Session 3
Your Big Purpose
Capturing a successful Big Purpose is the difference between a thriving community where members want to contribute and invite other members vs, one where you’re the only one invested and struggling with engagement.
SUMMARY
Your Big Purpose is also your pitch
Your Big Purpose is the reason why your Ideal Members, or the people who need your community the most right now, will show up, join, pay, engage, contribute, and build relationships with other members as they move towards their Best Year Ever — the results and transformation that they want in their lives.
Session 4
Monthly Themes
Next, we’ll dig into your Community Design™ plan. It starts with monthly themes that get your members excited to contribute and move towards their goals.
Session 5
Weekly Calendar
Your membership will become a habit quickly with a few key weekly moments. We’ll give you things you can quickly steal and implement—that don’t require you to be the star of the show.
Session 6
Daily Polls & Questions
Then, we’ll reveal the secret to extremely high and sustainable member engagement—using technology to generate an endless supply of interesting Polls & Questions.
Session 7
Your Offer
You have everything you need already to craft an offer so compelling it’s an obvious “hell yes” for your Ideal Members. We’ll teach you how to bring it all together.
Session 8
Your Launch
You’re ready to reveal. We’ll share the launch blueprint that’s made creators and entrepeneurs on Mighty millions—and it’s so much easier than you think it will be.
Session 9
A Magical First Experience
Finally, the part that 99% of digital businesses miss—an unforgettable and memorable first experience. We’ll teach you how to make it magical and avoid all the common missteps.
Session 1
Your Ideal Member
This is the person who needs and wants what you have to offer. And they need it right now. You’ll get an easy formula that will help you get clarity on who exactly this person is.
