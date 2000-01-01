Community Curious?
The best all-in-one platform for creators and brands
Website
The foundation of your brand starts with a home that is customizable, compelling, and available on desktop and mobile apps.
Community
Build a business with community at its core. This built-in audience makes it easy to add courses, paid memberships, and events.
Memberships
Set up and charge for paid memberships without integrating another platform or sending your customers to another site.
Events
Bring things to life with integrated events, online or offline. Promotion, RSVPs, and production are all integrated for a seamless experience.
Online Courses
Deliver a transformative experience for your students by combining courses and community, with native video and sales completely integrated.
Your own social network can bring people together
Your members will all have a personalized Activity Feed. They can see your content, events, and even content from any online courses and private sub-groups they belong to.
Livestream & create events
Go live directly from your Mighty Network to connect with your members. You can also bring them together with scheduled online and in-person events.
You control the experience — it's your brand
No algorithm stands between you and your members. You can customize the look and feel and even use a personalized domain name — across both web and mobile apps.
Own your data and access advanced analytics
You'll have total visibility into the growth and health of your social network. And you own your member data — you can download it and use Zapier to connect it to other tools you use.
Create a free social network or charge for access
You'll have the ability to charge for membership or to invite people for free but charge for courses, sub-groups, or bundles. It's simple to set up and manage — no extra software needed!
A social network is just the beginning — try online courses
This is the only platform that integrates your own social network with online courses. You'll have a built-in audience ready to learn together, through the power of community.