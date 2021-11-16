Email image popup

Mighty Networks Acceptable Use Policy


Last updated: November 16, 2021



We seek to make Mighty Networks a positive experience for all. The Host sets the standards and enforces policies they expect of the community members within a Mighty Network.


However, Mighty Networks expects everyone using the platform to adhere to a few basic rules of civility:



  • No violation of laws or regulations or violation of intellectual property or personal rights of others.

  • No violence, threats of violence, or threats of harm.

  • No harassment or attack of a person or a community based on attributes such as race, ethnicity, national origin, sex, gender, sexual orientation, religious affiliation, or disabilities.

  • No sexualization of minors, nonconsensual sex trafficking, or forced labor.

  • No viruses, malware, phishing, or spam.