Etsy Shop Name Generator
Our AI engine is here to help you create an Etsy shop name that feels like magic. Just share a few words about who your business is for and what you offer and we’ll get to work.
What goes into a great Etsy shop name?
When you’re using this Etsy store name generator and choosing your shop identity, there are a few things that will set you up for success.
Memorability: Etsy works on search engines, so people can find you even if your name isn't perfect. BUT having a memorable name also lets people come back again and again.
Originality: Having a name that you can set up as a brand identity or even create a website around if you grow is preferred. Make sure you check out relevant social channels too.
Product fit: This isn't absolutely necessary, but having a name that fits with the product you sell can be a search engine and branding boost.
Type some words into the box below and you'll get some great Etsy name suggestions!
Remember to always do a search of any names a generator provides to make sure they're available.
Etsy Shop Name Generator
Our AI engine is here to help you create an Etsy shop name that feels like magic. Just share a few words about who your store is for and what you offer them and we’ll get to work.
Examples: Retro t-shirts from the 90s, Handcrafted picture frames, Printable wall art, etc.
The names generated by Mighty Co-Host™ are examples only and may be used by other businesses or subject to third-party rights. For more information, check our Terms.
How this Etsy Store Name Generator works
Our Etsy Shop Name Generator is based on our Mighty Co-Host™ community engine. Built with Chat GPT-4, we’ve crafted it to take your raw ideas and offer name suggestions.
Checklist for picking an Etsy shop name
- Is it memorable?
- Does it hint at what you do?
- Is it already taken?
- Is the domain name available?
- Are relevant social media handles available?
- Can I register it with the government? (if applicable)
- Will it clash with existing brands, copyright, or trademarks?
- Will customers have a sense of what you do? (if applicable)
- Will it fit with the branding and messaging you imagine?
These questions will help you make the most of your shop name!
It’s fast and free to create a community with Mighty Co-Host™
Just tell us who you want to bring together and we’ll tap ChatGPT-4 to bring you the community of your dreams in minutes.
Who do you want to bring together?
Tell us who you want to bring together and we’ll get started with your new community name suggestions and more.
Examples: coaching clients, meditation novices, vegan chefs, dog lovers, aspiring entrepreneurs, etc.