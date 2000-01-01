Email image popup

Community Curious?

Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.

BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!

Thank you!

Your first free resources will be on its way to your inbox soon.

We can’t wait to see what you create.

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

FeaturesPricingAboutMighty Pro
Sign In
Start Your Free Trial
Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2023
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2023)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
View All
Finding a Membership Site Platform
7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2023 (+ How Build One)
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2023
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2023
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
View All
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2023
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building an Online Course
What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2023
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2023
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2023
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2023
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
View All
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2023
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
What Is Cultural Software? Our 2023 Guide
Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
Passion.io vs. Mighty Networks: Where to Launch Your Online Business in 2023
Scenes vs. Mighty Networks: Which Is Better in 2023?
View All
Growing Your Community
13 Benefits of Online Communities (2023)
11 Community Engagement Ideas to Steal This Week
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
View All
Managing Your Community
The Best Community Chat App of 2023 (9 Options)
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2023
How to Measure Community Engagement
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
6 Passion.io Alternatives for an Amazing Course App
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2023
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2023
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2023
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2023?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2023
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2023?
View All
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2023
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Creating an App
Managing Your Community
8 Telegram Alternatives to Chat With in 2023
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2023
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2023
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2023)
Growing Your Community
115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2023 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2023 Guide)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2023
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2023)
Managing Your Community
14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2023
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2023
How to Price a Membership Site in 2023
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2023
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
Quick Guide for How To Use ClickFunnels (7 Steps)
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2023 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2023 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2023 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Ways to Monetize Your Audience in 2023
How to Build a High-Ticket Coaching Funnel
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2023
View All
No-code Apps & Community Tech Stacks
Finding Your Community's Home
How to Build a Business Community in 2023
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
7 Steps to Create Your Own Event App in 2023 (+3 Options)
Turning Your Brand into a Business
Best Business Community Platform of 2023 (3 Options)
Professional Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
4 Graduway Alternatives for an Alumni Community that Shines
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2023
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2023?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2023
What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
View All
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2023
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
View All
View All Articles
Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2023
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2023)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
Finding a Membership Site Platform
7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2023 (+ How Build One)
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2023
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2023
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
The Best Alternatives to Wix in 2023
7 Awesome No-Code Website Builders for Creators (2023 List)
The 4 Best Squarespace Alternatives in 2023
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2023
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building an Online Course
What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2023
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2023
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2023
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2023
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
The Definitive Guide to Moving an Online Community
11 Types of Online Communities That Thrive
How to Pick the Best Community Platform for Your Brand
How to Start an Online Community Forum
6 Awesome Online Community Website Examples
How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps
How to Get Started on a Modern Community Platform (5 Steps)
How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community
How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement
How to Create a Virtual Community in 2023 in 6 Easy Steps
How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps
How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps
How to Create a Micro-Community
The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2023
How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2023
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2023
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
What Is Cultural Software? Our 2023 Guide
Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
Passion.io vs. Mighty Networks: Where to Launch Your Online Business in 2023
Scenes vs. Mighty Networks: Which Is Better in 2023?
5 Higher Logic Alternatives for an Amazing Community
5 Mobilize Alternatives for an Amazing Community
Mighty Networks vs. Higher Logic: Where to Build Your Community in 2023
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2023?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2023
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2023
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2023
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2023
The 5 Best Social Community Software Options of 2023
The 6 Best Discord Alternatives for 2023
