Session 1

Your Ideal Member

We’ll teach you how to identify and attract the person who needs and wants what you have to offer right now.

SUMMARY

The key to your Ideal Member is a transition

The people who join paid communities, buy online courses, participate in challenges—they all have on thing in common. They are in a transition. That could be new dads, people entering the workforce for the first time, couples buying their first homes, someone moving to a new country...there are infinite transitions. Learn how to harness them as the first step top building a $1M community.

Class Resources

Get the Guide

Get the breakthrough formula for your Ideal Member, worksheets, and examples to inspire you.

Get Your Copy

All Sessions

Session 2

The Best Year Ever

Then, you’ll learn how to give your Ideal Member their best year ever. It’s fun for you—and fun for them.

Session 3

Your Big Purpose

Your Big Purpose is the pitch for your business—it’s why your community exists. You’ll learn the simple formula that will have you excited to go out and invite your Ideal Members in.

Session 4

Monthly Themes

Next, we’ll dig into your Community Design™ plan. It starts with monthly themes that get your members excited to contribute and move towards their goals.

Session 5

Weekly Calendar

Your membership will become a habit quickly with a few key weekly moments. We’ll give you things you can quickly steal and implement—that don’t require you to be the star of the show.

Session 6

Daily Polls & Questions

Then, we’ll reveal the secret to extremely high and sustainable member engagement—using technology to generate an endless supply of interesting Polls & Questions.

Session 7

Your Offer

You have everything you need already to craft an offer so compelling it’s an obvious “hell yes” for your Ideal Members. We’ll teach you how to bring it all together.

Session 8

Your Launch

You’re ready to reveal. We’ll share the launch blueprint that’s made creators and entrepeneurs on Mighty millions—and it’s so much easier than you think it will be.

Session 9

A Magical First Experience

Finally, the part that 99% of digital businesses miss—an unforgettable and memorable first experience. We’ll teach you how to make it magical and avoid all the common missteps.

