Unsere Sprecher

Gina Bianchini ist die Mitgründerin und CEO von Mighty Networks, der Community-Plattform, die 2025 über $500M für ihre Hosts generiert hat.Grady Rudolph, Director of Pro Engineering — the person whose work you'd have to replicate if you tried to build this yourself.Kyle Ford, Director of Product Solutions — who might as well be the Director of Vibe Coding at Mighty Pro. In this presentation, you'll see why.