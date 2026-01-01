Mighty Encyclopedia

Kartra

What is Kartra?

Kartra is an all-in-one marketing platform that lets you build sales funnels, manage marketing campaigns, host online courses, automate comprehensive email sequences, and manage affiliate programs. Although it’s tricky to learn, the cloud-based software claims to centralize your sales processes and customer relationship management in one tool that does things you could only accomplish with several programs before, bringing together checkouts, landing pages, sales funnels, and more. Kartra was created by Genesis Digital.

Now Read: Membership Sites: Everything You Need to Know

Product

CommunityCoursesMembersMarketingPaymentsAdminAI Cohost

Extensions

APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

Pricing

Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanAll Plans

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesPro ServicesPro Case StudiesNon-Profits

Services

StrategyDesignMigrationMighty Experts

Resources

BookPodcastCommunity DesignCase StudiesResource CenterProduct TrainingHelp CenterChangelogDevelopers

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

Get the app

Start your free trial

14 Days. No Credit Card Required.

Product

CommunityCoursesMembersMarketingPaymentsAdminAI Cohost

Extensions

APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

Pricing

Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanAll Plans

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesPro ServicesPro Case StudiesNon-Profits

Services

StrategyDesignMigrationMighty Experts

Resources

BookPodcastCommunity DesignCase StudiesResource CenterProduct TrainingHelp CenterChangelogDevelopers

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

© 2026 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.

© 2026 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.