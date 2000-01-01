((toc))





When psychologist and breathworker Eleanor Mann found herself burnt out from managing her online program for nervous system resetting, the irony was not lost on her. She knew she needed a change. Eleanor took a year to reassess not only how she was showing up with her children, but also how she wanted to show up professionally. Then, it all became clear.





“I was in Jeff Walker’s Launch Club, and I had this inspirational vision during a breathwork session one day,” she recalls. “I'm going to be surrounded by people in their zone of genius, and I'm only going to be teaching breath work and not doing all of these tasks that are just not my area. I reached out to my co-founder Emma Johnston with the idea for The Reconnected and we put it together six months after that.”





THEIR IDEAL MEMBER The Reconnected’s members are parents struggling with the day-to-day challenges of raising children and transitioning into a mindset open to new strategies and tools like breathwork and a nervous system reset. “They’re cycle breakers taking responsibility for their communication and wanting to grow in self-awareness with other people. This virtual community often fills a need they haven't been able to meet in their own life.”





A Big Risk Turned Big Reward





Initially, Eleanor and Emma, a fellow breathworker and mother of five, launched The Reconnected as a series of downloadable PDFs on a private Facebook page. While they felt solid in their purpose — to help parents have a more present and regulated family life — they felt less so with their tech structure and support.





“We had a five-dollar Wix website, and the day that we closed purchases, the payment system broke, and I had to process every single one manually,” Eleanor says.





The duo decided to deal with the hiccups because they were so excited to have hundreds of people interested in their program and the live sessions they offered via Instagram. When even more people started signing up, they knew it was time. Out with the old and in with the new — they moved their community to Mighty.









“It was actually a huge financial risk for us because we didn't really have much money at the time,” Emma says. “We just felt like it was going to be a really good decision, and it was. That was our first $1.4 million launch on our Mighty Networks app.”





“If you want to create something for yourself, you have to go two feet in,” Eleanor says. “If you give 100 percent, you get 100% back from life.”





A True Support System





Like anyone with a burgeoning business who had experienced social media mishaps and technical glitches, Emma and Eleanor were hesitant about bringing their followers to a new community platform. But Mighty Networks was the fresh air they all needed. Members love that they can be vulnerable and build trust inside a secure environment without the exposed, negative nature of social media; Emma and Eleanor found the guidance and reassurance they needed to keep building on their wins.





“I was worried, is it going to be hard to create? Would we be supported on the back end?” Emma says. “And our experience has actually been that the team at Mighty Networks is unbelievably epic at showing up for you.”





“The week we decided to join Mighty Networks, we had a program launch that went kaboom, and a thousand people joined,” Eleanor adds. “Up until then, our highest amount of signups had been 450.”





Creating a Safer Space to Grow









Their explosive success also meant they could grow their team. The Reconnected went from having only one other breathworker to 10 that same week, to even more roles today — in just one month recently, their coaches responded to 62,000 comments. To meet the demand, the Mighty Pro experts suggested that Emma and Eleanor try a monthly membership model. Now their 130,000 members can access everything from weekly challenges and podcast episodes to live coaching sessions and 21-day nervous system resets all inside their app for an easy monthly fee. Because they have a dedicated, branded space to direct potential members towards, 60 percent of people who sign up for one of The Reconnected’s free programs also opt into the app.





With Mighty Networks powering this new era of The Reconnected, Eleanor and Emma have more time to help members thrive instead of survive, and more time to spend with their own growing families.









“I feel very proud of the work we do and the impact it's having not just on parents, but, future generations and our members’ communities and their friendships,” Emma says. “I feel so fulfilled seeing people create the life that they want.”





“I’m so grateful for the freedom and time this has given me with my kids before they leave home,” Eleanor says. “Being able to have that time with them is something I couldn't ever put a dollar amount on.”