Purpose now email book
Purpose now email book

Could this be THE DECISION that changes everything?

Enter your email to get 9 SIMPLE STEPS to $1M and a special bonus: a FREE copy of the best-selling book, Purpose

By signing up you’re opting in to emails from us about the free masterclass, the podcast, and other helpful guides and goodies. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You’re in!

👇👇👇

Go to the Masterclass

The link is also in your inbox

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

Features

FEATURES

Courses

Premium learning experiences

Events

Create moments that matter

Members

Profiles built for connection

Chat

Interactions on every level

Feed

Endless engagement on tap

Livestreaming

No-stress streaming, anytime

Payments & Affiliates

Quick setup, flexible options

Automations

Put growth on autopilot

Embeds

2,000+ options available

People Magic AI

The only AI designed to create member connections

Integrations

Easy connections with your existing tech stack

Analytics

Meaningful insights to help you grow your community

View All Features

GET STARTED

move-to-mighty

High churn? Low engagement? It's time to move to Mighty

Learn More
get-branded-apps

Get your own branded apps on Mighty Pro

Learn More
View Plans
Reviews
Branded AppsServicesPricing
Start Free TrialLog In

Community Building Idea Generator

It's magic. And it starts with a few words about your community. Then this generator will create suggestions to help it grow!

Give us some info about your community

The names generated by Mighty Co-Host™ are examples only and may be used by other businesses or subject to third-party rights. For more information, check our Terms.

The foundation of Community Design™ = a thriving community

The foundations of a thriving community are predictable...

Ideal Member

The person who needs your community the most RIGHT NOW. Understand your Ideal Member and your community can thrive. Who are they? What are their struggles? What are their dreams?

Big Purpose

How will you give your Ideal Member the transformation they want? What activities will take them here? That's your Big Purpose, the way your community will help members get the results they want!

Year In The Life

As you plan your next year, break down the activities that will help your Big Purpose come to life for your Ideal Members. What do they need for this transformation? Create monthly themes and weekly activities to get them there!

Create a community in less than 60 seconds on Mighty

Just answer ONE simple question and we’ll use AI to name, set up, and design your community.

Who do you want to bring together?

Examples: coaching clients, meditation novices, vegan chefs, dog lovers, aspiring entrepreneurs, etc.

80 Community Building Ideas

Here are some cool community building ideas to get you started!