How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options
The 5 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2023
Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2023?
Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?
How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps
Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups
8 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups
The 7 Best Alternatives to Circle.so
The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives
Geneva vs. Mighty Networks
Tribe vs. Mighty Networks
How to Evaluate Community Platforms
What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)
Slack vs. Circle
Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform
The 3 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives
Mighty Networks vs. Circle: Which Is the Better Community Platform in 2023?
Slack vs Discord: The Best Pick for Communities
The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2023
The 8 Best Alternatives to Substack for 2023
The Best Tribe Alternatives in 2023
The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2023
Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators
9 Best Online Community Platforms of 2023 (Ranked)
7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2023 (+ 14 Ideas)
The 6 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2023)
The 7 Best Facebook Group Alternatives in 2023
Growing Your Community
13 Benefits of Online Communities (2023)
11 Community Engagement Ideas to Steal This Week
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
How to Monetize a Community
10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2023
Managing Your Community
The Best Community Chat App of 2023 (9 Options)
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2023
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2023
9 Secrets to Increase Online Community Engagement (2023)
7 Community Management Software Picks for 2023
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
6 Passion.io Alternatives for an Amazing Course App
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2023
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2023
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2023
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2023
5 Secrets to Choosing the Right Online Course Name
How to Build an Online Course that Sells
7 Best Practices for Creating Online Courses in 2023
How to Create and Sell Online Courses With Mighty Networks
How to Engage Students in Online Courses (7 Pro Tips)
4 Alternatives to Profi for 2023
How to Build an Online Course Without Coding (9 Steps)
Can You Still Make Money with Online Courses in 2023?
The Importance of Community in Online Courses
How to Make Money Selling Courses Online
How to Teach Online Courses (10 Steps)
The Ins & Outs of Online Course Hosting
How to Create a Cohort-Based Course
What Makes a Cohort-Based Course Different?
How to Sell Courses Online in 11 Steps (+ 5 Success Stories)
How to Start an Online Training Business (4 Steps)
How to Price Online Courses (Our 2023 Guide)
How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network
How to Bring Your Courses and Community to a Mighty Network
The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Online Course
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2023?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2023
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2023?
Podia vs. Kajabi: Which Is Right for You in 2023?
The 5 Best Podia Alternatives for 2023
4 Top Online Courses App Options for 2023
Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2023
The 7 Best Online Course Platforms of 2023
Teachable vs. Udemy – Which Is Best in 2023?
Maven vs. Mighty Networks
Kajabi vs. Thinkific
Teachable vs. Mighty Networks
Teachable + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Kajabi + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Thinkific + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform
Skillshare vs. Udemy
Where to Sell Online Courses - 9 Best Platforms for 2023
Thinkific vs Teachable – The Ultimate Comparison for 2023
The Best Online Teaching Platform
Kajabi vs. Teachable
10 Best Online Course Creation Software Options for 2023
The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2023
The 4 Best Alternatives to Thinkific in 2023
What to Look For in an Online Course Builder
The 3 Best Alternatives to Udemy for Creating an Online Course in 2023
The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable in 2023
The 6 Best Kajabi Alternatives of 2023
Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2023
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Creating an App
Managing Your Community
8 Telegram Alternatives to Chat With in 2023
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2023
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2023
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)
The 5 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives for 2023
Online Church Membership Software
5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2023
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2023)
Growing Your Community
115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2023 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2023 Guide)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2023
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2023)
Managing Your Community
14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2023
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2023
How to Price a Membership Site in 2023
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2023
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps
8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website
How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2023 (7 Steps)
How to Make a Paid Membership Site
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
Quick Guide for How To Use ClickFunnels (7 Steps)
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2023 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2023 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2023 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps
The Guide to Generating Recurring Business Income
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Ways to Monetize Your Audience in 2023
How to Build a High-Ticket Coaching Funnel
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2023
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2023 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2023?
The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy
No-code Apps & Community Tech Stacks
Finding Your Community's Home
How to Build a Business Community in 2023
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
7 Steps to Create Your Own Event App in 2023 (+3 Options)
Turning Your Brand into a Business
Best Business Community Platform of 2023 (3 Options)
Professional Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
4 Graduway Alternatives for an Alumni Community that Shines
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2023
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2023?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2023
What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2023
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2023 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference

