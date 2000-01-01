Email image popup

Community Curious?

Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.

BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!

Thank you!

Your first free resources will be on its way to your inbox soon.

We can’t wait to see what you create.

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

FeaturesPricingAboutMighty Pro
Sign In
Start Your Free Trial
Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2023
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2023)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
View All
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2023
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2023
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
View All
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2023
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building an Online Course
What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2023
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2023
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2023
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2023
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
View All
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2023
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
What Is Cultural Software? Our 2023 Guide
Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
Passion.io vs. Mighty Networks: Where to Launch Your Online Business in 2023
Scenes vs. Mighty Networks: Which Is Better in 2023?
View All
Growing Your Community
11 Community Engagement Ideas to Steal This Week
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
View All
Managing Your Community
The Best Community Chat App of 2023 (9 Options)
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2023
How to Measure Community Engagement
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
6 Passion.io Alternatives for an Amazing Course App
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2023
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2023
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2023
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2023?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2023
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2023?
View All
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2023
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Creating an App
Managing Your Community
8 Telegram Alternatives to Chat With in 2023
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2023
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2023
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2023)
Growing Your Community
115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2023 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2023 Guide)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2023
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2023)
Managing Your Community
14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2023
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2023
How to Price a Membership Site in 2023
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2023
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
Quick Guide for How To Use ClickFunnels (7 Steps)
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2023 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2023 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2023 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Ways to Monetize Your Audience in 2023
How to Build a High-Ticket Coaching Funnel
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2023
View All
Professional Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
4 Graduway Alternatives for an Alumni Community that Shines
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2023
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2023?
Virtual Conference Platform
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2023
View All
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2023
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
View All
View All Articles
Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2023
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2023)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2023
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2023
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
The Best Alternatives to Wix in 2023
7 Awesome No-Code Website Builders for Creators (2023 List)
The 4 Best Squarespace Alternatives in 2023
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2023
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building an Online Course
What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2023
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2023
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2023
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2023
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
The Definitive Guide to Moving an Online Community
11 Types of Online Communities That Thrive
How to Pick the Best Community Platform for Your Brand
How to Start an Online Community Forum
6 Awesome Online Community Website Examples
How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps
How to Get Started on a Modern Community Platform (5 Steps)
How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community
How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement
How to Create a Virtual Community in 2023 in 6 Easy Steps
How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps
How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps
How to Create a Micro-Community
The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2023
How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2023
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2023
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
What Is Cultural Software? Our 2023 Guide
Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
Passion.io vs. Mighty Networks: Where to Launch Your Online Business in 2023
Scenes vs. Mighty Networks: Which Is Better in 2023?
5 Higher Logic Alternatives for an Amazing Community
5 Mobilize Alternatives for an Amazing Community
Mighty Networks vs. Higher Logic: Where to Build Your Community in 2023
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2023?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2023
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2023
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2023
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2023
The 5 Best Social Community Software Options of 2023
The 6 Best Discord Alternatives for 2023
How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options
The 5 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2023
Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2023?
Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?
How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps
Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups
8 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups
The 7 Best Alternatives to Circle.so
The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives
Geneva vs. Mighty Networks
Tribe vs. Mighty Networks
How to Evaluate Community Platforms
What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)
Slack vs. Circle
Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform
The 3 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives
Mighty Networks vs. Circle: Which Is the Better Community Platform in 2023?
The Best Community Building Platform
Slack vs Discord: The Best Pick for Communities
The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2023
The 8 Best Alternatives to Substack for 2023
The Best Tribe Alternatives in 2023
The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2023
Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators
9 Best Online Community Platforms of 2023 (Ranked)
7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2023 (+ 14 Ideas)
The 6 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2023)
The 7 Best Facebook Group Alternatives in 2023
Growing Your Community
11 Community Engagement Ideas to Steal This Week
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
How to Monetize a Community
10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2023
Managing Your Community
The Best Community Chat App of 2023 (9 Options)
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2023
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2023
9 Secrets to Increase Online Community Engagement (2023)
7 Community Management Software Picks for 2023
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
6 Passion.io Alternatives for an Amazing Course App
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2023
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2023
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2023
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2023
5 Secrets to Choosing the Right Online Course Name
How to Build an Online Course that Sells
7 Best Practices for Creating Online Courses in 2023
How to Create and Sell Online Courses With Mighty Networks
How to Engage Students in Online Courses (7 Pro Tips)
4 Alternatives to Profi for 2023
How to Build an Online Course Without Coding (9 Steps)
Can You Still Make Money with Online Courses in 2023?
The Importance of Community in Online Courses
How to Make Money Selling Courses Online
How to Teach Online Courses (10 Steps)
The Ins & Outs of Online Course Hosting
How to Create a Cohort-Based Course
What Makes a Cohort-Based Course Different?
How to Sell Courses Online in 11 Steps (+ 5 Success Stories)
How to Start an Online Training Business (4 Steps)
How to Price Online Courses (Our 2023 Guide)
How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network
How to Bring Your Courses and Community to a Mighty Network
The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Online Course
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2023?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2023
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2023?
Podia vs. Kajabi: Which Is Right for You in 2023?
The 5 Best Podia Alternatives for 2023
4 Top Online Courses App Options for 2023
Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2023
The 7 Best Online Course Platforms of 2023
Teachable vs. Udemy – Which Is Best in 2023?
Maven vs. Mighty Networks
Kajabi vs. Thinkific
Teachable vs. Mighty Networks
Teachable + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Kajabi + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Thinkific + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform
Skillshare vs. Udemy
Where to Sell Online Courses - 9 Best Platforms for 2023
Thinkific vs Teachable – The Ultimate Comparison for 2023
The Best Online Teaching Platform
Kajabi vs. Teachable
10 Best Online Course Creation Software Options for 2023
The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2023
The 4 Best Alternatives to Thinkific in 2023
What to Look For in an Online Course Builder
The 3 Best Alternatives to Udemy for Creating an Online Course in 2023
The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable in 2023
The 6 Best Kajabi Alternatives of 2023
Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2023
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Creating an App
Managing Your Community
8 Telegram Alternatives to Chat With in 2023
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2023
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2023
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)
The 5 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives for 2023
Online Church Membership Software
5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2023
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2023)
Growing Your Community
115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2023 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2023 Guide)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2023
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2023)
Managing Your Community
14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2023
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2023
How to Price a Membership Site in 2023
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2023
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps
8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website
How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2023 (7 Steps)
How to Make a Paid Membership Site
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
Quick Guide for How To Use ClickFunnels (7 Steps)
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2023 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2023 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2023 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps
The Guide to Generating Recurring Business Income
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Ways to Monetize Your Audience in 2023
How to Build a High-Ticket Coaching Funnel
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2023
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2023 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2023?
The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy
Professional Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
4 Graduway Alternatives for an Alumni Community that Shines
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2023
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2023?
Virtual Conference Platform
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2023
What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2023
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2023 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference

