Session 4
Doing a tiny bit of planning up front will make it much easier for you to run your community in the months to come. We’ll teach you how.
SUMMARY
Monthly Themes are like a roadmap to results
Monthly Themes create novelty in your community. Everything feels fresh and motivating—and never repetitive. This builds ongoing momentum and energy that leads to the results and transformation that creates your members Best Year Ever. You’ll leave this session with inspirational examples and a simple way to brainstorm a full year of Monthly Themes.
Class Resources
Get the Guide
You’ll have 3 simple prompts that will help you brainstorm your Monthly Themes and several examples to learn from.
Session 5
Weekly Calendar
Your membership will become a habit quickly with a few key weekly moments. We’ll give you things you can quickly steal and implement—that don’t require you to be the star of the show.
Session 6
Daily Polls & Questions
Then, we’ll reveal the secret to extremely high and sustainable member engagement—using technology to generate an endless supply of interesting Polls & Questions.
Session 7
Your Offer
You have everything you need already to craft an offer so compelling it’s an obvious “hell yes” for your Ideal Members. We’ll teach you how to bring it all together.
Session 8
Your Launch
You’re ready to reveal. We’ll share the launch blueprint that’s made creators and entrepeneurs on Mighty millions—and it’s so much easier than you think it will be.
Session 9
A Magical First Experience
Finally, the part that 99% of digital businesses miss—an unforgettable and memorable first experience. We’ll teach you how to make it magical and avoid all the common missteps.
Session 1
Your Ideal Member
This is the person who needs and wants what you have to offer. And they need it right now. You’ll get an easy formula that will help you get clarity on who exactly this person is.
Session 2
The Best Year Ever
Then, you’ll learn how to give your Ideal Member their best year ever. It’s fun for you—and fun for them.
