Onze sprekers

Gina Bianchini is de medeoprichter en CEO van Mighty Networks, het communityplatform dat in 2025 meer dan $500M genereerde voor zijn Hosts.Grady Rudolph, Director of Pro Engineering — the person whose work you'd have to replicate if you tried to build this yourself.Kyle Ford, Director of Product Solutions — who might as well be the Director of Vibe Coding at Mighty Pro. In this presentation, you'll see why.