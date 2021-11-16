Mighty Networks Acceptable Use Policy

We seek to make Mighty Networks a positive experience for all. The Host sets the standards and enforces policies they expect of the community members within a Mighty Network.
However, Mighty Networks expects everyone using the platform to adhere to a few basic rules of civility:
- No violation of laws or regulations or violation of intellectual property or personal rights of others.
- No violence, threats of violence, or threats of harm.
- No harassment or attack of a person or a community based on attributes such as race, ethnicity, national origin, sex, gender, sexual orientation, religious affiliation, or disabilities.
- No sexualization of minors, nonconsensual sex trafficking, or forced labor.
- No viruses, malware, phishing, or spam.