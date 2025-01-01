Purpose now email book
Purpose now email book

Could this be THE DECISION that changes everything?

Enter your email to get 9 SIMPLE STEPS to $1M and a special bonus: a FREE copy of the best-selling book, Purpose

By signing up you’re opting in to emails from us about the free masterclass, the podcast, and other helpful guides and goodies. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You’re in!

👇👇👇

Go to the Masterclass

The link is also in your inbox

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

Features

FEATURES

Courses

Premium learning experiences

Events

Create moments that matter

Members

Profiles built for connection

Chat

Interactions on every level

Feed

Endless engagement on tap

Livestreaming

No-stress streaming, anytime

Payments & Affiliates

Quick setup, flexible options

Automations

Put growth on autopilot

Embeds

2,000+ options available

People Magic AI

The only AI designed to create member connections

Integrations

Easy connections with your existing tech stack

Analytics

Meaningful insights to help you grow your community

View All Features

GET STARTED

move-to-mighty

High churn? Low engagement? It's time to move to Mighty

Learn More
get-branded-apps

Get your own branded apps on Mighty Pro

Learn More
View Plans
Reviews
Branded AppsServicesPricing
Start Free TrialLog In

Instagram Username Generator

This generator uses Mighty Co-Host™ to create magic. It can create endless suggestions for an Instagram Username!

Give us something to start. A few random words. Or maybe something about you or the content you share. And we'll get to work!

The names generated by Mighty Co-Host™ are examples only and may be used by other businesses or subject to third-party rights. For more information, check our Terms.

What makes a great Instagram username?

Whether building a following or sharing to family and friends, a good Instagram username is key. Here are some tips.

  • Is it available on Instagram? (no small feat!)

  • Is it memorable?

  • Does it fit you or the brand you're building?

  • Will it work for other places you want to use it? (e.g. other platforms, a website, etc.)

Band Name Generator

Ready to make Instagram your side hustle? Or your day job? Join the $1 million community club!

For some, social media is just for fun. Which is totally fine!


But some people want to build a following to change their lives. They want to earn a living. And it doesn't take a million followers to do it. It just takes the right strategy.


That's where we come in. Mighty is the ultimate spot for monetizing an Instagram following, mixing communities, courses, and events. The average member fee on a Mighty Network is $48/mo. That's recurring! No wonder we see micro-influencers, thought leaders, coaches, and creators turning to this model to earn a living. Because it changes everything!


Here's what you can run on Mighty.

Communities

Memberships

Live & Prerecorded Courses

Livestreaming

Premium Content

Private Groups

Coaching

Masterminds

Product Showcase: Artist Name Generator

All this happens on G2's top-rated community engine!

Start Your Free Trial

What if your hobby could be your side hustle? Or what if your passion could be your career?

No, you don't need to "be realistic." We see people create income around the things they love every day. And it changes their lives! You just need the right strategy.

Start Your Free Trial

More Resources

Building your brand, your following, or your social side hustle? These will help!

These on- and off-platform options are the most likely to earn you money from Instagram.

These 12 Instagram Monetization Strategies Will Win 2025

These on- and off-platform options are the most likely to earn you money from Instagram.

This list of platforms has something for every type of content creator. Find the right place to share your work with the world and earn a living from it!

The 15 Best Content Creation Platforms of 2025

This list of platforms has something for every type of content creator. Find the right place to share your work with the world and earn a living from it!

Here’s our actionable guide to hobbies that make money, including strategies and business models to help you earn more!

22 Hobbies That Make Money

Here’s our actionable guide to hobbies that make money, including strategies and business models to help you earn more!

If you're ready to create content and put it out into the world, here's what you must know.

What Is a Content Creator? (And How to Become One)

If you're ready to create content and put it out into the world, here's what you must know.

Content monetization is the act of making money off of digital content that you create, whether it’s text, videos, podcasts, images, or something else.

A Complete Guide to Content Monetization for 2025

Content monetization is the act of making money off of digital content that you create, whether it’s text, videos, podcasts, images, or something else.

If you’re looking at building a digital product business, let us show you the ropes.

How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (+45 Digital Products to Sell)

If you’re looking at building a digital product business, let us show you the ropes.

If you're thinking about joining or starting an online community, but wondering why you should, we'll tell you!

13 Benefits of Online Communities (2025)

If you're thinking about joining or starting an online community, but wondering why you should, we'll tell you!

No matter who you are and what your business goals are, chances are a personal brand can help you get there. Here’s how to build yours.

How to Build a Personal Brand in 2025

No matter who you are and what your business goals are, chances are a personal brand can help you get there. Here’s how to build yours.

Let's talk about 22 great ways to grow your brand.

22 Ways to Grow Your Brand in 2025

Let's talk about 22 great ways to grow your brand.

In this article, we’re telling the truth about monetizing social media.

15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2025 (Ranked)

In this article, we’re telling the truth about monetizing social media.

Create a community in less than 60 seconds on Mighty

Just answer ONE simple question and we’ll use AI to name, set up, and design your community.

Who do you want to bring together?

Examples: coaching clients, meditation novices, vegan chefs, dog lovers, aspiring entrepreneurs, etc.