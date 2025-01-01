Nossos Palestrantes

Gina Bianchini é cofundadora e CEO da Mighty Networks, a plataforma de comunidades que gerou mais de $500M para seus Hosts em 2025.Grady Rudolph, Director of Pro Engineering — the person whose work you'd have to replicate if you tried to build this yourself.Kyle Ford, Director of Product Solutions — who might as well be the Director of Vibe Coding at Mighty Pro. In this presentation, you'll see why.