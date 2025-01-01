présente
How to Vibe Code a Community App
Every creator, builder, and normie is asking the same question right now.
July 7, 2026 @ 10:00 AM Pacific
ÉVÉNEMENT VIRTUEL GRATUIT
ÉVÉNEMENT VIRTUEL GRATUIT
ÉVÉNEMENT VIRTUEL GRATUIT
ÉVÉNEMENT VIRTUEL GRATUIT
ÉVÉNEMENT VIRTUEL GRATUIT
ÉVÉNEMENT VIRTUEL GRATUIT
ÉVÉNEMENT VIRTUEL GRATUIT
ÉVÉNEMENT VIRTUEL GRATUIT
ÉVÉNEMENT VIRTUEL GRATUIT
ÉVÉNEMENT VIRTUEL GRATUIT
ÉVÉNEMENT VIRTUEL GRATUIT
ÉVÉNEMENT VIRTUEL GRATUIT
ÉVÉNEMENT VIRTUEL GRATUIT
ÉVÉNEMENT VIRTUEL GRATUIT
ÉVÉNEMENT VIRTUEL GRATUIT
ÉVÉNEMENT VIRTUEL GRATUIT
ÉVÉNEMENT VIRTUEL GRATUIT
Can I just vibe code my own community app?
The answer is yes. And no. And knowing the difference is absolutely essential.On Tuesday, July 7th at 10am PT, join Mighty CEO & Founder Gina Bianchini and two of the people who actually build what powers 600+ branded community apps on Mighty Pro.
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L’événement commence dans :
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Nos intervenants
Gina Bianchini est la cofondatrice et CEO de Mighty Networks, la plateforme de communauté qui a généré plus de $500M pour ses Hosts en 2025.Grady Rudolph, Director of Pro Engineering — the person whose work you'd have to replicate if you tried to build this yourself.Kyle Ford, Director of Product Solutions — who might as well be the Director of Vibe Coding at Mighty Pro. In this presentation, you'll see why.
Prends ton billet gratuit
Here's what we'll cover:
• How to unlock a level of customization most community builders don't know exists yet.• How to start vibe coding features today — with live examples.• How to strike the right balance between customization and structure while avoiding nightmare scenarios.
Prends ton billet gratuit
Here's what we'll cover:
• How to unlock a level of customization most community builders don't know exists yet.• How to start vibe coding features today — with live examples.• How to strike the right balance between customization and structure while avoiding nightmare scenarios.