Session 8
Your Launch
You don’t need perfect videos, a sophisticated SEO strategy, or paid ads to launch your community. You do need a tried and true formula that we’re happy to share.
Your Launch formula is simpler than you think
You don’t have to start with a huge audience or following to have a successful launch. We’ll teach you how to start with your network and create a ripple effect that attracts your Ideal Member. You’ll leave this session with a straightforward launch plan and clarity on who to target.
Session 9
A Magical First Experience
Finally, the part that 99% of digital businesses miss—an unforgettable and memorable first experience. We’ll teach you how to make it magical and avoid all the common missteps.
Session 1
Your Ideal Member
This is the person who needs and wants what you have to offer. And they need it right now. You’ll get an easy formula that will help you get clarity on who exactly this person is.
Session 2
The Best Year Ever
Then, you’ll learn how to give your Ideal Member their best year ever. It’s fun for you—and fun for them.
Session 3
Your Big Purpose
Your Big Purpose is the pitch for your business—it’s why your community exists. You’ll learn the simple formula that will have you excited to go out and invite your Ideal Members in.
Session 4
Monthly Themes
Next, we’ll dig into your Community Design™ plan. It starts with monthly themes that get your members excited to contribute and move towards their goals.
Session 5
Weekly Calendar
Your membership will become a habit quickly with a few key weekly moments. We’ll give you things you can quickly steal and implement—that don’t require you to be the star of the show.
Session 6
Daily Polls & Questions
Then, we’ll reveal the secret to extremely high and sustainable member engagement—using technology to generate an endless supply of interesting Polls & Questions.
