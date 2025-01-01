Home / Introduction

Welcome to People Magic Profit

You CAN create a $1M digital business by bringing people together. The result is incredible transformations for them—and freedom, purpose, and profit for you.

Summary

There is no better time to build community

People are flocking from social media to private communities. We want to spend time with people who are on the same path—and we’re willing to pay to do so if it gives us the focus and results we’re seeking.

What’s more, advanced technology (including, yes—AI) has made it easier to connect and collaborate with strangers who are coming together in pursuit of a shared goal or passion.

In this FREE 9-part masterclass you’ll learn exactly how to harness the momentum around community to build a business you can be proud of—and one that can essentially run itself.

Your Ideal Member

Your Ideal Member

This session has gone viral from one simple message. DON’T choose a niche. Do this INSTEAD—pick a person in a transition. Then, bring them together in a community.

The Best Year Ever

The Best Year Ever

The BEST YEAR EVER are the results and transformation your IDEAL MEMBER wants from your community. It’s not just fun, it will bring your people in fast.

Your Big Purpose

Your Big Purpose

YOUR BIG PURPOSE is the only pitch you’ll ever need to bring your IDEAL MEMBERS into your community. You’ll be SHOCKED at how easy it is to craft your pitch and just how well it does its job.

Monthly Themes

Monthly Themes

You may be wondering what your IDEAL MEMBERS are going to DO in your community? Your Community Design Plan starts with MONTHLY THEMES.

Weekly Calendar

Weekly Calendar

Next up, your membership will quickly become a habit with a simple WEEKLY CALENDAR. We’ll give you a blueprint—and it won’t require you to be the star of the show.

Daily Polls & Questions

Daily Polls & Questions

Finally, we’re going to give you the secret to extraordinary engagement with no work. It starts with a certain flavor of DAILY POLLS & QUESTIONS. And we’ll unveil an endless supply of new ones.

Your Offer

Your Offer

We’re in the homestretch with Your OFFER. Gina will show you how to package up everything above into Your OFFER—and the exact formula to choose a price.

Your Launch

Your Launch

For some, LAUNCHES can be intimidating. Not with this proven LAUNCH formula. We’ll take all of the guesswork out of what you need to launch and grow.

A Magical First Experience

A Magical First Experience

Our 9 STEPS end with a MAGICAL FIRST EXPERIENCE for your members. This isn’t about mechanics. It’s about starting with VALUE and wins. We’ll show you exactly what to do.

Who do you want to bring together?

Share a few words or a phrase and we’ll set up a free Mighty Network just for you. No pressure. It’s easier than you think.

Examples: coaching clients, meditation novices, vegan chefs, dog lovers, aspiring entrepreneurs, etc.

The names generated by Mighty Co-Host™ are examples only and may be used by other businesses or subject to third-party rights. For more information, check our Terms

