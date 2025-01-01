Courses

Learning they’ll love, right inside your community

Async or online (or both). Sell videos and content for passive income—and charge a premium for live course experiences.

Monetize your knowledge by charging one-time or subscription fees

Teach live or host pre-recorded content —or do both to maximize revenue

Use AI to quickly generate a course outline so you can keep growing

Beautiful, Flexible, and Engaging

A course platform built for modern creators and entrepreneurs

Upload content and make it custom

Upload video, audio, and files to give your students everything they need to succeed.

Create engaging visuals to stand out from basic courses and draw them into your material.

Upload content and make it custom

Upload video, audio, and files to give your students everything they need to succeed.

Create engaging visuals to stand out from basic courses and draw them into your material.

Course Delivery

Teach live or async

Drip courses and have timed or sequential unlock. Quizzes and assessments help students retain the information.

Add automations to instantly invite students to the next level.

Student Engagement

Guide members to transformation

Your courses will be accessible on the web, Android, and iOS—notifications and gamification keep students coming back.

You can also explore workshops and events that bring people together, live, and add automations to celebrate your students' progress.

Guide members to transformation

Your courses will be accessible on the web, Android, and iOS—notifications and gamification keep students coming back.

You can also explore workshops and events that bring people together, live, and add automations to celebrate your students' progress.

Course Revenue

Charge one-time or for membership

Earn passive income with a one-time fee or explore a cohort-based model. Either way, you have the flexibility of installment payments, promo codes, and more.

You can bundle multiple courses together, charge in over 135+ currencies, offer free trials, and even token-gate courses.

Join tens of thousands of profitable course creators on Mighty

Wealth Without Wall Street

Teaching thousands how to achieve true financial independence

The Luckiest Club

Thousands of members find sobriety by moving through courses together

Category Pirates

A premium cohort based 12 month course for forward-thinking entrepreneurs

Matthew Hussey

37,000 students work towards their relationship goals

Dr. Mark Hyman

Thousands have done his 10-Day Detox Course in the Hyman Hive Membership

Dance Again

A digital dance studio with live classes for all ages and skillsets

Slow AF Run Club

22,000+ “back of the pack” runners get training plans and resources

Mel Robbins

A 5-week high-ticket program with video training and livestreams

Gary Brecka

Ultimate Humans come together for biohacking courses and content

Everything you need to deliver an incredible course experience

Each step on Mighty is simple—but gives you tons of flexibility

Get a head start with an instant course outline

Tell us what you want to teach and we’ll generate sections and lessons for you to fill in—in 30 seconds.

Create or upload your content

Upload videos or course material and create sequential lessons for students to work through or unlock.

Reveal, unlock, or set material to drip out

Start with all course material visible or choose to reveal it sequentially, schedule it, or unlock it at a specific time.

Choose to charge (or not)

Set up paid plans for single courses or bundles. Offer an intro course for free and charge students to go deeper.

Share your landing page

Create attractive pages to sell your plans on Mighty—or send visitors from your ClickFunnels, Instapage, or Unbounce straight into your check-out flow.

Easily see and assess student progress

Track student progress and add quizzes to ensure they’re mastering the material. Build automations to reach out to anyone who needs a hand.

Automatically upsell after course completion

Add automations to instantly celebrate progress and invite them to the next course or challenge.

Get a head start with an instant course outline

Tell us what you want to teach and we’ll generate sections and lessons for you to fill in—in 30 seconds.

Create or upload your content

Upload videos or course material and create sequential lessons for students to work through or unlock.

Reveal, unlock, or set material to drip out

Start with all course material visible or choose to reveal it sequentially, schedule it, or unlock it at a specific time.

Choose to charge (or not)

Set up paid plans for single courses or bundles. Offer an intro course for free and charge students to go deeper.

Share your landing page

Create attractive pages to sell your plans on Mighty—or send visitors from your ClickFunnels, Instapage, or Unbounce straight into your check-out flow.

Easily see and assess student progress

Track student progress and add quizzes to ensure they’re mastering the material. Build automations to reach out to anyone who needs a hand.

Automatically upsell after course completion

Add automations to instantly celebrate progress and invite them to the next course or challenge.

Record your livestreams to create 2 courses in 1

Charge for the premium live experience—and then repurpose the recordings as an evergreen course people can purchase and watch on their own time.

Integrations

Embeds & Integrations

Build your course empire around Mighty

Mighty stands alone—but it doesn’t have to. Whether you’re a seasoned course builder or new to the business, you can start with Mighty and then pick and choose the tech stack that suits you.

Explore Embeds & Integrations

2,000+ Embeds

Drop in anything you need. It all just works (and looks great).

Kit Integration

Keep your outreach sharp, synched, and right on target.

Zapier Integration

Cut out the busywork with a full library to make connections for you.

Zoom Integration

We’re already on the same page. Generate event links in seconds.

Content

• Native video upload• Video embeds• Audio uploads• PDFs• Images and GIFs• Documents and slides• Quizzes and assessments• Unlimited course video storage• Instant course outline

Student Experience

• Drip and unlock courses• iOS and Android app access• Gamification and recognition• Create cohort-based courses• Allow student comments• Create student cohorts• Students can log in with SSO• Send notifications• Allow student chat and DMs• Dark and light mode

Charge for Access

• Charge one-time fees• Charge a monthly or annual membership• Bundle courses together• Offer free trials or free courses• Create special offers with promo codes• Give installment plan options• Create hidden courses• Charge in multiple currencies• Token-gate your courses

Augment Your Courses

• Native livestreaming• Native event scheduling• Help members start conversations• Re-engage members with personalized messages• Instant course or challenge outline• Make any writing better• Icebreaker suggestions• Celebrate students' progress with automations

Freedom Business Hub

Why course creators choose Mighty

Home to more $1M communities than any other platform.

Mighty Pro

Put it on your vision board—courses in your own app

Mighty Pro brings it all together on your own branded apps for iOS and Android and gives you access to our world-class strategy team.

Branded App

