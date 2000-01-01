Community Curious?
What is community leakage?
Community leakage is when you have a high turnover or churn in your business that can be attributed to customer confusion from an overcomplicated tech stack. When brands mix together a bunch of different software solutions to attempt to serve digital products or services to customers (e.g. Kajabi, Zoom, ClickFunnels, Stripe, MailChimp), it can result in muddled customer experiences and lower sales and retention.
The solution to community leakage is creating a community flywheel, that brings together
your product, your marketing, and your customer experience onto one digital platform.
A flywheel increases profitability while lowering churn and community leakage.