A SERIES BY
Session 7
Session 7
Your Offer
How much are members willing to pay to achieve their results and transformation? Hint: It’s a lot more than you think. Learn how to position and price your community with confidence.
SUMMARY
People pay attention to what they pay for
Our data is shockingly clear: Paid communities generate higher engagement and faster results than free (or freemium) communities. You should feel confident that your offer is going to deliver the Best Year Ever. You’ll leave this session understanding how to make that crystal clear for any prospective Ideal Members.
Class Resources
Get the Guide
You’ll get the formula that will help you price your offer and a worksheet to guide you through the process.
All Sessions
Session 8
Your Launch
You’re ready to reveal. We’ll share the launch blueprint that’s made creators and entrepeneurs on Mighty millions—and it’s so much easier than you think it will be.
Session 9
A Magical First Experience
Finally, the part that 99% of digital businesses miss—an unforgettable and memorable first experience. We’ll teach you how to make it magical and avoid all the common missteps.
Session 1
Your Ideal Member
This is the person who needs and wants what you have to offer. And they need it right now. You’ll get an easy formula that will help you get clarity on who exactly this person is.
Session 2
The Best Year Ever
Then, you’ll learn how to give your Ideal Member their best year ever. It’s fun for you—and fun for them.
Session 3
Your Big Purpose
Your Big Purpose is the pitch for your business—it’s why your community exists. You’ll learn the simple formula that will have you excited to go out and invite your Ideal Members in.
Session 4
Monthly Themes
Next, we’ll dig into your Community Design™ plan. It starts with monthly themes that get your members excited to contribute and move towards their goals.
Session 5
Weekly Calendar
Your membership will become a habit quickly with a few key weekly moments. We’ll give you things you can quickly steal and implement—that don’t require you to be the star of the show.
Who do you want to bring together?
Share a few words or a phrase and we’ll set up a free Mighty Network just for you. No pressure. It’s easier than you think.
Examples: coaching clients, meditation novices, vegan chefs, dog lovers, aspiring entrepreneurs, etc.