Session 9
A Magical First Experience
99% of community entrepreneurs miss out on delivering a magical first experience. You’re not going to be one of them.
SUMMARY
A Magical First Experience leads with value
Purpose, connection, and surprise are the three elements that make up a magical first experience. The problem? Community builders often overlook them and jump right into the mechanics. We’ll make sure you lead with value—not logistics—and craft a memorable first experience that has members wanting more.
Class Resources
Get the Guide
Steal 50 ideas for a Magical First Experience that make it feel unexpected, memorable, and incredibly exciting.
All Sessions
Session 1
Your Ideal Member
This is the person who needs and wants what you have to offer. And they need it right now. You’ll get an easy formula that will help you get clarity on who exactly this person is.
Session 2
The Best Year Ever
Then, you’ll learn how to give your Ideal Member their best year ever. It’s fun for you—and fun for them.
Session 3
Your Big Purpose
Your Big Purpose is the pitch for your business—it’s why your community exists. You’ll learn the simple formula that will have you excited to go out and invite your Ideal Members in.
Session 4
Monthly Themes
Next, we’ll dig into your Community Design™ plan. It starts with monthly themes that get your members excited to contribute and move towards their goals.
Session 5
Weekly Calendar
Your membership will become a habit quickly with a few key weekly moments. We’ll give you things you can quickly steal and implement—that don’t require you to be the star of the show.
Session 6
Daily Polls & Questions
Then, we’ll reveal the secret to extremely high and sustainable member engagement—using technology to generate an endless supply of interesting Polls & Questions.
Session 7
Your Offer
You have everything you need already to craft an offer so compelling it’s an obvious “hell yes” for your Ideal Members. We’ll teach you how to bring it all together.
