Session 6
Daily Polls & Questions
Questions help people contribute and connect in a lighthearted and natural way. We’ll teach you the simple formula that generates an infinite supply.
SUMMARY
Great questions are the key to killer engagement
Our data is clear—questions are the best way to quickly seed conversations among your members. Conservations which go on to spur deep connections. You’ll leave this session with the two ingredients that make up every question and a plan to generate hundreds for your community.
Class Resources
Get the Guide
Master the simple question formula with some prompts and then swipe our library of 1000+ great community questions.
