ÉVÉNEMENT VIRTUEL GRATUIT
ÉVÉNEMENT VIRTUEL GRATUIT
ÉVÉNEMENT VIRTUEL GRATUIT
ÉVÉNEMENT VIRTUEL GRATUIT
ÉVÉNEMENT VIRTUEL GRATUIT
ÉVÉNEMENT VIRTUEL GRATUIT
ÉVÉNEMENT VIRTUEL GRATUIT
ÉVÉNEMENT VIRTUEL GRATUIT
ÉVÉNEMENT VIRTUEL GRATUIT
ÉVÉNEMENT VIRTUEL GRATUIT
ÉVÉNEMENT VIRTUEL GRATUIT
ÉVÉNEMENT VIRTUEL GRATUIT
ÉVÉNEMENT VIRTUEL GRATUIT
ÉVÉNEMENT VIRTUEL GRATUIT
ÉVÉNEMENT VIRTUEL GRATUIT
ÉVÉNEMENT VIRTUEL GRATUIT
ÉVÉNEMENT VIRTUEL GRATUIT
présente
You're on the List!
Thanks for registering for "How to Vibe Code a Community App"
See you Tuesday, July 7 at 1 PM ET / 12 PM CT / 11 AM MT / 10 AM PT.
Vérifie ta boîte mail
We'll email you a confirmation with all the info you need to join us on July 7. Plus, Gina will send reminders and notes on what to expect, and how to get the most out of this event.
Save The Date: July 7
Prévois environ une heure — cet événement est conçu pour avoir un vrai impact en peu de temps.
Partage avec un ami
Les déclics, c’est encore mieux quand tu les vis à plusieurs. Si tu connais un community builder qui gagnerait à avoir un regard neuf sur le futur des communautés, envoie-lui une invitation.