Maven vs. Mighty Networks

For successful creators looking to build a paid online course, it makes sense to compare Maven to Mighty Networks. Here’s how the two platforms shape up when it comes to cohort-based courses.

Within the last several months, live cohort-based course platforms have skyrocketed in popularity across the web. Especially for successful creators looking for a new way to offer their experience, expertise, or even existing online course content in a new, more effective way. 


And with the world of cohort-based learning expanding, so too are new platforms designed to make building a cohort-based course easy. 


One of the newest cohort-based course platforms on the scene is Maven, which seeks to create a marketplace similar to Udemy for new cohort-based online courses. 


In this article, we’ll explore the world of cohort-based course platforms, dive deep into their benefits, and compare Maven with Mighty Networks to see which platform delivers the best set of options for course creators. 


Let’s dive in.


If you want more support in building your online community, come join OUR Mighty Community for free and meet other new and established community owners! We’d love to meet you. Join for free!



In this article...



What is a cohort-based course?


A cohort-based course is one where a group of students or members go through your content—think live lessons, a resource library, or better yet, a combination of both—and work through it together. 


Mighty Networks - Graphics - Courses and live streaming - Galaxy DAO


More often than not, those students or members are brought together by a shared goal, interest, or motivation. And with your course, they’re able to achieve those goals by progressing through a structured syllabus with assignments, projects, readings, and so on. They’re also able to join live real-time sessions, whether it’s a live-streamed lecture or weekly office hours. 


Platforms that enable users to build out cohort-based courses—including, yes, Maven and Mighty Networks—offer a few specific benefits, especially in comparison to platforms that only offer self-paced learning. Let’s explore ‘em. 


Start Your Free Trial


What is the benefit of a cohort-based course platform?


The main benefit of cohort-based courses (and by that measure, the platforms that enable them), is that they enable a group of students to learn together. And that distinction is a big one. 


