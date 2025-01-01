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How to Vibe Code a Community App

Every creator, builder, and normie is asking the same question right now.

July 7, 2026 @ 10:00 AM Pacific

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EVENTO VIRTUAL GRATUITO

EVENTO VIRTUAL GRATUITO

EVENTO VIRTUAL GRATUITO

EVENTO VIRTUAL GRATUITO

EVENTO VIRTUAL GRATUITO

EVENTO VIRTUAL GRATUITO

EVENTO VIRTUAL GRATUITO

EVENTO VIRTUAL GRATUITO

EVENTO VIRTUAL GRATUITO

EVENTO VIRTUAL GRATUITO

EVENTO VIRTUAL GRATUITO

EVENTO VIRTUAL GRATUITO

EVENTO VIRTUAL GRATUITO

EVENTO VIRTUAL GRATUITO

EVENTO VIRTUAL GRATUITO

EVENTO VIRTUAL GRATUITO

EVENTO VIRTUAL GRATUITO

Can I just vibe code my own community app?

The answer is yes. And no. And knowing the difference is absolutely essential.On Tuesday, July 7th at 10am PT, join Mighty CEO & Founder Gina Bianchini and two of the people who actually build what powers 600+ branded community apps on Mighty Pro.

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O evento começa em:

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Nossos Palestrantes

Gina Bianchini é cofundadora e CEO da Mighty Networks, a plataforma de comunidades que gerou mais de $500M para seus Hosts em 2025.Grady Rudolph, Director of Pro Engineering — the person whose work you'd have to replicate if you tried to build this yourself.Kyle Ford, Director of Product Solutions — who might as well be the Director of Vibe Coding at Mighty Pro. In this presentation, you'll see why.

Gina Bianchini

Gina Bianchini

CEO e Cofundadora, Mighty Networks

Grady Rudolph

Grady Rudolph

Director of Pro Engineering

Kyle Ford

Kyle Ford

Director of Product Solutions

Friends lying on a blanket in a circle, smiling and looking up

Garanta Seu Ingresso Grátis

Here's what we'll cover:

• How to unlock a level of customization most community builders don't know exists yet.• How to start vibe coding features today — with live examples.• How to strike the right balance between customization and structure while avoiding nightmare scenarios.

Inscreva-se Agora

Garanta Seu Ingresso Grátis

Here's what we'll cover:

• How to unlock a level of customization most community builders don't know exists yet.• How to start vibe coding features today — with live examples.• How to strike the right balance between customization and structure while avoiding nightmare scenarios.

Inscreva-se Agora
Friends lying on a blanket in a circle, smiling and looking up

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