Best Business Community Platform of 2023 (3 Options)

If you're ready to build a community for your business, these platforms can help.

Cristy “Code Red” Nickel was running a successful nutrition and fitness business by anyone’s standards. Reaching 70,000 members with coaching, education, and personal training was fantastic. BUT, she was reaching these members across 20 Facebook Groups and relying on a bunch of other software to try to keep it all running. Mixing and matching software was taking its toll on her business: “Every single day was a strain and stress,” says Cristy. “My clients weren’t having good results because they were bombarded by ads, censorship, and the drama.”


Finally, Cristy found a business community platform that let her get all of the mixed-up pieces of her business focused on one platform, all her members in one place. We’ll pick up on Cristy’s story below.


If you’ve compared online community platforms, you’re probably aware of what great community software can do; we’re thinking events, community discussions, courses, memberships, and the ability to monetize all of these.


When you’re considering what you need for a business community platform, there are other factors to look for. For example, if you’re running a membership-based business, member management tools are super important. Branding is also vital – a good business community platform should let you build something that reflects your brand seamlessly. Or how about the ability to have an app for your business that’s available for every single device? These are all things you won’t get with something like Discord or Facebook Groups.


In this article, we’ll talk about three different options for a business community platform. And if you missed it, don’t forget to read our how-to guide for creating a business community.


In this article…



What is a business community platform?


A business community platform comes with a lot of the same features other community platforms offer (forums, chat, messaging, member tracking, courses, and events), but will also come with premium business features like advanced custom branding, community analytics, and white-label apps.


Business community platforms are geared towards different audiences, so not all will have the same features. It’s important to be strategic about what your non-negotiables are and to pick a business platform that has the features you need to serve your audience!


Book a demo


Features to look for in a business community platform


There are a lot of different features you could get in a business community platform. Here are some to look for, depending on your needs:



  • Discussion forums

  • Messaging & chat

  • Live streaming & events

  • Courses

  • Member profiles

  • White-labeling & branding

  • Sales features, POS, bundles

  • White-label app

  • Different currencies

  • Analytics

  • Support & customer service (from the provider)


3 of the best business community platforms


1. Mighty Pro


White-label cultural software platform





So, we talked about Code Red Cristy’s fitness and nutrition business above. The answer to Cristy’s complicated platform management was Mighty Pro. Mighty harnesses the power of cultural software to bring together content, community, courses, and commerce. And you get flexible Spaces that let you toggle in events, live streaming, courses, messaging, discussion forums, chat, and different kinds of content, depending on your needs. If you are monetizing your business community, Mighty lets you sell in 135 different currencies or token gating.


For Cristy, it let her bring her business all together on one platform.


Mighty Networks - Graphics - Courses and live streaming - Galaxy DAO


Best of all, with Mighty Pro, we work with you to build a totally-custom, white label app that’s under your brand in the App Store or Google Play Store. With Mighty, you get all the features we talked about above. And it comes built with the community engine that was ranked the #1 community management software by G2.


We’ve built business communities for brands like Mindbody One, the TED Community, and Cambridge University’s research network. And we’ve worked with creators like Adriene Mishler – YouTube’s most popular yoga instructor with 10+ million subscribers – and travel vlogger Drew Binsky to create branded apps and communities around their work.


Schedule a call today and we’ll show you what you could build for your business!


Book a demo


2. Tribe


Add a forum to your corporate website


If you’re looking for something more along the lines of a simple discussion forum, Tribe is a good business community platform to consider. Unlike Mighty Pro, it doesn’t have features like events and courses. But it does give you a clean, simple platform to add to an existing website to create a customer community.


Tribe- screenshot


Tribe gives you the option to build a forum that’s separated into different spaces, adding collections and tags. You can add different kinds of content like images and pre-recorded videos. Users can log in a bunch of different ways, including with social or SSO. It also comes with member features, profiles, directories, and different ways to sort and manage your members.


The best features of Tribe as a business community platform are probably the customization and white-label branding, you can definitely get your community to reflect your existing brand and website – especially if you’re creating as a website add-on. And it does have white-label apps too, so your customers can access the community on the go.


The clear difference between Tribe and Mighty Pro is the feature set. Tribe is best for a business that only wants a discussion forum. Mighty is best for a business that wants a discussion forum, but with the option to add features like events, live streaming, and courses.


3. Disciple


Disciple is a UK-based company that works as a business community platform. Disciple comes with a community forum, just like both of the options above. And it has some good features like member management, push notifications, events, and live streaming (app only). Disciple gives you a content-creation dashboard where you can control what you’re creating and sending out to your customers. And like Mighty, Disciple comes with custom domain options, a customized activity feed, and a guided onboarding (premium plans).


Disciple also comes with a white-label app, so that you can get your business community under your own brand. Disciple is missing a few of the features Mighty Pro has. For example, it has different monetization options. Both have membership and subscription sales and the option to sell premium content. But Mighty has courses built-in, while Disciple requires a Thinkific integration to get an LMS. Disciple has the option to monetize with sponsorships and advertising.


Conclusion


All three of these business community platforms cater to a slightly different audience, but we hope this quick overview has helped you figure out which might be right for your business!


Mighty Networks - Graphics - Live streaming


If you're ready to get started with Mighty Pro, book a time to chat with us and we'll show you we we could build together!


Book a demo

Ready to start building your community?

Start Your Own Mighty Network Today!No credit card required

Join Mighty Community

Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

Join Now