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FREE VIRTUAL EVENT

FREE VIRTUAL EVENT

FREE VIRTUAL EVENT

FREE VIRTUAL EVENT

FREE VIRTUAL EVENT

FREE VIRTUAL EVENT

FREE VIRTUAL EVENT

FREE VIRTUAL EVENT

FREE VIRTUAL EVENT

FREE VIRTUAL EVENT

FREE VIRTUAL EVENT

FREE VIRTUAL EVENT

FREE VIRTUAL EVENT

FREE VIRTUAL EVENT

FREE VIRTUAL EVENT

FREE VIRTUAL EVENT

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Speakers Chris Lochhead, Gina Bianchini, and Eddie Yoon

presents

The Asset AI Can't Steal

Building something unique and irreplaceable: communities

May 27, 2026 @ 11 AM PT

presents

The Asset AI Can't Steal

Building something unique and irreplaceable: communities

May 27, 2026 @ 11 AM PT
Speakers Chris Lochhead, Gina Bianchini, and Eddie Yoon

AI can automate your output. It can't replicate your community.

In this live event, Gina Bianchini, along with Chris Lochhead and Eddie Yoon, the authors of the best-selling book, Creator Capitalist, will show you exactly how to stay one step ahead as AI reshapes knowledge work. Spoiler alert: this isn't about building workflows.

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Our Speakers

Your guides to the future of work

Gina Bianchini is the co-founder and CEO of Mighty Networks, the community platform that generated over $500M for its Hosts in 2025.Chris Lochhead is a thirteen-time #1 bestselling author, the "godfather" of Category Design, and the creator of the Category Design Academy.Eddie Yoon is the founder of EddieWouldGrow, a think tank and advisory firm on growth strategy, and a co-creator of Category Pirates.

Gina Bianchini
Gina Bianchini

CEO & Co-Founder, Mighty Networks

Chris Lochhead
Chris Lochhead

Author & Founder, Category Design Academy

Eddie Yoon
Eddie Yoon

Co-Creator, Category Design Academy

Get Your Free Ticket

Get Your Free Ticket

Don't guess where the future's going—build it

The knowledge workers thriving right now are leaning into the power of community and the Four Capitals—a huge unlock from Chris and Eddie's latest book, Creator Capitalist.Gina, Chris, and Eddie will teach you how to find your superpower and build a category and compounding asset around it...your community.

Register Now

Get Your Free Ticket

Don't guess where the future's going—build it

The knowledge workers thriving right now are leaning into the power of community and the Four Capitals—a huge unlock from Chris and Eddie's latest book, Creator Capitalist.Gina, Chris, and Eddie will teach you how to find your superpower and build a category and compounding asset around it...your community.

Register Now
Get Your Free Ticket

Build Your Own Modern Guild

Unlock a special offer

You'll leave the event with an offer that will give you everything you need to bring your network together in a modern guild.What's more, you'll also get the step-by-step guidance and resources you need to actually launch.We're not sharing this offer to anyone but attendees—so make sure you register today.

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Creator Capitalist book by Category Pirates

The future won't wait

This is the decision that sets your next year—and your thriving, profitable community—in motion. We'll give you the roadmap to make it real.

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