presenteert
How to Vibe Code a Community App
Every creator, builder, and normie is asking the same question right now.
July 7, 2026 @ 10:00 AM Pacific
GRATIS VIRTUEEL EVENT
GRATIS VIRTUEEL EVENT
GRATIS VIRTUEEL EVENT
GRATIS VIRTUEEL EVENT
GRATIS VIRTUEEL EVENT
GRATIS VIRTUEEL EVENT
GRATIS VIRTUEEL EVENT
GRATIS VIRTUEEL EVENT
GRATIS VIRTUEEL EVENT
GRATIS VIRTUEEL EVENT
GRATIS VIRTUEEL EVENT
GRATIS VIRTUEEL EVENT
GRATIS VIRTUEEL EVENT
GRATIS VIRTUEEL EVENT
GRATIS VIRTUEEL EVENT
GRATIS VIRTUEEL EVENT
GRATIS VIRTUEEL EVENT
Can I just vibe code my own community app?
The answer is yes. And no. And knowing the difference is absolutely essential.On Tuesday, July 7th at 10am PT, join Mighty CEO & Founder Gina Bianchini and two of the people who actually build what powers 600+ branded community apps on Mighty Pro.
Door je aan te melden ga je akkoord met e-mails van ons over het event, de herhalingen en andere extra's. Je kunt je op elk moment afmelden.
Evenement begint over:
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Onze sprekers
Gina Bianchini is de medeoprichter en CEO van Mighty Networks, het communityplatform dat in 2025 meer dan $500M genereerde voor zijn Hosts.Grady Rudolph, Director of Pro Engineering — the person whose work you'd have to replicate if you tried to build this yourself.Kyle Ford, Director of Product Solutions — who might as well be the Director of Vibe Coding at Mighty Pro. In this presentation, you'll see why.
Claim je gratis ticket
Here's what we'll cover:
• How to unlock a level of customization most community builders don't know exists yet.• How to start vibe coding features today — with live examples.• How to strike the right balance between customization and structure while avoiding nightmare scenarios.
Claim je gratis ticket
Here's what we'll cover:
• How to unlock a level of customization most community builders don't know exists yet.• How to start vibe coding features today — with live examples.• How to strike the right balance between customization and structure while avoiding nightmare scenarios.