Your Offer

How much are members willing to pay to achieve their results and transformation? Hint: It’s a lot more than you think. Learn how to position and price your community with confidence.

SUMMARY

People pay attention to what they pay for

Our data is shockingly clear: Paid communities generate higher engagement and faster results than free (or freemium) communities. You should feel confident that your offer is going to deliver the Best Year Ever. You’ll leave this session understanding how to make that crystal clear for any prospective Ideal Members.

Class Resources

Get the Guide

You’ll get the formula that will help you price your offer and a worksheet to guide you through the process.

Get Your Copy

All Sessions

Session 8

You’re ready to reveal. We’ll share the launch blueprint that’s made creators and entrepeneurs on Mighty millions—and it’s so much easier than you think it will be.

Session 9

Finally, the part that 99% of digital businesses miss—an unforgettable and memorable first experience. We’ll teach you how to make it magical and avoid all the common missteps.

Session 1

This is the person who needs and wants what you have to offer. And they need it right now. You’ll get an easy formula that will help you get clarity on who exactly this person is.

Session 2

Then, you’ll learn how to give your Ideal Member their best year ever. It’s fun for you—and fun for them.

Session 3

Your Big Purpose is the pitch for your business—it’s why your community exists. You’ll learn the simple formula that will have you excited to go out and invite your Ideal Members in.

Session 4

Next, we’ll dig into your Community Design™ plan. It starts with monthly themes that get your members excited to contribute and move towards their goals.

Session 5

Your membership will become a habit quickly with a few key weekly moments. We’ll give you things you can quickly steal and implement—that don’t require you to be the star of the show.

Session 6

Then, we’ll reveal the secret to extremely high and sustainable member engagement—using technology to generate an endless supply of interesting Polls & Questions.

