Mighty Networks Cookie Policy

Mighty Networks uses cookies on its website and related applications (the “Service”). By using the Service, you consent to the use of cookies. To make the Service work properly, we sometimes place small data files called cookies on your device.





This Cookie Policy is part of our Privacy Policy and outlines, for each cookie that is set on your device when you visit our website, its name, duration (session vs. persistent), purpose, information collected when you visit our website and third party sites, how to opt out, and a link to a website where you can withdraw consent to being tracked by third parties. Session cookies are automatically deleted at the end of your browsing session. Persistent cookies remain on your device for the duration of each specific cookie, until its expiration date or until you delete it, whichever comes first. First party cookies are in boldface. Please be aware that because we are always updating and improving our Service, this list may not be comprehensive. Check back for updates.





Each cookie serves one of four different purposes: essential, service enhancement, analytics, or advertising / targeting.





Essential cookies





These cookies are essential, or strictly necessary, for the operation of the Services, because they enable you to freely move through the Site. If you do not permit the use of these cookies, your visit to the Site may be impaired. For example, these cookies remember your preferences as you move around the Site.

Cookie Name, Who Controls It, and Duration Purpose Information Collected How to Withdraw Consent session_id



Mighty Networks



Persistent To authenticate you when signed in to the Service A randomly generated ID allows the server to identify you. Do not use our Services if you do not want to receive this cookie CSRF-TOKEN



Mighty Networks



Persistent To prevent cross-site scripting attacks, ads security so that other sites cannot make requests to your Mighty Network account A randomly generated ID allows the server to validate authentic requests from you Do not use our Services if you do not want to receive this cookie locale



Mighty Networks



Persistent To remember your language choice Language preference either inferred from your browser settings or directly selected in the Service Do not use our Services if you do not want to receive this cookie cookie_notified



Mighty Networks



Persistent Compliance with EU law Whether you were notified of this cookie policy and clicked “Accept” Do not use our Services if you do not want to receive this cookie





Service Enhancement cookies





These cookies enable us to provide the functions and contents of the Site tailored to your specific needs, as these cookies store your preferences. In addition, these cookies can enable sharing with social networks.

Cookie Name, Who Controls It, and Duration Purpose Information Collected How to Withdraw Consent zlcmid



Zendesk



Persistent To track your visitor ID to provide customer support. Zendesk is our hosted helpdesk software and provides help center technology. Anonymous (Browser Information, Cookie Data, Date/Time, Hardware/Software Type, Internet Service Provider, Page Views )



Pseudonymous (IP Address (EU Personal Data), Clickstream Data)



Personal Data – IP Address Go to AboutCookies.org for browser-specific instructions IntercomPersistent User support and chat with registered users and visitors Anonymous (Browser Information, Cookie Data, Date/Time, Page Views )



Pseudonymous (IP Address (EU Personal Data))

Go to AboutCookies.org for browser-specific instructions Facebook ConnectPersistent Integration with your Facebook account – subject to your Facebook account settings Anonymous (Ad Views, Analytics, Browser Information, Cookie Data , Date/Time, Demographic Data, Hardware/Software Type, Internet Service Provider, Interaction Data , Page Views , Serving Domains, Details Undisclosed)



Pseudonymous (IP Address (EU PII), Location Based Data, Clickstream Data, Device ID (EU PII))



PII (Name , Address, Phone Number, Email Address, Login, EU- IP Address, EU- Unique Device ID ) Go to AboutCookies.org for browser-specific instructions





Analytics Cookies





These cookies collect data on how the Site is used, for example which pages of the Site were most frequently visited. These cookies provide us with analytical data on the performance of the Site and clues as to how improve it.

