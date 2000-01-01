I Moved My Facebook Group!

After running a large community on Facebook for those living abroad for four years, I found myself frustrated by the lack of support for admins and moderators. Mighty Networks has solved that by not only having amazing support and a fab tech team but by also going several steps above and beyond to allow community members better control over their feed and information that matters to them as well as opportunities to seek out new relationships with other members. Bravo. A really happy admin here!

- iOS App Store Review