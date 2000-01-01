Quick tips for choosing the perfect e-commerce business name





When we think about naming anything, whether it's a course, community, or business, we are usually looking for a few different things:







Originality . A name needs to be original enough that nobody else has it - and most importantly - nobody's going to try to sue you. On the practical side, having an original name will increase the likelihood of getting a domain name or a trademark if you want one. But it also helps you build a unique brand!



Easy to remember . A good eCommerce business name should be relatively easy to remember, and it also helps people share it with their friends.



It says what you do . When you think of the name Shopify, it's pretty clear what the company does. They help you create shops. In the same way, if you can connect your business name to what you do, it can help your customers get the picture. Searchability might be another bonus. If you have words people search for as a part of your name, it makes it easier to find you. For example, what would you think a business called “Ted's Funny T-shirts” does?







These guidelines above aren't strict rules. You will find exceptions to all of them from companies that have done great things.





But use them as a starting point.









How this eCommerce Business Name Generator works





This eCommerce business name generator is powered by Chat GPT-4. It will take your ideas and suggestions and create some possibilities. Not all of them will be perfect. Some might even be funny. But give it a try. You can always refresh until you get something you like.





