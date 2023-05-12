Meet the Mighty Pro Team

Sarah led community and operations for Yoga With Adriene’s 12M YouTube channel and video subscription business as Chief Operating Officer. Not only did she move their community from Facebook to Mighty Pro but grew it from 35K members to 230K—challenging assumptions about what what possible on a new platform like Mighty Pro. Her playbooks and approach to training allowed her to hand off KULA by Yoga With Adriene to a new community team and transition to Mighty full-time as the leader of our Mighty Pro Launch Team.