FREE VIRTUAL EVENT
FREE VIRTUAL EVENT
FREE VIRTUAL EVENT
FREE VIRTUAL EVENT
FREE VIRTUAL EVENT
FREE VIRTUAL EVENT
FREE VIRTUAL EVENT
FREE VIRTUAL EVENT
FREE VIRTUAL EVENT
FREE VIRTUAL EVENT
FREE VIRTUAL EVENT
FREE VIRTUAL EVENT
FREE VIRTUAL EVENT
FREE VIRTUAL EVENT
FREE VIRTUAL EVENT
FREE VIRTUAL EVENT
FREE VIRTUAL EVENT
presents
The Asset AI Can't Steal
Building something unique and irreplaceable: communities
May 27, 2026 @ 11 AM PT
presents
The Asset AI Can't Steal
Building something unique and irreplaceable: communities
May 27, 2026 @ 11 AM PT
AI can automate your output. It can't replicate your community.
In this live event, Gina Bianchini, along with Chris Lochhead and Eddie Yoon, the authors of the best-selling book, Creator Capitalist, will show you exactly how to stay one step ahead as AI reshapes knowledge work. Spoiler alert: this isn't about building workflows.
By signing up you're opting in to emails from us about the event, replay, and other goodies. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Event Starts in:
00
days
00
hours
00
minutes
00
seconds
Our Speakers
Your guides to the future of work
Gina Bianchini is the co-founder and CEO of Mighty Networks, the community platform that generated over $500M for its Hosts in 2025.Chris Lochhead is a thirteen-time #1 bestselling author, the "godfather" of Category Design, and the creator of the Category Design Academy.Eddie Yoon is the founder of EddieWouldGrow, a think tank and advisory firm on growth strategy, and a co-creator of Category Pirates.
Get Your Free Ticket
Don't guess where the future's going—build it
The knowledge workers thriving right now are leaning into the power of community and the Four Capitals—a huge unlock from Chris and Eddie's latest book, Creator Capitalist.Gina, Chris, and Eddie will teach you how to find your superpower and build a category and compounding asset around it...your community.
Get Your Free Ticket
Don't guess where the future's going—build it
The knowledge workers thriving right now are leaning into the power of community and the Four Capitals—a huge unlock from Chris and Eddie's latest book, Creator Capitalist.Gina, Chris, and Eddie will teach you how to find your superpower and build a category and compounding asset around it...your community.
Build Your Own Modern Guild
Unlock a special offer
You'll leave the event with an offer that will give you everything you need to bring your network together in a modern guild.What's more, you'll also get the step-by-step guidance and resources you need to actually launch.We're not sharing this offer to anyone but attendees—so make sure you register today.
The future won't wait
This is the decision that sets your next year—and your thriving, profitable community—in motion. We'll give you the roadmap to make it real.