A SERIES BY

Learn more about Mighty
Home /

Session 9

Session 9

A Magical First Experience

99% of community entrepreneurs miss out on delivering a magical first experience. You’re not going to be one of them.

SUMMARY

A Magical First Experience leads with value

Purpose, connection, and surprise are the three elements that make up a magical first experience. The problem? Community builders often overlook them and jump right into the mechanics. We’ll make sure you lead with value—not logistics—and craft a memorable first experience that has members wanting more.

Class Resources

Get the Guide

Steal 50 ideas for a Magical First Experience that make it feel unexpected, memorable, and incredibly exciting.

Get Your Copy

All Sessions

This is the person who needs and wants what you have to offer. And they need it right now. You’ll get an easy formula that will help you get clarity on who exactly this person is.

Session 1

Your Ideal Member

This is the person who needs and wants what you have to offer. And they need it right now. You’ll get an easy formula that will help you get clarity on who exactly this person is.

Then, you’ll learn how to give your Ideal Member their best year ever. It’s fun for you—and fun for them.

Session 2

The Best Year Ever

Then, you’ll learn how to give your Ideal Member their best year ever. It’s fun for you—and fun for them.

Your Big Purpose is the pitch for your business—it’s why your community exists. You’ll learn the simple formula that will have you excited to go out and invite your Ideal Members in.

Session 3

Your Big Purpose

Your Big Purpose is the pitch for your business—it’s why your community exists. You’ll learn the simple formula that will have you excited to go out and invite your Ideal Members in.

Next, we’ll dig into your Community Design™ plan. It starts with monthly themes that get your members excited to contribute and move towards their goals.

Session 4

Monthly Themes

Next, we’ll dig into your Community Design™ plan. It starts with monthly themes that get your members excited to contribute and move towards their goals.

Your membership will become a habit quickly with a few key weekly moments. We’ll give you things you can quickly steal and implement—that don’t require you to be the star of the show.

Session 5

Weekly Calendar

Your membership will become a habit quickly with a few key weekly moments. We’ll give you things you can quickly steal and implement—that don’t require you to be the star of the show.

Then, we’ll reveal the secret to extremely high and sustainable member engagement—using technology to generate an endless supply of interesting Polls & Questions.

Session 6

Daily Polls & Questions

Then, we’ll reveal the secret to extremely high and sustainable member engagement—using technology to generate an endless supply of interesting Polls & Questions.

You have everything you need already to craft an offer so compelling it’s an obvious “hell yes” for your Ideal Members. We’ll teach you how to bring it all together.

Session 7

Your Offer

You have everything you need already to craft an offer so compelling it’s an obvious “hell yes” for your Ideal Members. We’ll teach you how to bring it all together.

You’re ready to reveal. We’ll share the launch blueprint that’s made creators and entrepeneurs on Mighty millions—and it’s so much easier than you think it will be.

Session 8

Your Launch

You’re ready to reveal. We’ll share the launch blueprint that’s made creators and entrepeneurs on Mighty millions—and it’s so much easier than you think it will be.

Who do you want to bring together?

Share a few words or a phrase and we’ll set up a free Mighty Network just for you. No pressure. It’s easier than you think.

Examples: coaching clients, meditation novices, vegan chefs, dog lovers, aspiring entrepreneurs, etc.