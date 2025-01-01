What do I have access to on a free trial?

Every free trial of a Mighty Network is on our Business Plan. It’s the most popular plan and gives you everything you need to create communities, courses, events, and paid memberships and begin to customize and brand your Mighty Network.

From there, you can upgrade to the Growth Plan to add additional features—like branding banners per Space and member video upload—and unlock services.

When you’re ready to launch your own branded apps with Mighty Pro with a team of experts behind you—you can set up a quick call.

After your trial you can also choose to continue on the Community or Courses Plans. You’ll lose access to features that aren’t included, but any content you created with them will be available if you upgrade again.

For example, if you create Courses on the free trial but opt to continue on the Community Plan, your content won’t be deleted. It will be waiting for you when you upgrade again.