Professional Community

  • Monthly Expert Talks

  • Speed Networking Sessions

  • Skill Share Workshops

  • Virtual Coffee Chats

  • Project Showcase Events

  • Industry Book Club

  • Tech Tool Demos

  • Mentorship Match Program

  • Group Problem Solving

  • Lightning Talk Nights

  • Success Story Sharing

  • Peer Review Sessions

  • Hackathon Weekends

  • Resume Review Circle

  • Interview Practice Pairs

  • Industry Trivia Night

  • Goal Setting Workshops

  • Cross-Company Lunches

  • Portfolio Critique Sessions

  • Community Awards Ceremony

Special Interest Community

  • Group Art Challenges

  • Show And Tell

  • Virtual Gallery Tours

  • Beginner Teaching Sessions

  • Equipment Swap Meet

  • Live Stream Learning

  • Joint Project Creation

  • Technique Share Circle

  • Collection Showcase Night

  • Weekend Field Trips

  • Competition Brackets

  • Progress Photo Share

  • Guest Expert Demos

  • Material Testing Party

  • Community Critique Sessions

  • Seasonal Celebrations

  • Challenge Of Month

  • Group Supply Orders

  • Creative Process Sharing

  • Member Spotlight Series

Learning Community

  • Study Sprint Sessions

  • Knowledge Share Circle

  • Practice Problem Groups

  • Topic Deep Dives

  • Resource Exchange Meet

  • Peer Teaching Days

  • Quiz Game Nights

  • Group Project Teams

  • Question Bank Creation

  • Learning Journey Shares

  • Concept Map Building

  • Flash Card Parties

  • Mock Test Events

  • Research Presentation Hour

  • Accountability Partners Program

  • Group Review Sessions

  • Real-World Application Workshops

  • Progress Celebration Days

  • Cross-Topic Connections

  • Learning Style Exchange

Local Communities

  • Block Party Potluck

  • Community Garden Project

  • Local History Walks

  • Pet Meet-Ups

  • Skill Share Sundays

  • Neighborhood Clean-Up Day

  • Book Lending Circle

  • Tool Share Program

  • Emergency Response Training

  • Front Yard Socials

  • Kids Play Groups

  • Local Business Tours

  • Recipe Exchange Night

  • Holiday Light Walk

  • Community Yard Sale

  • Tree Planting Day

  • Walking School Bus

  • Movie Under Stars

  • Elderly Check-In Program

  • Street Art Festival

Professional Community

  • Monthly Expert Talks

  • Speed Networking Sessions

  • Skill Share Workshops

  • Virtual Coffee Chats

  • Project Showcase Events

  • Industry Book Club

  • Tech Tool Demos

  • Mentorship Match Program

  • Group Problem Solving

  • Lightning Talk Nights

  • Success Story Sharing

  • Peer Review Sessions

  • Hackathon Weekends

  • Resume Review Circle

  • Interview Practice Pairs

  • Industry Trivia Night

  • Goal Setting Workshops

  • Cross-Company Lunches

  • Portfolio Critique Sessions

  • Community Awards Ceremony

Special Interest Community

  • Group Art Challenges

  • Show And Tell

  • Virtual Gallery Tours

  • Beginner Teaching Sessions

  • Equipment Swap Meet

  • Live Stream Learning

  • Joint Project Creation

  • Technique Share Circle

  • Collection Showcase Night

  • Weekend Field Trips

  • Competition Brackets

  • Progress Photo Share

  • Guest Expert Demos

  • Material Testing Party

  • Community Critique Sessions

  • Seasonal Celebrations

  • Challenge Of Month

  • Group Supply Orders

  • Creative Process Sharing

  • Member Spotlight Series

Learning Community

  • Study Sprint Sessions

  • Knowledge Share Circle

  • Practice Problem Groups

  • Topic Deep Dives

  • Resource Exchange Meet

  • Peer Teaching Days

  • Quiz Game Nights

  • Group Project Teams

  • Question Bank Creation

  • Learning Journey Shares

  • Concept Map Building

  • Flash Card Parties

  • Mock Test Events

  • Research Presentation Hour

  • Accountability Partners Program

  • Group Review Sessions

  • Real-World Application Workshops

  • Progress Celebration Days

  • Cross-Topic Connections

  • Learning Style Exchange

Local Communities

  • Block Party Potluck

  • Community Garden Project

  • Local History Walks

  • Pet Meet-Ups

  • Skill Share Sundays

  • Neighborhood Clean-Up Day

  • Book Lending Circle

  • Tool Share Program

  • Emergency Response Training

  • Front Yard Socials

  • Kids Play Groups

  • Local Business Tours

  • Recipe Exchange Night

  • Holiday Light Walk

  • Community Yard Sale

  • Tree Planting Day

  • Walking School Bus

  • Movie Under Stars

  • Elderly Check-In Program

  • Street Art Festival

Build a community that grows itself, on the platform that hosts more $1 million communities than any other.

Mighty Networks is G2's #1-rated community platform. There's nothing else like this, built for engagement and communities that grow themselves. Mighty makes people magic, software designed to introduce members to each other and make friends. And Mighty is home to communities, courses, and events for names like Tony Robbins, Mel Robbins, Gary Vaynerchuck, Marie Forleo, Jim Kwik, and Matthew Hussey.


Here are some of the incredible features and possibilities:

Community platform built for engagement

Sell memberships, Spaces, events, or bundles

Teach live cohort or asynchronous courses

Customize Spaces with any features you want

Add discussions, chat, messaging, & content

Livestreaming for 50,000, chat, and backstage

People explorer, auto profile assist, AI "Show Similarities", & 1-click intros

Magical member journeys, challenges, gamification, & workflows

Sell digital downloads or premium content

Build under your brand or even your own branded app

Product Showcase: Artist Name Generator

All this happens on G2's top-rated community engine!

Start Your Free Trial

What if your hobby could be your side hustle? Or what if your passion could be your career?

No, you don't need to "be realistic." We see people create income around the things they love every day. And it changes their lives! You just need the right strategy.

Start Your Free Trial