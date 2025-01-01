Nuestros ponentes

Gina Bianchini es cofundadora y CEO de Mighty Networks, la plataforma de comunidad que generó más de $500M para sus Host en 2025.Grady Rudolph, Director of Pro Engineering — the person whose work you'd have to replicate if you tried to build this yourself.Kyle Ford, Director of Product Solutions — who might as well be the Director of Vibe Coding at Mighty Pro. In this presentation, you'll see why.