A SERIES BY

Learn more about Mighty
Home /

Session 5

Session 5

Weekly Calendar

Each community has its own rhythm. We’ll teach you how to define yours—without relying on constant content creation.

SUMMARY

A Weekly Calendar builds a habit

Your Weekly Calendar will create the habit for your members to come back to your community every week, multiple times to contribute. The best part? It’s not actually about filling the space with content. You’ll leave this session with confidence that you can create steady engagement with 2-3 lightweight rituals a week.

Class Resources

Get the Guide

It has a guided brainstorm for your Weekly Calendar and some killer examples and ideas to inspire.

Get Your Copy

All Sessions

Then, we’ll reveal the secret to extremely high and sustainable member engagement—using technology to generate an endless supply of interesting Polls & Questions.

Session 6

Daily Polls & Questions

Then, we’ll reveal the secret to extremely high and sustainable member engagement—using technology to generate an endless supply of interesting Polls & Questions.

You have everything you need already to craft an offer so compelling it’s an obvious “hell yes” for your Ideal Members. We’ll teach you how to bring it all together.

Session 7

Your Offer

You have everything you need already to craft an offer so compelling it’s an obvious “hell yes” for your Ideal Members. We’ll teach you how to bring it all together.

You’re ready to reveal. We’ll share the launch blueprint that’s made creators and entrepeneurs on Mighty millions—and it’s so much easier than you think it will be.

Session 8

Your Launch

You’re ready to reveal. We’ll share the launch blueprint that’s made creators and entrepeneurs on Mighty millions—and it’s so much easier than you think it will be.

Finally, the part that 99% of digital businesses miss—an unforgettable and memorable first experience. We’ll teach you how to make it magical and avoid all the common missteps.

Session 9

A Magical First Experience

Finally, the part that 99% of digital businesses miss—an unforgettable and memorable first experience. We’ll teach you how to make it magical and avoid all the common missteps.

This is the person who needs and wants what you have to offer. And they need it right now. You’ll get an easy formula that will help you get clarity on who exactly this person is.

Session 1

Your Ideal Member

This is the person who needs and wants what you have to offer. And they need it right now. You’ll get an easy formula that will help you get clarity on who exactly this person is.

Then, you’ll learn how to give your Ideal Member their best year ever. It’s fun for you—and fun for them.

Session 2

The Best Year Ever

Then, you’ll learn how to give your Ideal Member their best year ever. It’s fun for you—and fun for them.

Your Big Purpose is the pitch for your business—it’s why your community exists. You’ll learn the simple formula that will have you excited to go out and invite your Ideal Members in.

Session 3

Your Big Purpose

Your Big Purpose is the pitch for your business—it’s why your community exists. You’ll learn the simple formula that will have you excited to go out and invite your Ideal Members in.

Next, we’ll dig into your Community Design™ plan. It starts with monthly themes that get your members excited to contribute and move towards their goals.

Session 4

Monthly Themes

Next, we’ll dig into your Community Design™ plan. It starts with monthly themes that get your members excited to contribute and move towards their goals.

Who do you want to bring together?

Share a few words or a phrase and we’ll set up a free Mighty Network just for you. No pressure. It’s easier than you think.

Examples: coaching clients, meditation novices, vegan chefs, dog lovers, aspiring entrepreneurs, etc.