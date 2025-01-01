presenta
How to Vibe Code a Community App
Every creator, builder, and normie is asking the same question right now.
July 7, 2026 @ 10:00 AM Pacific
EVENTO VIRTUALE GRATUITO
EVENTO VIRTUALE GRATUITO
EVENTO VIRTUALE GRATUITO
EVENTO VIRTUALE GRATUITO
EVENTO VIRTUALE GRATUITO
EVENTO VIRTUALE GRATUITO
EVENTO VIRTUALE GRATUITO
EVENTO VIRTUALE GRATUITO
EVENTO VIRTUALE GRATUITO
EVENTO VIRTUALE GRATUITO
EVENTO VIRTUALE GRATUITO
EVENTO VIRTUALE GRATUITO
EVENTO VIRTUALE GRATUITO
EVENTO VIRTUALE GRATUITO
EVENTO VIRTUALE GRATUITO
EVENTO VIRTUALE GRATUITO
EVENTO VIRTUALE GRATUITO
Can I just vibe code my own community app?
The answer is yes. And no. And knowing the difference is absolutely essential.On Tuesday, July 7th at 10am PT, join Mighty CEO & Founder Gina Bianchini and two of the people who actually build what powers 600+ branded community apps on Mighty Pro.
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L'evento inizia tra:
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I nostri speaker
Gina Bianchini è co-fondatrice e CEO di Mighty Networks, la piattaforma di community che ha generato oltre $500M per i suoi Host nel 2025.Grady Rudolph, Director of Pro Engineering — the person whose work you'd have to replicate if you tried to build this yourself.Kyle Ford, Director of Product Solutions — who might as well be the Director of Vibe Coding at Mighty Pro. In this presentation, you'll see why.
Ottieni il tuo biglietto gratis
Here's what we'll cover:
• How to unlock a level of customization most community builders don't know exists yet.• How to start vibe coding features today — with live examples.• How to strike the right balance between customization and structure while avoiding nightmare scenarios.
Ottieni il tuo biglietto gratis
Here's what we'll cover:
• How to unlock a level of customization most community builders don't know exists yet.• How to start vibe coding features today — with live examples.• How to strike the right balance between customization and structure while avoiding nightmare scenarios.