Session 2
The Best Year Ever
Once you know who you want to bring together, you get to plan their best year ever.
SUMMARY
The Best Year Ever is your north star
Picture the people in your community a year from now. What can they do? What have they done already that they couldn’t have done a year ago? We’re going to give you the only formula you’ll need to unlock exactly what your members will be able to do—thanks to your community.
Class Resources
Get the Guide
It has a guided worksheet to help you brainstorm the BEST YEAR EVER for your members and hundreds of results to swipe.
Session 3
Your Big Purpose
Your Big Purpose is the pitch for your business—it’s why your community exists. You’ll learn the simple formula that will have you excited to go out and invite your Ideal Members in.
Session 4
Monthly Themes
Next, we’ll dig into your Community Design™ plan. It starts with monthly themes that get your members excited to contribute and move towards their goals.
Session 5
Weekly Calendar
Your membership will become a habit quickly with a few key weekly moments. We’ll give you things you can quickly steal and implement—that don’t require you to be the star of the show.
Session 6
Daily Polls & Questions
Then, we’ll reveal the secret to extremely high and sustainable member engagement—using technology to generate an endless supply of interesting Polls & Questions.
Session 7
Your Offer
You have everything you need already to craft an offer so compelling it’s an obvious “hell yes” for your Ideal Members. We’ll teach you how to bring it all together.
Session 8
Your Launch
You’re ready to reveal. We’ll share the launch blueprint that’s made creators and entrepeneurs on Mighty millions—and it’s so much easier than you think it will be.
Session 9
A Magical First Experience
Finally, the part that 99% of digital businesses miss—an unforgettable and memorable first experience. We’ll teach you how to make it magical and avoid all the common missteps.