Cookie Name, Who Controls It, and Duration Purpose Information Collected How to Withdraw Consent Google



Persistent We use Google Analytics, which is a web analytics service from Google Inc. Google Analytics sets a cookie on your device for the purpose of recognizing you on an anonymous basis, once you return to a specific page on our Site. Google uses the information received from the cookie in order to store a profile of which pages you have accessed within a session. Anonymous (Ad Views, Analytics, Browser Information, Cookie Data , Date/Time, Demographic Data, Hardware/Software Type, Internet Service Provider, Interaction Data , Page Views , Serving Domains)



Pseudonymous (IP Address (EU PII), Search History, Location Based Data, Device ID (EU PII))



PII (Name , Address, Phone Number, Email Address, Login, EU- IP Address, EU- Unique Device ID ) https://myaccount.google.com/privacy?hl=en#accounthistory



Go to AboutCookies.org for browser-specific instructions New Relic



Persistent NewRelic provides analytics on page load performance and errors so that we can improve the Service Anonymous (Analytics, Browser Information, Cookie Data , Date/Time, Demographic Data, Hardware/Software Type, Interaction Data , Page Views , Serving Domains)



Pseudonymous (IP Address (EU PII)))



PII (Name , Address, Phone Number, Email Address, PII Collected via 3rd Parties, Login, EU- IP Address)



Sensitive (Financial Information) Go to AboutCookies.org for browser-specific instructions TrackJS



Persistent TrackJS provides us with error tracking services for our website. Anonymous (Browser Information, Cookie Data , Date/Time, Interaction Data )



Pseudonymous (IP Address (EU PII))PII (Email Address, EU- IP Address) Go to AboutCookies.org for browser-specific instructions





Advertising Cookies





These cookies collect information about your visit to our Site for the purpose of showing you ads on other websites based on your use of the Services.

Cookie Name, Who Controls It, and Duration Purpose Information Collected How to Withdraw Consent id



from Doubleclick.com



Persistent To track the effectiveness of our advertising in driving traffic to our site.



Google will use information about your use of our Site to target advertising to you when you visit other sites Anonymous (Ad Views, Analytics, Browser Information, Cookie Data , Date/Time, Demographic Data, Hardware/Software Type, Internet Service Provider, Interaction Data , Page Views , Serving Domains)



Pseudonymous (IP Address (EU PII), Search History, Location Based Data, Device ID (EU PII))



PII (Name , Address, Phone Number, Email Address, Login, EU- IP Address, EU- Unique Device ID ) https://myaccount.google.com/privacy?hl=en#accounthistory



Go to AboutCookies.org for browser-specific instructions Facebook Custom Audience



Persistent Used to track actions on our site such as registering, starting a free trial or making a purchase so that Mighty Networks or the Host who runs a Network can optimize their advertising campaigns Anonymous (Ad Views, Analytics, Browser Information, Cookie Data , Date/Time, Demographic Data, Hardware/Software Type, Internet Service Provider, Interaction Data , Page Views , Serving Domains, Details Undisclosed)



Pseudonymous (IP Address (EU PII), Location Based Data, Clickstream Data, Device ID (EU PII))



PII (Name , Address, Phone Number, Email Address, Login, EU- IP Address, EU- Unique Device ID ) Go to AboutCookies.org for browser-specific instructions





How to control cookies





You can control and/or delete cookies as you wish – for details, see http://optout.aboutads.info/, https://www.aboutcookies.org or https://youronlinechoices.eu/. You can delete all cookies that are already on your computer and you can set most browsers to prevent them from being placed. If you do this, however, you may have to manually adjust some preferences every time you visit a site and some services and functionalities may not work. Note that when you opt out of being tracked and/or targeted by some companies, they set a cookie in your browser to indicate that you have opted out.





Find out more





The advertising industry has developed a number of consumer and business initiatives in Europe, the US and other regions. These initiatives include best practice principles for businesses involved in advertising, consumer guides to behavioral advertising and opt-out tools.





European Interactive Digital Advertising Alliance (EDAA)







Digital Advertising Alliance (DAA)





Network Advertising Initiative (NAI)