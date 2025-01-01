präsentiert
How to Vibe Code a Community App
Every creator, builder, and normie is asking the same question right now.
July 7, 2026 @ 10:00 AM Pacific
KOSTENLOSES VIRTUELLES EVENT
KOSTENLOSES VIRTUELLES EVENT
KOSTENLOSES VIRTUELLES EVENT
KOSTENLOSES VIRTUELLES EVENT
KOSTENLOSES VIRTUELLES EVENT
KOSTENLOSES VIRTUELLES EVENT
KOSTENLOSES VIRTUELLES EVENT
KOSTENLOSES VIRTUELLES EVENT
KOSTENLOSES VIRTUELLES EVENT
KOSTENLOSES VIRTUELLES EVENT
KOSTENLOSES VIRTUELLES EVENT
KOSTENLOSES VIRTUELLES EVENT
KOSTENLOSES VIRTUELLES EVENT
KOSTENLOSES VIRTUELLES EVENT
KOSTENLOSES VIRTUELLES EVENT
KOSTENLOSES VIRTUELLES EVENT
KOSTENLOSES VIRTUELLES EVENT
Can I just vibe code my own community app?
The answer is yes. And no. And knowing the difference is absolutely essential.On Tuesday, July 7th at 10am PT, join Mighty CEO & Founder Gina Bianchini and two of the people who actually build what powers 600+ branded community apps on Mighty Pro.
Mit deiner Anmeldung erklärst du dich damit einverstanden, E-Mails von uns über das Event, Wiederholungen und andere Goodies zu erhalten. Du kannst dich jederzeit abmelden.
Event beginnt in:
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Unsere Sprecher
Gina Bianchini ist die Mitgründerin und CEO von Mighty Networks, der Community-Plattform, die 2025 über $500M für ihre Hosts generiert hat.Grady Rudolph, Director of Pro Engineering — the person whose work you'd have to replicate if you tried to build this yourself.Kyle Ford, Director of Product Solutions — who might as well be the Director of Vibe Coding at Mighty Pro. In this presentation, you'll see why.
Hol dir dein kostenloses Ticket
Here's what we'll cover:
• How to unlock a level of customization most community builders don't know exists yet.• How to start vibe coding features today — with live examples.• How to strike the right balance between customization and structure while avoiding nightmare scenarios.
Hol dir dein kostenloses Ticket
Here's what we'll cover:
• How to unlock a level of customization most community builders don't know exists yet.• How to start vibe coding features today — with live examples.• How to strike the right balance between customization and structure while avoiding nightmare scenarios.