Meet the Mighty Pro Team
When you choose Mighty Pro, you’ll work directly with Account Executives and Community Strategists who have scaled 7-figure creator brands and 8+-figure subscription businesses.
Marny Sumrall
SVP of Business
Marny leads the Mighty Pro team that today oversees global businesses generating ~$1B in revenue using Mighty Pro. Prior to Mighty, she built a $30M subscription business from the ground up—building a repeatable playbook for conceptualizing, executing, and optimizing online subscription businesses for creators and brands.
Courtney Horvath
Account Executive
Courtney comes to Mighty Pro from the trenches of high profile community strategy and management—most recently, running operations for Oprah Winfrey’s producer and author Sheri Salata’s thriving Mighty Pro Network. Her expertise means she can quickly understand your goals around launching and running courses, memberships, podcasts, and marketing campaigns, and map them to the realities of Mighty Pro.
Courteney Karger
Account Executive
Courteney has built her career helping brands and entrepreneurs crystallize big, ambitious goals and invest in the optimal software to make them a reality. Rising to the top of each organization she’s joined, her proudest accomplishment is leading a 100+ team of front line retail workers to record store sales early in her career.
Alison Kinsey
Account Executive
For Alison and the rest of the Account team, ensuring Mighty Pro is the right fit for you given your goals is the critical first step in striking a successful partnership for years to come. Her unique approach comes from years leading Mastermind Groups for 7-figure creators, authors, and podcasters before coming to Mighty. Since then, she’s skillfully guided the Mighty Pro sales and onboarding phase of our relationships across over 300 brands, entrepreneurs, and creators.
Furhan Azmat
Account Executive
Furhan brings his deep knowledge of transformational education and community experiences at universities and health organizations to Mighty Pro. With creators, Furhan’s passion for sports, music, pop culture, and travel has surfaced unique insights into how to harness the full power of Mighty Pro to achieve goals that before Mighty seemed out of reach.
Our Community Strategy Team is like no other you’ll meet in your pursuit of success
You don’t achieve 7-or 8-figure revenue success with software alone. When you choose Mighty Pro, the team behind you has deep, relevant experience you won’t find elsewhere.
Sarah Bowman
Senior Community Strategist
Sarah led community and operations for Yoga With Adriene’s 12M YouTube channel and video subscription business as Chief Operating Officer. Not only did she move their community from Facebook to Mighty Pro but grew it from 35K members to 230K—challenging assumptions about what what possible on a new platform like Mighty Pro. Her playbooks and approach to training allowed her to hand off KULA by Yoga With Adriene to a new community team and transition to Mighty full-time as the leader of our Mighty Pro Launch Team.
Baily Hancock
Community Strategist
Baily uniquely understands what it takes to grow paid memberships and courses, having run her own 6-figure coaching business with over 80 entrepreneurs—building her audience through speaking at over 100 conferences and events in just a few years. Today, Baily partners with brands and creators on Mighty Pro from Sports Illustrated Swim to Gwen Stefani, and Jesse Itzler—perfecting new strategies for member growth and revenue streams every step of the way.
Arielle Burstein
Community Strategist
With eight years in the nonprofit world supporting large community initiatives focused on aging and healthcare, Arielle advises nonprofits to leverage Mighty to grow their impact and programs. Her passion for creative impact comes through in everything she touches.
Christie Van Tol
Community Strategist
With a decade of marketing and online course building experience, Christie coaches entrepreneurs to become multi-million-dollar business owners as they launch, market, and sell exceptional digital programs.
Audra Lindsey
Senior Community Strategist
Alongside our founder & CEO Gina Bianchini, Audra Lindsey pioneered the innovative Community Design™ framework first used in two 150K communities, and now used across every Mighty Pro Plan. Audra’s dynamic methodology leaves no detail behind— crafting, launching, growing, and scaling the most successful community, courses, and subscription businesses on the internet. Today she works with Mighty Pro Hosts from Jeff Walker to Sophia Amoruso, TED, Burning Man, Fortune, and more, guiding our team to incorporate the latest and most successful techniques across our platform.
Toper Ravadilla
Community Strategist
Coming to Mighty from the world of leadership consulting, Toper has dove deep into how Mighty Pro Hosts create a “value journey”—moving members up from introductory courses or memberships to workshops, live events, and, in many cases, high ticket certification programs that grow the community further. He works with innovative entrepreneurs and brands in Health, Wellness, and Finance from Zach Bush, M.D. to Mindbody and The Budgetnista.
Shannon Paris
Community Strategist
Prior to joining the Mighty Pro team, Shannon spent six years leading the community of one of our earliest and most successful Mighty Pro Networks. She’s had a voice in and front row seat to the evolution of Mighty Pro in ways that have directly led to new member adoption, stress-free engagement, and revenue growth. Today she specializes in member engagement— harnessing the latest Mighty Pro strategies and software to build sustainable, profitable businesses using online community, mastermind programs, courses, and events.
Gemma Devine
Community Strategist
Gemma has been on the ground floor of scaling 7-figure courses and memberships for well-known podcasters and creators. She specializes in health and wellness, as well as faith-based communities.
Nevica Vazquez
Community Strategist
Nevica has led the day-to-day success and engagement for over 200 business owners with their own paid memberships and courses—on the way to unlocking bigger 6-and 7-figure business growth.