The best way for a group of people to learn a new skill or navigate rapid change is to do so together. So while there are plenty of effective self-paced online course tools, creating a cohort-based course where members can learn together, navigate challenges together, and pick each other’s brains is way more productive. Both for you, the leader and creator, and for your members too. 


Now that we’ve gone over what the benefits of cohort-based course platforms are, let’s go over the platforms we’re focusing on today: Maven and Mighty Networks. 


Start Your Free Trial


Maven vs. Mighty Networks: Who are they?


Both Maven and Mighty Networks offer creators the opportunity to build and offer cohort-based courses. But the two platforms have some major differences, too. 


Maven is a relatively new entrant to the game. It’s a platform dedicated to cohort-based courses and helping creators build and deliver engaging and interactive courses at scale. While the platform itself is super new, its site touts a focus on live, online community-driven courses and the people who teach them.


Mighty Networks is a cultural software platform that lets creators bring together community, courses, content, and commerce. Mighty's flexible Spaces offer any mix of courses, live streaming, integrated LMS, chat, forums, virtual events, and more! Bring these together in one place, under your own brand, instantly available on the web, iOS, and Android. 


With a Mighty Network, you can create courses in a variety of ways, including self-paced courses and (yep!) cohort-based courses. 


Now that we have a fundamental understanding of what these two platforms are about, let’s get into what metrics we’ll use to compare Maven to Mighty Networks. 


Start Your Free Trial


Maven vs. Mighty Networks: Judgement criteria


As you’re searching for the right cohort-based course platform for you and your potential or established members—whether you’re comparing Maven to Mighty Networks or to any other online teaching platform—there are a few key features to look out for to ensure the best experience for both sides. 


A dedicated space for community and connection


The first thing we’ll look into when comparing Maven to Mighty Networks is what they offer in terms of community-forward features. 


Cohort-based learning enables creators to build a community of engaged users around a shared interest. It would be a waste, then, to utilize an online course platform that didn’t have a dedicated space for your members to build connections with each other along the way. 


The whole point of a cohort-based course is to give your students the chance to learn together: That means asking each other questions, having the room to collaborate, and offering each other a diversity of insights. And the platform you choose should allow you to enable and foster those connections before, during, and after your course. 


In practice, that could look a few different ways. It could look like a dedicated activity feed where course members could share their work, insight, or ask questions. It could mean private direct or group messaging, where your members can connect one-on-one with each other. Perhaps it’s the ability to cheer and comment on each other’s posts. Or maybe it’s something on an even smaller scale, like voting on polls. 


A robust set of native features


The next criteria we’ll look at for both Maven and Mighty Networks is where each of the platforms stands on native features. 


This is a big one. The best cohort-based course platforms will largely rely on native features. After all, there’s a big difference between choosing a platform that enables you to seamlessly integrate discussion boards, live streaming and recorded videos, and even paid memberships, all in one place, and another platform that requires you to sign up for a handful of third-party integrations to piece together something similar. 


By going with a platform with largely native features, you’re saving yourself a lot of time, a lot of effort, and let’s be honest: a lot of money. This is especially true when you choose a platform that has integrated community-forward features (which means you won’t have to pay for and direct your members to an outside integration, like Slack or Discord). 


You’re also giving yourself plenty of room to grow in the future. Sure, you might be starting with a course; but if you pick the right platform, you’ll be able to seamlessly add things like paid memberships and mastermind groups along the way. 


A native mobile app


Lastly, when you’re looking to compare Maven and Mighty Networks and any other cohort-based course platform, look for whether or not there’s a mobile app. 


Now, more than ever, we are super reliant on our phones and the quick access they give us to the things we care about. That’s true when it comes to course platforms, too! In that vein, keep an eye out for a cohort-based course platform that allows your course members access via the web, iOS, and Android. You’ll be able to offer a sense of privacy, offer a space with fewer distractions, and stay top of mind by essentially being in your members’ hands at all times. 


With those key features established, let’s take a look at Maven and Mighty Networks and see just what each of the platforms offers. 


Start Your Free Trial


Maven vs. Mighty Networks: Community-forward features


We’ve already established why cohort-based courses need community-forward features. Now let’s see how Maven and Mighty Networks compare.


Maven


Maven offers a super simplistic design for its cohort-based courses. But when it comes to community-forward features, there just aren’t many to speak of. 


First off, there’s no way to get your course members to connect with each other within the Maven platform. That means if you’d like to give your course members the ability to connect with each other, give each other feedback on assignments, or otherwise collaborate, you’ll have to bring in a third-party app like Slack. 


