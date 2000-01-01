Learn everything there is to know about running a

What is a membership website?





A membership website gives members access to a set of exclusive resources or opportunities, typically in exchange for a monthly or annual subscription fee.





It also gives entrepreneurs the exciting opportunity to build a business around a vision or idea. Membership website ideas truly run the gamut, from retail membership websites offering access to special sales to community membership websites, homes for online communities where the value is driven by the connections members make with each other.





Membership website features





The main benefit of a membership website is that they’re built on membership platforms that bundle into one place all the features members need to access the full value of their membership. For example, membership websites for online communities typically include at least some of the following (though each, of course, will differ);









Multiple ways to interact as a community, including threaded public conversations, polls, virtual events, and online courses







Direct messaging, member tagging and mentions as additional ways to foster member connection







A payments platform where members can easily manage their subscriptions









Membership website examples



