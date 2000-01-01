What is Patreon?





Patreon is a crowdfunding membership platform that allows creators to get paid for their work. It lets individual patrons, usually people who have benefitted from a creator’s work and want to support it, donate to creators. Patrons usually choose to support creators with a small amount of money on a regular and recurring basis (e.g. $10 a month). Patreon also allows creators to create perks for patrons who support them, which might include access to time with them, bonus content, or even merch.





Patreon was founded by musicians Jack Conte and Sam Yam in 2013. It was one of the early platforms to help creators monetize their fanbase, and was built with the idea of giving them a way to earn enough to support their work. This was especially valuable for people with smaller audiences. Patreon has allowed thousands of creators to do what they love and get paid for it.