There is a member directory, but it’s pretty barebones. Members can see who else is in the cohort with them, and access links for their Twitter and LinkedIn accounts (if those members have chosen to provide said links). But members can’t create any sort of bio or about me, and they certainly can’t directly message each other within the app.


To be fair, Maven is pretty early in the game. But these are some essential features that could really make a difference. 


Mighty Networks


Mighty Networks, on the other hand, offers course members plenty of ways to get in touch with each other during and after the course.


Mighty Networks - Graphics - Live Streaming - Miami


Within a course on a Mighty Network, course members can contribute to the Activity Feed, where they can post, cheer and comment. That means they can share their assignments, offer feedback, like each other’s posts, and more. And you can share things in the Activity Feed too, whether it’s a reminder to complete an assignment, additional resources, or a poll or question to get the conversation going. 


Mighty Networks - Graphics - Galaxy DAO Chat Paired Dark


Members can also message each other one-on-one within your Mighty Network, and learn more about each other via customizable member profiles.


As we mentioned before, this is a huge get for creators: The more engaged your members are, the more likely they are to spread the word about your course, upping the demand for your next cohort. It’s a win-win.


The winner: When it comes to comparing the community-based features of Maven and Mighty Networks, the latter wins by a long shot. With a Mighty Network, you can enable your members to learn together—which is a much more valuable experience for them and for you too.


Start Your Free Trial


Maven vs. Mighty Networks: Native features and tools


Here, we’ll compare what the native features and tools of Maven and Mighty Networks look like. 


Maven


With Maven, there are little to no options for enabling native features within the platform. It’s pretty easy to connect to third-party integrations, but for some creators, using multiple platforms—Dropbox for course slides, Slack for messaging and communication, a link out to YouTube or Vimeo for recorded video—will be a lot to juggle. 


Mighty Networks


Mighty Networks, on the other hand, has a pretty solid set of native features. As we discussed above, anyone can create posts on the Activity Feed within your course. And as the instructor, you can take advantage of native live video within your course, livestreaming within your community space, and the ability to post images and audio clips. 


Mighty Networks - Graphics - Discover


If, down the line, you choose to expand your cohort-based course, a Mighty Network makes that easy too: whether it’s creating paid mastermind groups for different subsets of your courses, or building out a paid membership or community, Mighty Networks gives you plenty of room to grow.


The winner: Between Maven and Mighty Networks, Mighty Networks is the winner for native features. You get a lot of options within the platform, and you get to choose whether you want to rely on third-party integrations or not.  


Start Your Free Trial


Maven vs. Mighty Networks: Mobile app availability


Lastly, let’s get into what Maven and Mighty Networks offer as far as mobile app availability.


Maven


As far as we can tell, Maven does not yet have any mobile app access. That’s a bummer: Course members being able to access course material from wherever they are, whenever they are, can both boost engagement (good for you!) and help them get that much closer to their own goals (good for them!). 


Mighty Networks


With your own Mighty Network, your course material is available to your users via the web and the Mighty Network app available on iOS and Android. And if you’re looking for a white label solution, the Mighty Pro plan offers creators a chance to have their own branded app in the app store. 


Mighty Networks - Graphics - Livestream Paired Light


This is crucial: Your students or members will get a lot more out of their course if they can access it whenever they want. 


The winner: Mighty Networks, hands down. 


Start Your Free Trial


The winner: Mighty Networks





Both Maven and Mighty Networks help creators build cohort-based courses that help their course members get closer to achieving their goals. But one of these platforms offers a more robust way of getting there. 


With a Mighty Network, you’ll be able to build a course where your members can communicate and collaborate with each other, which in turn A. helps them get more out of the course and B. encourages them to spread the word about how great your course is. And that’s awesome


And because a Mighty Network is flush with community-forward, native features—and is available on the web, iOS, and Android— you won’t spend nearly as much time (or money!) worrying about which third-party integrations you can put together to build the perfect course. With a Mighty Network, you’re already there. 


Ready to get started?


Ready to start building your community?

Start Your Own Mighty Network Today!No credit card required

Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2023

If you’re looking for an all-in-one platform to build a course and community on, find out which of these two is right for you.

Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2023

Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2023

How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network

Ready to see step-by-step *exactly* how you enable online courses in your Mighty Network? Then this tutorial is for you.

How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network

How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network

How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2023

Businesses are investing in their employees now more than ever. Why not be part of the movement?

How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2023

How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2023

Join Mighty Community

Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

Join Now