know for 2024
    Monetize. Monetization. How It Works + Examples (2024)
    What Are Digital Goods? Beginners Guide + Examples
    A Beginner's Guide to Digital Products
    16 Killer Digital Product Ideas for 2024 (+ How to Launch)4
    Quick Guide for How To Use ClickFunnels (7 Steps)
    How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (+45 Digital Products to Sell)
    How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2024 (8 Steps)
    15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2024 (Ranked)
    How to Sell Digital Products
    How to Make Money Blogging
    How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps
    Our Guide to Recurring Revenue (+10 Business Ideas You'll LOVE)
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    How to Write a Mission Statement (+ Examples)
    A Guide to High-Ticket Sales (2024)
    What Is a Paywall? Everything You Need to Know for 2024
    6 Repeat Business Ideas to Rock 2024
    Our Guide to Bootstrapping Your Business in 2024
    5 Ways to Monetize Your Audience in 2024
    How to Build a High-Ticket Coaching Funnel
    How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
    5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
    How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2024
    Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2024 (5 Options)
    Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2024?
    The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy
    Professional Networks
    Growing Your Community
    What Is a Mastermind Group? All You Need to Know (2024)
    Virtual Events
    Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
    Our Ultimate Intro to Virtual Events–All You Need to Know in 2024
    5 Alternatives to Run the World
    The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2024
    What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2024?
    The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms
    What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
    Making Your Virtual Event a Success
    Virtual Conferences – A Guide for 2024
    A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
    10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
    21 Virtual Event Ideas
    11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2024
    Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
    How to Host a Virtual Event (2024 Guide)
    How to Host a Virtual Conference
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    How to Create a Webinar Worth Watching