Your $1M community starts here.
9 simple steps. That’s all it takes to make it happen. This free masterclass is the proven playbook that shows you how.
Does “building a community” feel vague and overwhelming? This is where that stops.
In this 9-part masterclass, I’m cutting out the guesswork and giving you the exact steps to start, grow, and actually enjoy running a community that pays you.
It’s free. It’s quick. And it’s everything you need to get started.
What if you were one decision away from the path to $1M?
By signing up you're opting in to emails from us about the free masterclass, the podcast, and other helpful guides and goodies. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Watch the session that’s gone viral
Stuck on how to get your first subscriber?
This session gives you the formula for finding your people and knowing exactly what to say to pull them in. It’s a critical step in building a community that grows, thrives, and pays you back.
These 10-minute lessons could add up to $1M
People Magic Profit is a certified hit
Forget copy-paste scripts. This is People Magic.
This masterclass is for you if you’re ready to:
Add recurring revenue as a coach, creator, consultant, or founder
Build connection and cashflow—not just collect followers
Stop guessing and use a system that actually works
Start small and grow steady (not perfect)
Launch before everything feels “ready”
Forget copy-paste scripts. This is People Magic.
This masterclass is for you if you’re ready to:
Add recurring revenue as a coach, creator, consultant, or founder
Build connection and cashflow—not just collect followers
Stop guessing and use a system that actually works
Start small and grow steady (not perfect)
Launch before everything feels “ready”
Meet Your Guide
Gina Bianchini knows community
Gina Bianchini is the founder and CEO of Mighty Networks.
Over the past decade, she’s led the development of not just 1 but 2 community platforms that have resulted in over 1M communities created and 100M community members around the world.
She’s designed the ABSOLUTE EASIEST 9 STEPS to create a community you can monetize with online courses, paid memberships, challenges, and events.
Join the 10,000-plus creators and brands applying these principles with extraordinary results TODAY.
A $1M community is closer than you think
In just 9 bite-sized sessions under 15 minutes each, you’ll be able to:
Confidently pitch and close your first members
Set up a community so well designed it can run itself, with no extra work from you
Monetize with courses, memberships, challenges, and events at $48/month or $575+/year
Are you ready?
This may be the most important step you take to build a profitable business you can be proud of.
By signing up you're opting in to emails from us about the free masterclass, the podcast, and other helpful guides and goodies.
You can unsubscribe at any time.
What's particularly unique about Mighty Networks is the methods it has developed to incentivize people to connect. We all WANT to be closer to others, but modern life so often puts obstacles in the way. Mighty removes those obstacles.
Wondering where to build?
Our strategy works best with our software 😉. Mighty is the only community platform using advanced tech to deliver the member connections and engagement you need to grow to $1M or more.
Welcome
Members
Activity Feed
Chat
Courses
Events
Livestreaming
Payments