Our Speakers

Gina Bianchini is the co-founder and CEO of Mighty Networks, the community platform that generated over $500M for its Hosts in 2025.Grady Rudolph, Director of Pro Engineering — the person whose work you'd have to replicate if you tried to build this yourself.Kyle Ford, Director of Product Solutions — who might as well be the Director of Vibe Coding at Mighty Pro. In this presentation, you'll see why.